AndyMuller
Red mongoose
dis_1
vivabobbygraham

Voting closes: Today at 05:45:04 pm

00s Movies Draft - GROUP B

Lastrador

00s Movies Draft - GROUP B
Yesterday at 05:45:04 pm
AndyMuller:

Casino Royale (2006) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Dead Man's Shoes (2004) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Spider-Man 2 (2004) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Catch Me If You Can (2002) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Hot Fuzz (2007) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Donnie Darko (2001) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Shrek 2 (2004) - Cat. 7 Animation/Family, Ip Man (2008) - Cat 8. Wildcard


Casino Royale (2006) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western




Dead Man's Shoes (2004) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime





Spider-Man 2 (2004) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy




Catch Me If You Can (2002) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance




Hot Fuzz (2007) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical





Donnie Darko (2001) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi





Shrek 2 (2004) - Cat. 7 Animation/Family





Ip Man (2008) - Cat 8. Wildcard






red mongoose:

Love Exposure (2008) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Kill Bill (2004) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, House of Flying Daggers (2004) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, A Bittersweet Life (2005) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Kung Fu Hustle (2004) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Star Trek (2009) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, A Very Long Engagement (2004) - Cat 8. Wildcard


Cat 1. Love Exposure (2008) Action + Foreign Language



Cat 2. Kill Bill (2004) Crime



Cat 3. House of Flying Daggers (2004) Adventure



Cat 4. A Bittersweet Life (2005) Drama



Cat 5. Kung Fu Hustle (2004) Comedy



Cat 6. Star Trek (2009) Sci-Fi + Big Budget



Cat 7. The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006) Animation + Low Budget



Cat 8. A Very Long Engagement (2004) - Wildcard






dis_1:

The Dark Knight (2008) - Category 1 Action/War/Western, Sunshine (2007) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Irreversible (2002) - Cat. 4 Drama/Romance, In The Loop (2009) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Primer (2004) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, A Scanner Darkly (2006) - Cat. 7 Animation/Family, Synecdoche, New York (2008) - Cat 8. Wildcard

SYNEDOCHE, NEW YORK (2008)
THE DARK KNIGHT (2008)
O BROTHER, WHERE ART THOU? (2000)
A SCANNER DARKLY (2006)
 
IRREVERSIBLE (2002)
IN THE LOOP (2009)
PRIMER (2004)
SUNSHINE (2007)




vivabobbygraham:

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Un Prophète (2009) -  Cat 2. Crime, A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Sideways (2004) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Tropic Thunder (2008) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Moon (2009) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, Up (2009) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Super Size Me (2004) - Cat 8. Wildcard


The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford -  2007 - Western - Dir: Andrew Dominik


The greatest western ever made. A perfect film with voice over and musical score

Un Prophète - 2009 - Crime/Foreign - Dir: Jacques Audiard


A.I. Artificial Intelligence - Adventure - 2001 - Dir: Steven Spielberg

Blockbuster



Sideways - 2004 - Drama - Dir: Alexander Payne


Tropic Thunder - 2008 - Comedy - Dir: Ben Stiller


Moon - 2009 - Sci-Fi - Dir: Duncan Jones

Indie Low Budget - $5 million


UP - Family - 2009 - Dir: Pete Docter



Super Size Me - 2004 - Wildcard - Dir: Morgan Spurlock

Hazell

Re: 00s Movies Draft - GROUP B
Yesterday at 06:24:37 pm
Sorry Andy, can't say I'm a huge fan of any of your films, although some are good, like Hot Fuzz and Shrek 2. And mongoose, I'm ashamed to say I've only seen about half your picks but aside from Star Trek, liked them all, especially The Girl Who Leapt Through Time.

So had to go with dis and viva.

I've only seen around half of dis's films as well and liked them all, even though Primer made me feel dumb. In The Loop is the one that made swung it though, it's an awesome film. And viva's selection is strong throughout the board, although I haven't seen Jesse James for my sins.
vivabobbygraham

Re: 00s Movies Draft - GROUP B
Yesterday at 06:43:49 pm
Just on his o brother pick but nice supporting artists like Batman and Synecdoche and In the loop means he must accompany me as my second pick
Samie

Re: 00s Movies Draft - GROUP B
Yesterday at 07:09:12 pm
Dis and one more not sure about the other pick yet.
Lastrador

Re: 00s Movies Draft - GROUP B
Yesterday at 08:33:05 pm
Bobby is a clear number one here for me. A fine lineup, led by the masterful Assassination of Jesse James. The second one is much harder to call. All have some great movies and some others that I'm not that keen on or haven't seen. Probably have to sit on this one for a while.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: 00s Movies Draft - GROUP B
Yesterday at 09:30:38 pm
Mongoose and Bobby for me.
Samie

Re: 00s Movies Draft - GROUP B
Today at 12:19:21 am
BUMP
