Hazell
8 (33.3%)
Musketeer Gripweed
5 (20.8%)
Sheer Magnetism
6 (25%)
NICHOLLS1986
5 (20.8%)

Total Members Voted: 12

Voting closes: Today at 03:30:43 pm

00s Movies Draft - GROUP A

00s Movies Draft - GROUP A
« on: Yesterday at 03:30:43 pm »
Hazell:

Battle Royale (2000) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Michael Clayton (2007) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Where The Wild Things Are (2009) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Snatch (2000) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Children of Men (2006) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Paprika (2006) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Cloverfield (2008) - Cat 8. Wildcard


Battle Royale - Cat 1. Action/War/Western



Michael Clayton - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime



Where The Wild Things Are - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy



Kingdom of Heaven - Cat 4. Drama/Romance



Snatch - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical



Children of Men - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi



Paprika - Cat 7. Animation/Family



Cloverfield - Cat 8. Wildcard





Musketeer Gripweed:

Batman Begins (2005) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Layer Cake (2004) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Pan's Labyrinth (2006) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Internal Affairs (2002) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, School Of Rock (2003) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Watchmen (2009) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Elf (2003) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Gangs of New York (2002) - Cat 8. Wildcard

Action - Batman Begins



Crime - Layer Cake



Fantasy - Pan's Labyrinth



Drama/romance - Internal Affairs



Comedy - School Of Rock



Sci-Fi - Watchmen



Family - Elf



Wildcard - Gangs of New York






Sheer Magnetism:

Team America: World Police (2004) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Zodiac (2007) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King (2003) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Lost in Translation (2003) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Bad Santa (2003) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Let the Right One In (2008) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Spirited Away (2001) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Gosford Park (2001) - Cat 8. Wildcard


Cat 1. Action/War/Western - Team America: World Police


Cat 2. Thriller/Crime - Zodiac


Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy - Return of the King


Cat 4. Drama/Romance - Lost in Translation


Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical - Bad Santa


Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi - Let the Right One In


Cat 7. Animation/Family - Spirited Away[/b


Cat 8. Wildcard - Gosford Park




NICHOLLS1986:

The Pianist (2002) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, The Prestige (2006) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers  (2002) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Requiem for a Dream (2000) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, In Bruges (2008) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, The Devil's Backbone (2001) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Amélie (2001) - Cat 8. Wildcard


Re: 00s Movies Draft - GROUP A
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:46:14 pm »
What a strong group this is. All four lineups have several movies I love.
Re: 00s Movies Draft - GROUP A
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:53:30 pm »
Voted for myself obviously, and Hazell as the other one. I didn't care for Where The Wild Things Are but Children of Men/Battle Royale/Paprika is a dynamite combo.
Re: 00s Movies Draft - GROUP A
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:46:49 pm »
"Battle Royale" is an automatic vote for Hazell. The other one is really difficult.
Re: 00s Movies Draft - GROUP A
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:36:06 pm »
Hazell and Nicholls
Re: 00s Movies Draft - GROUP A
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:15:27 pm »
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:22:35 am »
BUMP
Re: 00s Movies Draft - GROUP A
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:53:18 am »
What a list from all four guys. This is my favourit decade to be fair cos I watched them all, seriously. Is it hard to choose? No, dead easy, personal choice, not giving a fuck if it upsets anyone. Get over it, youse all played a great game. More of my favourites with Hazell and, Michael Clayton, Children of Men and Cloverfield. Musketeer with Batman, Pans and School of Rock.They're all in my Pantheon

As is, Sheer with, Let The Right One In and Bad Santa. Also , Nicholls with In Bruges and Amelie.

Lost in Translation is widely acclaimed as a great film. I thought it was a self indulgent, slow, boring, piece of shite. Surprising cos I'm a massive Bill Murray fan. Whoever chose that movie had every right too, though. That's the beauty of it when a draft is proper, as it usually is with movies and music

Actually, watching movies on the big screen, iwas one of my greatest pleasures and I don't do it enough anymore. This particular decade has rekindled that love of cinema that I must have had then. I was in London, good graft, the Theatre or the Cinema, followed by a few drinks around Soho was the norm. Good times.So much so my three kids have purchased a 6 month pass to a particular favourite Cinema of mine in Stockport when I talked about these recent drafts to them. They couldn't believe how much fun I'd been having when I recounted stories about this movie and that movie...I used to take them the cinema regular as kids...they smiled!

Fucking great kids btw




