« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Isonzo, WW1 shooter  (Read 11 times)

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,604
Isonzo, WW1 shooter
« on: Today at 11:03:13 am »
As title, WW1 shooter, same bunch that made Verdun and Tannenberg, (I've not played them). Released yesterday on Steam.

Been watching a fair few youtubes and gotta say, I'm intrigued.

Anyone on it or considering it?
Logged
@Yvanicuzz
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 