Without wanting to labour a point on Trent - he needs to sack off that sprint coach hes been using independent of the club over the summer. Hes certainly got faster in the sprint, but his overall agility and turning speed seems to have been impacted. Sprinting requires that base of fast twitch muscle be in place to aid explosiveness and hes clearly bulked up. I think too much. What hes added in minimal additional pace in a straight line is not nearly worth the inflexibility he seems to be suffering with at present.



Agree with Babelcopters assessment above really - hes either misunderstanding his triggers, making poor decisions in transition or been given some really random and odd instruction by the coaching staff.



I feel for him at the moment because he's covering way too much space and it's resulting in him popping up in positions he cant possibly recover from defensively, no player has EVER done it, the closest example is Dani Alves and even he wasn't tasked with covering this much ground. It almost feels like that moment tonight when Salah got back to thwart an attack in our box then was up the other end in support of Jota (who held the ball up ridiculously well) is what we're seeing Trent attempt all game every game right now and it's leaving us so exposed.I think a combination of this, no one really filling in the RB position, him having a lack of cover further up the field and mental fatigue is causing huge issues. Right now his mind seems to be fixed on the next attack before stopping the current opposition one and it's leaving him constantly looking like a 100m sprinter in starting blocks. Elliott is a wonderful football player, but for the way we play he simply isn't equipped to provide a platform for a fullback who attacks like Trent. We saw the fluidity of what we need on the opposite flank tonight, Tsimikas was flying forward freely in knowing Thiago was filling in out wide whenever and wherever possible, snapping into tackles, closing space and harrying opposition players then transitioning into providing an outlet both deep and in advanced positions allowing for Tsimikas to reset. Now obviously Thiago is vastly more experienced so it's not a direct comparison in saying Elliott needs to do better, more a question of suitability for the system.Sides are seeing this area and highlighting it as a space to attack and it leads to multiple issues, there's no tactial masterstrokes, it's basic teenagers football. Pinpoint the one who wants to advance and make it so he cant so much, neutralises one of the oppositions threats, run into the spaces between the fullback and the closest CB, if the fullback goes with you he cant attack in transition quickly and our players have time to reset, if he lets you go then the CB has to cover and open the gap between him and his other central defensive partner, if he doesn't come across you're open or a DM drops in which leaves space at the edge of the box. Teams are targeting that little one two into the space between Trent and the CB as no CM is willing to drop in and cut out the supply. Elliott has left his man a few times in the middle and they've pushed into that space knowing Trent isn't going to track the run.Although I feel Trent is at fault, it's not all on him and I think he may be getting overwhelmed with how much is being asked of him. His role is so specific and I think the focus does need to be on tightening up at the back first and foremost, even temporarily to stop us shipping goals. Trent will create no matter what and we have creative players in advanced positions who can keep the attack dangerous. It feels like a situation where Trent struggling is a major talking point on TV after every game and we need to remember although it feels he's been around forever, he's still pretty young and the mental toll the focus being on him is taking must be quite the weight on his shoulders, especially when the side is underperforming under huge pressure. We need to give him a platform to get back to his best and exceed it by improving the deficiencies in his game.On a positive note Fab was a lot better tonight and I think it showed. We weren't at our free flowing best but that axis of Fab and Thiago meant we were a lot more controlled and regained possession a lot more frequently. This stopped Trent being quite as exposed as in previous games.