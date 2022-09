Itís difficult to know how to stop play acting exactly. The ones that stay down during play to relieve pressure really is aggravating



But 1 way could be to make them not play for 3 minutes while they receive attention they may or may not need



Longer maybe.



There are rules if the referees would just follow them, yellow card for simulation/cheating, and another for time wasting, doesn't matter if it's the first minute or the last.