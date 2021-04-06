What a list from all four guys. This is my favourit decade to be fair cos I watched them all, seriously. Is it hard to choose? No, dead easy, personal choice, not giving a fuck if it upsets anyone. Get over it, youse all played a great game. More of my favourites with Hazell and, Michael Clayton, Children of Men and Cloverfield. Musketeer with Batman, Pans and School of Rock.They're all in my Pantheon



As is, Sheer with, Let The Right One In and Bad Santa. Also , Nicholls with In Bruges and Amelie.



Lost in Translation is widely acclaimed as a great film. I thought it was a self indulgent, slow, boring, piece of shite. Surprising cos I'm a massive Bill Murray fan. Whoever chose that movie had every right too, though. That's the beauty of it when a draft is proper, as it usually is with movies and music



Actually, watching movies on the big screen, iwas one of my greatest pleasures and I don't do it enough anymore. This particular decade has rekindled that love of cinema that I must have had then. I was in London, good graft, the Theatre or the Cinema, followed by a few drinks around Soho was the norm. Good times.So much so my three kids have purchased a 6 month pass to a particular favourite Cinema of mine in Stockport when I talked about these recent drafts to them. They couldn't believe how much fun I'd been having when I recounted stories about this movie and that movie...I used to take them the cinema regular as kids...they smiled!



Fucking great kids btw









