Hazell:
Battle Royale (2000) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Michael Clayton (2007) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Where The Wild Things Are (2009) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Snatch (2000) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Children of Men (2006) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Paprika (2006) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Cloverfield (2008) - Cat 8. Wildcard
Battle Royale - Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Michael Clayton - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Where The Wild Things Are - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy
Kingdom of Heaven - Cat 4. Drama/Romance
Snatch - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical
Children of Men - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi
Paprika - Cat 7. Animation/Family
Cloverfield - Cat 8. Wildcard
Musketeer Gripweed:
Batman Begins (2005) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Layer Cake (2004) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Pan's Labyrinth (2006) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Internal Affairs (2002) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, School Of Rock (2003) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Watchmen (2009) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Elf (2003) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Gangs of New York (2002) - Cat 8. Wildcard
Action - Batman Begins
Crime - Layer Cake
Fantasy - Pan's Labyrinth
Drama/romance - Internal Affairs
Comedy - School Of Rock
Sci-Fi - Watchmen
Family - Elf
Wildcard - Gangs of New York
Sheer Magnetism:
Team America: World Police (2004) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Zodiac (2007) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King (2003) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Lost in Translation (2003) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Bad Santa (2003) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Let the Right One In (2008) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Spirited Away (2001) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Gosford Park (2001) - Cat 8. Wildcard
Cat 1. Action/War/Western - Team America: World Police
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime - Zodiac
Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy - Return of the King
Cat 4. Drama/Romance - Lost in Translation
Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical - Bad Santa
Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi - Let the Right One In
Cat 7. Animation/Family - Spirited Away[/b
Cat 8. Wildcard - Gosford Park
NICHOLLS1986:
The Pianist (2002) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, The Prestige (2006) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Requiem for a Dream (2000) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, In Bruges (2008) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, The Devil's Backbone (2001) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Amélie (2001) - Cat 8. Wildcard