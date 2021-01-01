Seriously this league is pointless with this City side in it
Not even necessarily that. It's pointless without us performing in it.
Without us it would just be a league with boring results and a fight out between three teams no one particularly care about, City and Newcastle and perhaps Chelsea
If I remember right only Ian Wright has said that too - the league would be boring without us. Everyone else is happy to swollow the City narrative either because it suits them, or with threat of heavy litigation and banning from anything City related