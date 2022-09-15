Poll

Choose your favourite lineup:

Hazell
Sheer Magnetism

Voting closes: September 15, 2022, 03:41:40 pm

00s Movies Draft - GROUP A (Hazell vs. Sheer Magnetism)

00s Movies Draft - GROUP A (Hazell vs. Sheer Magnetism)
« on: Today at 03:41:40 pm »
Hazell:

Battle Royale (2000) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Michael Clayton (2007) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Where The Wild Things Are (2009) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Snatch (2000) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Children of Men (2006) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Paprika (2006) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Cloverfield (2008) - Cat 8. Wildcard


Battle Royale - Cat 1. Action/War/Western



Michael Clayton - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime



Where The Wild Things Are - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy



Kingdom of Heaven - Cat 4. Drama/Romance



Snatch - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical



Children of Men - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi



Paprika - Cat 7. Animation/Family



Cloverfield - Cat 8. Wildcard




Sheer Magnetism:

Team America: World Police (2004) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Zodiac (2007) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King (2003) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Lost in Translation (2003) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Bad Santa (2003) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Let the Right One In (2008) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Spirited Away (2001) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Gosford Park (2001) - Cat 8. Wildcard


Cat 1. Action/War/Western - Team America: World Police


Cat 2. Thriller/Crime - Zodiac


Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy - Return of the King


Cat 4. Drama/Romance - Lost in Translation


Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical - Bad Santa


Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi - Let the Right One In


Cat 7. Animation/Family - Spirited Away[/b


Cat 8. Wildcard - Gosford Park

Re: 00s Movies Draft - GROUP A (Hazell vs. Sheer Magnetism)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:43:36 pm »
We go until 5 pm. If there's a draw we go until 6.

Good luck gents.
Re: 00s Movies Draft - GROUP A (Hazell vs. Sheer Magnetism)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:48:56 pm »
Damn, I voted for myself and SM before. Probably shouldn't have done that.
Re: 00s Movies Draft - GROUP A (Hazell vs. Sheer Magnetism)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:48:56 pm
Damn, I voted for myself and SM before. Probably shouldn't have done that.
If it's any comfort, if you had voted for any of the other two, you would have been in the same exact situation. Now, If you had voted only for yourself ...  :D
Re: 00s Movies Draft - GROUP A (Hazell vs. Sheer Magnetism)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:53:19 pm
If it's any comfort, if you had voted for any of the other two, you would have been in the same exact situation. Now, If you had voted only for yourself ...  :D

Oh yeah ;D
Re: 00s Movies Draft - GROUP A (Hazell vs. Sheer Magnetism)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:02:21 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:35:34 pm
It's interesting really, this is the decade where I saw the most films in the cinema by some distance, including some I'll probably put in the general thread as leftovers. There are a lot of cool films there that never got mainstream recognition but have become cult favourites. At the same time, there are some glaring holes in there in a way there aren't for the previous decade. I never got round to Requiem for a Dream or The Pianist for example - maybe if I had I'd have voted Nicholls for this one.
Replaying over here, so as the poll doesn't get buried. I only watched The Pianist for the first time a few months ago, as I'm visiting Poland next month. A great movie, you should definitely check it out. A bit like Schindler's List, without Spielberg's overbearing sentimentality. Requiem is a great watch too, but I've never had the urge to revisit it.
Re: 00s Movies Draft - GROUP A (Hazell vs. Sheer Magnetism)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:07:48 pm »
I voted for Hazell in my other pick, he has some top drawer films in there. These are the duels:

Action/War/Western: Battle Royale v Team America
Thriller/Crime: Michael Clayton v Zodiac
Adventure/Fantasy: Where The Wild Things Are v Return of the King
Drama/Romance: Kingdom of Heaven v Lost in Translation
Comedy/ Musical: Snatch v Bad Santa
Horror/Sci-fi: Children of Men v Let the Right One In
Animation/Family: Paprika v Spirited Away
Wildcard: Cloverfield v Gosford Park

I'd say a lot of those are roughly equal. Children of Men and Let the Right One In are each top choices for their categories, Battle Royale and Team America are both great even if they aren't traditional action films. Paprika or Spirited Away is probably a case of personal preference and while I found Kingdom of Heaven a bit bloated, I understand why someone could prefer that to something more intimate like Lost in Translation.

