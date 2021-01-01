« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Ajax Salah 17 Kudus 27 Matip 89  (Read 7603 times)

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Ajax Salah 17 Kudus 27 Matip 89
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 11:28:32 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:33:41 pm
Without wanting to labour a point on Trent - he needs to sack off that sprint coach hes been using independent of the club over the summer. Hes certainly got faster in the sprint, but his overall agility and turning speed seems to have been impacted. Sprinting requires that base of fast twitch muscle be in place to aid explosiveness and hes clearly bulked up. I think too much. What hes added in minimal additional pace in a straight line is not nearly worth the inflexibility he seems to be suffering with at present.

Agree with Babelcopters assessment above really - hes either misunderstanding his triggers, making poor decisions in transition or been given some really random and odd instruction by the coaching staff.

I feel for him at the moment because he's covering way too much space and it's resulting in him popping up in positions he cant possibly recover from defensively, no player has EVER done it, the closest example is Dani Alves and even he wasn't tasked with covering this much ground. It almost feels like that moment tonight when Salah got back to thwart an attack in our box then was up the other end in support of Jota (who held the ball up ridiculously well) is what we're seeing Trent attempt all game every game right now and it's leaving us so exposed.

I think a combination of this, no one really filling in the RB position, him having a lack of cover further up the field and mental fatigue is causing huge issues. Right now his mind seems to be fixed on the next attack before stopping the current opposition one and it's leaving him constantly looking like a 100m sprinter in starting blocks. Elliott is a wonderful football player, but for the way we play he simply isn't equipped to provide a platform for a fullback who attacks like Trent. We saw the fluidity of what we need on the opposite flank tonight, Tsimikas was flying forward freely in knowing Thiago was filling in out wide whenever and wherever possible, snapping into tackles, closing space and harrying opposition players then transitioning into providing an outlet both deep and in advanced positions allowing for Tsimikas to reset. Now obviously Thiago is vastly more experienced so it's not a direct comparison in saying Elliott needs to do better, more a question of suitability for the system.

Sides are seeing this area and highlighting it as a space to attack and it leads to multiple issues, there's no tactial masterstrokes, it's basic teenagers football. Pinpoint the one who wants to advance and make it so he cant so much, neutralises one of the oppositions threats, run into the spaces between the fullback and the closest CB, if the fullback goes with you he cant attack in transition quickly and our players have time to reset, if he lets you go then the CB has to cover and open the gap between him and his other central defensive partner, if he doesn't come across you're open or a DM drops in which leaves space at the edge of the box. Teams are targeting that little one two into the space between Trent and the CB as no CM is willing to drop in and cut out the supply. Elliott has left his man a few times in the middle and they've pushed into that space knowing Trent isn't going to track the run.

Although I feel Trent is at fault, it's not all on him and I think he may be getting overwhelmed with how much is being asked of him. His role is so specific and I think the focus does need to be on tightening up at the back first and foremost, even temporarily to stop us shipping goals. Trent will create no matter what and we have creative players in advanced positions who can keep the attack dangerous. It feels like a situation where Trent struggling is a major talking point on TV after every game and we need to remember although it feels he's been around forever, he's still pretty young and the mental toll the focus being on him is taking must be quite the weight on his shoulders, especially when the side is underperforming under huge pressure. We need to give him a platform to get back to his best and exceed it by improving the deficiencies in his game.

On a positive note Fab was a lot better tonight and I think it showed. We weren't at our free flowing best but that axis of Fab and Thiago meant we were a lot more controlled and regained possession a lot more frequently. This stopped Trent being quite as exposed as in previous games.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Ajax Salah 17 Kudus 27 Matip 89
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 11:30:11 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 11:24:16 pm
Do you see us last week? Big improvement tonight. We were never going to be near our best.

