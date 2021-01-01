Yes, because they've been brainwashed by the PR team of City.



I suspect it's more the case that they've been passively 'threatened' by the legal team of City. By which I mean that no-one in the media has been directly addressed but it has generally been made clear that a very aggressive, litigious response will be met by anyone making potentially actionable comments.I don't often stick up for the media but the fact is they can't behave like fans on a forum do or say the things that people here say. And ultimately they are sports shows; entertanment, not cutting edge investigative journalism. They will naturally opt for bland and safe.