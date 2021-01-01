AndyMuller:



Casino Royale (2006) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Dead Man's Shoes (2004) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Spider-Man 2 (2004) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,

Catch Me If You Can (2002) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Hot Fuzz (2007) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Donnie Darko (2001) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,

Shrek 2 (2004) - Cat. 7 Animation/Family, Ip Man (2008) - Cat 8. Wildcard



Casino Royale (2006) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western









Dead Man's Shoes (2004) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime











Spider-Man 2 (2004) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy









Catch Me If You Can (2002) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance









Hot Fuzz (2007) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical











Donnie Darko (2001) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi











Shrek 2 (2004) - Cat. 7 Animation/Family











Ip Man (2008) - Cat 8. Wildcard







red mongoose:

Love Exposure (2008) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Kill Bill (2004) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, House of Flying Daggers (2004) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, A Bittersweet Life (2005) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Kung Fu Hustle (2004) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Star Trek (2009) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, A Very Long Engagement (2004) - Cat 8. Wildcard



Cat 1. Love Exposure (2008) Action + Foreign Language







Cat 2. Kill Bill (2004) Crime







Cat 3. House of Flying Daggers (2004) Adventure







Cat 4. A Bittersweet Life (2005) Drama







Cat 5. Kung Fu Hustle (2004) Comedy







Cat 6. Star Trek (2009) Sci-Fi + Big Budget







Cat 7. The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006) Animation + Low Budget







Cat 8. A Very Long Engagement (2004) - Wildcard







dis_1:

The Dark Knight (2008) - Category 1 Action/War/Western, Sunshine (2007) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Irreversible (2002) - Cat. 4 Drama/Romance, In The Loop (2009) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Primer (2004) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, A Scanner Darkly (2006) - Cat. 7 Animation/Family, Synecdoche, New York (2008) - Cat 8. Wildcard

SYNEDOCHE, NEW YORK (2008)

THE DARK KNIGHT (2008)

O BROTHER, WHERE ART THOU? (2000)

A SCANNER DARKLY (2006)



IRREVERSIBLE (2002)

IN THE LOOP (2009)

PRIMER (2004)

SUNSHINE (2007)



vivabobbygraham:

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Un Prophète (2009) - Cat 2. Crime, A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Sideways (2004) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Tropic Thunder (2008) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Moon (2009) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, Up (2009) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Super Size Me (2004) - Cat 8. Wildcard

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford - 2007 - Western - Dir: Andrew Dominik





Un Prophète - 2009 - Crime/Foreign - Dir: Jacques Audiard





A.I. Artificial Intelligence - Adventure - 2001 - Dir: Steven Spielberg



Blockbuster







Sideways - 2004 - Drama - Dir: Alexander Payne





Tropic Thunder - 2008 - Comedy - Dir: Ben Stiller





Moon - 2009 - Sci-Fi - Dir: Duncan Jones



Indie Low Budget - $5 million



Indie Low Budget - $5 million

UP - Family - 2009 - Dir: Pete Docter



Blockbuster

Super Size Me - 2004 - Wildcard - Dir: Morgan Spurlock





The greatest western ever made. A perfect film with voice over and musical score