But as far as the others go, Bad Santa is much funnier than Snatch, Return of the King is far superior to WTWA, Zodiac is a level above Michael Clayton and Gosford Park has dated far better than Cloverfield, which I don't think has much beyond its stylistic gimmick. They're good films but I don't think there's really a category where Hazell's choice is clearly superior.
Re: 00s Movies Draft - GROUP A (Hazell vs. Sheer Magnetism)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:07:48 pm
I voted for Hazell in my other pick, he has some top drawer films in there. These are the duels:

Action/War/Western: Battle Royale v Team America
Thriller/Crime: Michael Clayton v Zodiac
Adventure/Fantasy: Where The Wild Things Are v Return of the King
Drama/Romance: Kingdom of Heaven v Lost in Translation
Comedy/ Musical: Snatch v Bad Santa
Horror/Sci-fi: Children of Men v Let the Right One In
Animation/Family: Paprika v Spirited Away
Wildcard: Gosford Park v Cloverfield

I'd say a lot of those are roughly equal. Children of Men and Let the Right One In are each top choices for their categories, Battle Royale and Team America are both great even if they aren't traditional action films. Paprika or Spirited Away is probably a case of personal preference and while I found Kingdom of Heaven a bit bloated, I understand why someone could prefer that to something more intimate like Lost in Translation.

But as far as the others go, Bad Santa is much funnier than Snatch, Return of the King is far superior to WTWA, Zodiac is a level above Michael Clayton and Gosford Park has dated far better than Cloverfield, which I don't think has much beyond its stylistic gimmick. They're good films but I don't think there's really a category where Hazell's choice is clearly superior.

Needless to say I disagree quite a bit :P

But honestly, I just picked films I liked. I would say that I love Children of Men but Let The Right One In is my favourite film of time so would definitely vote for that ahead of anything else.

With regards to the other categories, Battle Royale is far far far superior to Team America IMO but although they're totally different films doing different things.

I think most people would prefer Zodiac to Michael Clayton and I like the former but I prefer the latter a lot more.

Said before that LoTR didn't really do it for me and Where the Wild Things Are is one of my favourites full stop so to me there's no contest there but again, I suspect most people would prefer the LoTR films. I suspect a lot haven't seen Where the Wild Things Are anyway.

I was struggling a bit to think of a blockbuster that I really liked and Kingdom of Heaven I thought was a decent epic so went for that one. Lost in Translation didn't really do it for me at all.

Like the Action category, I think Snatch is far superior to Bad Santa IMO.

Agree about Paprika vs Spirited Away, could pick either of them, though I'd say I just about prefer Paprika.

Can't disagree on Gosford Park vs Cloverfield. I wouldn't say Cloverfield is dated but I think Gosford Park is a great film. I just wanted to pick a horror film because I hadn't picked one yet and the decade wasn't particularly great with them, I could only think of Cloverfield and Drag Me To Hell and I thought not many people had seen that one.

So yeah, I'd go for Let The Right One In and Gosford Park from yours and it's fairly close between Paprika and Spirited Away. I much prefer my picks for the rest.
Re: 00s Movies Draft - GROUP A (Hazell vs. Sheer Magnetism)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:04:07 pm »
I think I fucked up. The votes are not showing. Going to PM a mod.
Re: 00s Movies Draft - GROUP A (Hazell vs. Sheer Magnetism)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:17:48 pm »
A lot of Hazell's points are fair, it is a matter of opinion. Snatch is enjoyable but felt like a Lock Stock retread for me and Team America is a masterpiece IMO. Only thing I'd really take issue with would be the LOTR v WTWA duel. I really disliked Where the Wild Things Are, which felt like an inappropriate attempt to graft adult midlife crisis issues on to a children's story. Just never got the hype for it, but in general it's a very good selection.
Re: 00s Movies Draft - GROUP A (Hazell vs. Sheer Magnetism)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:50:05 pm »
I've PMd a mod to see if he can work his mod magic and we can see the results now. But if he can't, we'll have to wait till tomorrow to see who's the winner here. Sorry for the inconvenience lads.
Re: 00s Movies Draft - GROUP A (Hazell vs. Sheer Magnetism)
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:17:05 pm »
No problem mate, thanks for setting this all up :)
Re: 00s Movies Draft - GROUP A (Hazell vs. Sheer Magnetism)
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:23:51 pm »
Is John C or Jersey the mod you PM when you fuck up? I PM'ed John as Jersey was offline, and I didn't want to harras the mods for this kind of silliness.  ;D