Bits of it. But just because we were abysmal last week, doesn't mean we were good this week. We weren't. Theres still a lot of work to be done, and the result shouldn't gloss over that.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Ajax Salah 17 Kudus 27 Matip 89
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 11:32:00 pm »
Yep not Harvey's fault but he's not ready for me to be playing that position. Expext to see the same issues arise until Jurgen changes it .. get more bodies back.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Ajax Salah 17 Kudus 27 Matip 89
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 11:33:06 pm »
Our next game isn't till October.   ;D

I hope majority of our injured players are back by then, I think they are.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Ajax Salah 17 Kudus 27 Matip 89
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 11:34:54 pm »
Did the minute silence get stopped early? Apart from a few idiots at the start it was mostly silent
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Ajax Salah 17 Kudus 27 Matip 89
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 11:35:33 pm »
where's the Matip thread? he's by far our 2nd best CB when partnering VVD, can't fault Gomes for his passion and ability, but we tick 100% more at the back when Matip is playing, say of him what you will, reads the game brilliantly, will take the play from defence right to the heart of the oppositions box, defends out of his skin, scores belters like tonight, he isn't all that to look at, not the fastest, has had injury problems etc etc but I have to take him everyday of the week over Joe and we need him starting most of the games in the PL this season
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Ajax Salah 17 Kudus 27 Matip 89
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 11:38:18 pm »
I really appreciate this analysis ryanbabbel19 and while Im not football savvy enough to expand on it I will offer my observation of punditry. I rarely watch the half time analysis but got distracted today so forgot to mute it and when they came on they just couldnt wait to pile on with the Trent is a defensive liability narrative. He made 3 or 4 outstanding defensive contributions as well as a similar amount of attacking ones, maybe more. But the pundits  will always grab for the low hanging fruit and push the agreed perception that Trent cant defend.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Ajax Salah 17 Kudus 27 Matip 89
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 11:43:54 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 11:30:11 pm
Bits of it. But just because we were abysmal last week, doesn't mean we were good this week. We weren't. Theres still a lot of work to be done, and the result shouldn't gloss over that.

yes room for improvement - of course.

But they where also good. Its possible to be good and be able to be much better.

They dominated the game and should have put it away long before they did (finishing for sure needs to improve).

I found your comments not reflective of the actual game that was played tonight.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Ajax Salah 17 Kudus 27 Matip 89
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 11:45:17 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 11:38:18 pm
I really appreciate this analysis and while Im not football savvy enough to expand on it I will offer my observation of punditry. I rarely watch the half time analysis but got distracted today so forgot to mute it and when they came on they just couldnt wait to pile on with the Trent narrative. He made 3 or 4 outstanding defensive contributions as well as a similar amount of attacking ones, maybe more. But the pundits will always grab for the low nagging fruit and push the agreed perception.

+1 had a good game for me from what I seen from the horrendous streams that were cutting out every other minute, still think Matip and VVD is a much better pairing than Joe and VVD and you only have to look at the results when both have played to extrapolate that, unfortunately don't think Gomes is our Matip replacement, he plays with his heart though in all fairness there's just a lack of understanding and reading of the game, natural talent that Matip has an advantage over him and VVD looks half the player when playing with Joe as he does with Matip
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Ajax Salah 17 Kudus 27 Matip 89
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 11:46:14 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:34:54 pm
Did the minute silence get stopped early? Apart from a few idiots at the start it was mostly silent

No. Nobody ever said it would be a minute of silence, it was a 'moment of silence'
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Ajax Salah 17 Kudus 27 Matip 89
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 11:53:19 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 11:30:11 pm
Bits of it. But just because we were abysmal last week, doesn't mean we were good this week. We weren't. Theres still a lot of work to be done, and the result shouldn't gloss over that.
No-one's glossing over anything. We played well tonight given how bad we've been all season. We were never going to go from being shite to being amazing in a week.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Ajax Salah 17 Kudus 27 Matip 89
« Reply #291 on: Today at 12:08:00 am »
Great win. Hope Rangers can get something tomorrow.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Ajax Salah 17 Kudus 27 Matip 89
« Reply #292 on: Today at 12:35:24 am »
With some better finishing, I think we could have comfortably beaten Ajax
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Ajax Salah 17 Kudus 27 Matip 89
« Reply #293 on: Today at 02:35:01 am »
relief for now to be honest

3 points and hopefully the jumpstart our season needs

thiago is the main difference as many mentioned here. and salah back in the goals column is brilliant

as i didnt catch the game, the team did well i guess?
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Ajax Salah 17 Kudus 27 Matip 89
« Reply #294 on: Today at 03:36:06 am »
I had the privilege to be at the game tonight. I've just got in! Everyone's buzzing off that win, for sure...soz, been out with a few Alax fans. Good lads, known them for years. They love the City, the tradition, the culture, we're different. Scousers. Some of them will be here for days, I love the cloggies, guys. Proper people
