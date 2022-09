The problem is, Milner doesn't really offer much if anything defensively, against Everton he was torn to shreds by 4-5 different players. I really don't like this unbalanced midfield we seem to be set on using but I don't think Milner is the solution any more.



I was using Milner as a stopgap to see if Trent and Gomez/Matip side fares better with him there rather than Elliot but you make a good point with Everton. Henderson is clearly the best player at that RCM position overall as much as Elliot offers more upfront. Just before it get's taken out of context, this is about Trent being found out constantly rather than occasionally and midfield needs to step up to help him. Similar to how Real handled Marcelo's adventures.