I voted for Hazell in my other pick, he has some top drawer films in there. These are the duels:



Action/War/Western: Battle Royale v Team America

Thriller/Crime: Michael Clayton v Zodiac

Adventure/Fantasy: Where The Wild Things Are v Return of the King

Drama/Romance: Kingdom of Heaven v Lost in Translation

Comedy/ Musical: Snatch v Bad Santa

Horror/Sci-fi: Children of Men v Let the Right One In

Animation/Family: Paprika v Spirited Away

Wildcard: Gosford Park v Cloverfield



I'd say a lot of those are roughly equal. Children of Men and Let the Right One In are each top choices for their categories, Battle Royale and Team America are both great even if they aren't traditional action films. Paprika or Spirited Away is probably a case of personal preference and while I found Kingdom of Heaven a bit bloated, I understand why someone could prefer that to something more intimate like Lost in Translation.



But as far as the others go, Bad Santa is much funnier than Snatch, Return of the King is far superior to WTWA, Zodiac is a level above Michael Clayton and Gosford Park has dated far better than Cloverfield, which I don't think has much beyond its stylistic gimmick. They're good films but I don't think there's really a category where Hazell's choice is clearly superior.



Needless to say I disagree quite a bitBut honestly, I just picked films I liked. I would say that I love Children of Men but Let The Right One In is my favourite film of time so would definitely vote for that ahead of anything else.With regards to the other categories, Battle Royale is far far far superior to Team America IMO but although they're totally different films doing different things.I think most people would prefer Zodiac to Michael Clayton and I like the former but I prefer the latter a lot more.Said before that LoTR didn't really do it for me and Where the Wild Things Are is one of my favourites full stop so to me there's no contest there but again, I suspect most people would prefer the LoTR films. I suspect a lot haven't seen Where the Wild Things Are anyway.I was struggling a bit to think of a blockbuster that I really liked and Kingdom of Heaven I thought was a decent epic so went for that one. Lost in Translation didn't really do it for me at all.Like the Action category, I think Snatch is far superior to Bad Santa IMO.Agree about Paprika vs Spirited Away, could pick either of them, though I'd say I just about prefer Paprika.Can't disagree on Gosford Park vs Cloverfield. I wouldn't say Cloverfield is dated but I think Gosford Park is a great film. I just wanted to pick a horror film because I hadn't picked one yet and the decade wasn't particularly great with them, I could only think of Cloverfield and Drag Me To Hell and I thought not many people had seen that one.So yeah, I'd go for Let The Right One In and Gosford Park from yours and it's fairly close between Paprika and Spirited Away. I much prefer my picks for the rest.