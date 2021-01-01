« previous next »
Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:55:10 pm
Whats he done now?

Tried to make out with the ref.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 09:55:51 pm
Dortmund goaly needs to be investigated as that was dodgy as fuck. Esp the first goal from John Stones

Its a bit mad a team of Dortmunds level have him in goal. He is 31, and has played ONE Bundesliga game in his career.

Their number 1, Greg Kobel, is injured.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Chelsea finishes in a 7-7 tie.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Watch the keeper for Stones' goal. He literally pulls his hand away. What the fuck.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:58:32 pm
Its bizarre. They cannot be that thick, so there must be another reason they are pushing this narrative

Half of them are prob on the payroll its obvious
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 09:56:52 pm
Dressed like he's delivering Milk Tray and hugging refs for booking him.
Well hes always been sartorially challenged and the sarcastic applause he usually goes for was getting a bit tired.

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 10:01:04 pm
Watch the keeper for Stones' goal. He literally pulls his hand away. What the fuck.
He was Stoned
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Tod Boehly is off for a bud before overtime starts
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Pip is such a baldy weirdo
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 10:01:04 pm
Watch the keeper for Stones' goal. He literally pulls his hand away. What the fuck.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:00:09 pm
Its a bit mad a team of Dortmunds level have him in goal. He is 31, and has played ONE Bundesliga game in his career.

Their number 1, Greg Kobel, is injured.
Much as Id like to forget, a certain Spaniard (incredibly still at the club) had a similar impact on us defending our CL title.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Quote from: telekon on Today at 09:54:55 pm
Brainwashed idiots. Been buying the league for 10 years and the year they sell some of them they come in their pants. Can't stand punditry. They're all useless. And moronic.

They aren't brainwashed, they know exactly what they are doing.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:57:40 pm
That's why that Napoli result was bad. We'll have to beat them 3-0 to finish above them (if we are level on points).

Think that is the least of our worries, let's hope Napoli drop points against Ajax and we smash Rangers home and away. After the form we've been in, I'd just be happy that we qualify.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:04:12 pm


Chelsea score should be amended to 7-7, 1 TD each. ;)
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:03:07 pm
wtf was Pep crying for again

https://twitter.com/nocontextfooty/status/1570155694132973570
I'd piss test the weirdo before every game. He seriously has to be putting something up his nose to carry on the way he does.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:03:07 pm
wtf was Pep crying for again

https://twitter.com/nocontextfooty/status/1570155694132973570
What a fucking weirdo. All them years on his magic juice taking its toll.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:03:07 pm
wtf was Pep crying for again

https://twitter.com/nocontextfooty/status/1570155694132973570

Self entitled tosspot cant wait till he buggers off
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
somebody injure haaland already
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:55:37 pm
Chelsea Spurs juve , welcome to the europa league, Thursday night football, theres nothing like it.



The Conte Cup?   :-X
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 10:13:01 pm
The Conte Cup?   :-X

Could have us, Chelsea and Spurs joining United and Arsenal. Be like the old Anglo-Italian Cup.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 10:01:04 pm
Watch the keeper for Stones' goal. He literally pulls his hand away. What the fuck.
Reminds me of when Karius pulled his hand away from Bale's overhead kick.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:04:14 pm
They aren't brainwashed, they know exactly what they are doing.

Yes, because they've been brainwashed by the PR team of City.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 10:19:55 pm
Reminds me of when Karius pulled his hand away from Bale's overhead kick.
At least it hit Karius' hand. This joker pulled it away like the ball was made out of fire.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Just watched the highlights of the Chelsea game, fans supporting the new manager i see after his first game in charge by booing at the final whistle  ;D
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Quote from: telekon on Today at 10:27:52 pm
Yes, because they've been brainwashed by the PR team of City.
I suspect it's more the case that they've been passively 'threatened' by the legal team of City. By which I mean that no-one in the media has been directly addressed but it has generally been made clear that a very aggressive, litigious response will be met by anyone making potentially actionable comments.

I don't often stick up for the media but the fact is they can't behave like fans on a forum do or say the things that people here say. And ultimately they are sports shows; entertanment, not cutting edge investigative journalism. They will naturally opt for bland and safe.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:41:09 pm
I suspect it's more the case that they've been passively 'threatened' by the legal team of City. By which I mean that no-one in the media has been directly addressed but it has generally been made clear that a very aggressive, litigious response will be met by anyone making potentially actionable comments.
In a nutshell. Abu Dhabi are sensitive c*nts, their airline even took legal action against a forum for discussing some issues about them. So they'll definitely be in the media's pockets, anything to preserve their image.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:41:09 pm
I suspect it's more the case that they've been passively 'threatened' by the legal team of City. By which I mean that no-one in the media has been directly addressed but it has generally been made clear that a very aggressive, litigious response will be met by anyone making potentially actionable comments.

I don't often stick up for the media but the fact is they can't behave like fans on a forum do or say the things that people here say. And ultimately they are sports shows; entertanment, not cutting edge investigative journalism. They will naturally opt for bland and safe.


Not sure I agree these sports shows are bland. I mean, Gary Neville is practically the Che Guevara of the 21st century.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Watching the champions league show on CBS, fuck me its bad aint it? Dont get me wrong it is funny sometimes, but all theyre doing is laughing like school buys, especially Mikah and Carra
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:48:10 pm
Not sure I agree these sports shows are bland. I mean, Gary Neville is practically the Che Guevara of the 21st century.
:)

I look forward to his version of The Motorcycle Diaries. A journey through the wilds and wastelands and hinterlands of Salford, his butler having some difficulty negotiating the potholes at times. #Rebel
