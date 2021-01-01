AndyMuller:
red mongoose:
Love Exposure (2008) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Kill Bill (2004) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, House of Flying Daggers (2004) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, A Bittersweet Life (2005) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Kung Fu Hustle (2004) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Star Trek (2009) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, A Very Long Engagement (2004) - Cat 8. Wildcard
Cat 1. Love Exposure (2008) Action + Foreign Language
Cat 2. Kill Bill (2004) Crime
Cat 3. House of Flying Daggers (2004) Adventure
Cat 4. A Bittersweet Life (2005) Drama
Cat 5. Kung Fu Hustle (2004) Comedy
Cat 6. Star Trek (2009) Sci-Fi + Big Budget
Cat 7. The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006) Animation + Low Budget
Cat 8. A Very Long Engagement (2004) - Wildcard
dis_1:
The Dark Knight (2008) - Category 1 Action/War/Western, Sunshine (2007) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Irreversible (2002) - Cat. 4 Drama/Romance, In The Loop (2009) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Primer (2004) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, A Scanner Darkly (2006) - Cat. 7 Animation/Family, Synecdoche, New York (2008) - Cat 8. Wildcard
|SYNEDOCHE, NEW YORK (2008)
|THE DARK KNIGHT (2008)
|O BROTHER, WHERE ART THOU? (2000)
|A SCANNER DARKLY (2006)
|
|IRREVERSIBLE (2002)
|IN THE LOOP (2009)
|PRIMER (2004)
|SUNSHINE (2007)
vivabobbygraham:
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Un Prophète (2009) - Cat 2. Crime, A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Sideways (2004) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Tropic Thunder (2008) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Moon (2009) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, Up (2009) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Super Size Me (2004) - Cat 8. Wildcard
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford - 2007 - Western - Dir: Andrew Dominik
The greatest western ever made. A perfect film with voice over and musical score
Un Prophète - 2009 - Crime/Foreign - Dir: Jacques Audiard Super Size Me - 2004 - Wildcard - Dir: Morgan Spurlock