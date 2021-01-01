Whats he done now?
Dortmund goaly needs to be investigated as that was dodgy as fuck. Esp the first goal from John Stones
Its bizarre. They cannot be that thick, so there must be another reason they are pushing this narrative
Dressed like he's delivering Milk Tray and hugging refs for booking him.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Watch the keeper for Stones' goal. He literally pulls his hand away. What the fuck.
Its a bit mad a team of Dortmunds level have him in goal. He is 31, and has played ONE Bundesliga game in his career.Their number 1, Greg Kobel, is injured.
Brainwashed idiots. Been buying the league for 10 years and the year they sell some of them they come in their pants. Can't stand punditry. They're all useless. And moronic.
That's why that Napoli result was bad. We'll have to beat them 3-0 to finish above them (if we are level on points).
wtf was Pep crying for againhttps://twitter.com/nocontextfooty/status/1570155694132973570
Chelsea Spurs juve , welcome to the europa league, Thursday night football, theres nothing like it.
The Conte Cup?
Crosby Nick never fails.
They certainly are.
They aren't brainwashed, they know exactly what they are doing.
Reminds me of when Karius pulled his hand away from Bale's overhead kick.
Yes, because they've been brainwashed by the PR team of City.
I suspect it's more the case that they've been passively 'threatened' by the legal team of City. By which I mean that no-one in the media has been directly addressed but it has generally been made clear that a very aggressive, litigious response will be met by anyone making potentially actionable comments.
I suspect it's more the case that they've been passively 'threatened' by the legal team of City. By which I mean that no-one in the media has been directly addressed but it has generally been made clear that a very aggressive, litigious response will be met by anyone making potentially actionable comments.I don't often stick up for the media but the fact is they can't behave like fans on a forum do or say the things that people here say. And ultimately they are sports shows; entertanment, not cutting edge investigative journalism. They will naturally opt for bland and safe.
Not sure I agree these sports shows are bland. I mean, Gary Neville is practically the Che Guevara of the 21st century.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.85]