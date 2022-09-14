« previous next »
Nottm Forest Away 2022

Nottm Forest Away 2022
« on: September 14, 2022, 04:02:16 pm »
Location: The City Ground

Kick-off: 12.30pm BST

Allocation: 2,957

Disabled allocation: 11 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices

    Adult: £30
    Over 65 (65+): £25
    Young adult (18-23): £17
    Juniors (Under 18): £15

Price notes

Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

Tickets sales notes

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

First sale: 12 or more games  from 8.15am on Monday October 3 until 10.45am on Wednesday October 5.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: 11 or more games  from 11am until 12.45pm on Wednesday October 5.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale: 10 or more games  from 1pm until 2.45pm on Wednesday October 5.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale: nine or more games  from 3pm on Wednesday October 5.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option two.

General notes

Please only buy tickets if you plan to attend the game  tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket credits

Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.

Important links

Ticket fulfilment (delivery and collection of tickets) here.

Coach travel here.

Away support information here.
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #1 on: September 15, 2022, 01:06:53 pm »
Looking for 3 tickets to swap if anyone is interested. I'm offering any home and need the aways for this game. Straight swaps no cash involved. PM if interested will consider 2 as well.
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:32:24 am »
This was back on today at 5 credits having ended the 8 sale on October 6th they have advertised down to 3 and only 3 is TBC now its sold out I have a feeling after Sunday some corporates now fancy it and they have snaffled back ticket's.
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:45:41 am »
Quote from: RedPat on Today at 11:32:24 am
This was back on today at 5 credits having ended the 8 sale on October 6th they have advertised down to 3 and only 3 is TBC now its sold out I have a feeling after Sunday some corporates now fancy it and they have snaffled back ticket's.
If any are left over after the 4 sale theyll disappear  :butt
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:47:08 am »
Back on fellas obviously basketing for mates
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:04:20 pm »
Is this showing for anyone else?
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 01:04:20 pm
Is this showing for anyone else?
25 left 4 sale
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:05:53 pm »
This should drop to definitely 3 possibly 2 if they bother their arse
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:16:48 pm »
Can't check out. Great stuff. Genuinely cant be arsed anymore.
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 01:16:48 pm
Can't check out. Great stuff. Genuinely cant be arsed anymore.
I couldn't check out either. Not on delivery anyway. Had to opt for collect from club. Don't trust collect from Forest.
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:22:37 pm »
Absolute joke this, 'sold out There will be no further sales for this game' yet there are 8 tickets sitting on the website.  :no
