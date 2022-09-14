Location: The City Ground



Kick-off: 12.30pm BST



Allocation: 2,957



Disabled allocation: 11 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.



Prices



Adult: £30

Over 65 (65+): £25

Young adult (18-23): £17

Juniors (Under 18): £15



Price notes



Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.



Tickets sales notes



Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.



First sale: 12 or more games  from 8.15am on Monday October 3 until 10.45am on Wednesday October 5.



First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.



Second sale: 11 or more games  from 11am until 12.45pm on Wednesday October 5.



Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



Third sale: 10 or more games  from 1pm until 2.45pm on Wednesday October 5.



Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



Fourth sale: nine or more games  from 3pm on Wednesday October 5.



Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option two.



General notes



Please only buy tickets if you plan to attend the game  tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.



Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.



Ticket credits



Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.



Important links



Ticket fulfilment (delivery and collection of tickets) here.



Coach travel here.



Away support information here.