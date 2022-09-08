« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2  (Read 7413 times)

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #160 on: Today at 11:26:18 am »
Hopefully, the extra couple of days rest will allow us to get our mojo back.

Thiago looked up for it when he came on against Naples so I'm relatively hopeful.   

3 1 to Liverpool.

The other thing:

Boo the minute's silence tonight and become the most despised team ever, this time, not just in the UK but throughout the Commonwealth.

If that doesn't bother you (and for a whole load of football related reasons, it should), at least respect Klopp's and Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance wishes.  If you're itching to do something, boo the corrupt UEFA anthem twice as hard.

But, put your political grievances behind you, just for one minute.

Stay classy, please.

YNWA
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #161 on: Today at 11:33:11 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:23:21 am
I don't think it is up to them. As others have said, if thats how they feel then stay on the concourse. But anyone booing will be dragging the club and the citys name through the mud and thats something we don't need. It also goes against the managers wishes too.

We expect rightly expect others to honour our dead and we should offer the same. As a fanbase, irrespective of our personal views we need to read the room. This is not a fight we need to have.

I agree with all that.

But in the end it will be upto them whether they boo or not
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #162 on: Today at 11:34:25 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 07:56:35 am
You actually would stay out side because you cant show respect to a dead 96 year old for 60 seconds fucks sake what a prick.

The state of this.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #163 on: Today at 11:35:34 am »
I'm gonna take a minute's break from the minute's silence talk and talk about the footie tonight.

A - I am delighted there is actually a game on with us playing.
B- Fantastic that it is Ajax. A club steeped in history.
C - It's The Champions League, a competition that's been damn hard for us to even get into in many years past and we need a result big time. It's not do or die but if we lose (and we could very easily lose tonight ) then we are staring down the barrel of Europa League mockery. So it's a biggie.

Weirdly this game, fro me,  has echoes of the Atlético game at the start of the Covid panic. Just the general feel of disorientation and disruption.

Anyway, looking at the game from an Ajax point of view. It's a re-built, re-booted, young, hungry attack minded side, brimming with confidence that they bring to Anfield tonight. 100% winning start to the season, 5 games without conceding a goal I believe. Well I know what I'd be saying if I was the coach. Go straight for the throat from the kick-off. High press, high pressure, pace. Force the errors and get the first goal or two, turn the crowd and feed into the palpable brittle confidence of the Liverpool team.

So I reckon it's going to be fireworks from the off. First goal and keep on at them from both teams.

Nunez, Diaz and Mo up front. Back 5 with Matip. Fab, Thiago and Harvey I think Klopp will go for.

It's gonna be a blast. I can't wait.

* I just recently lost my Mum, a Granny many times over, the Matriarch of the clan, the last of her generation. Colours everything for me re the other chat. it's a human thing.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #164 on: Today at 11:36:43 am »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 09:25:39 am
Whether people boo or not is upto them.

the minutes silence - as Jurgen himself said - is a mark of respect for peoples grief...think of the outrage and disgust we feel when City / Chelsea et al disrupt the Hillsborough silences and ask yourself why the fuck you'd want to stoop to that level of obscenity...
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #165 on: Today at 11:43:56 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:36:43 am
the minutes silence - as Jurgen himself said - is a mark of respect for peoples grief...think of the outrage and disgust we feel when City / Chelsea et al disrupt the Hillsborough silences and ask yourself why the fuck you'd want to stoop to that level of obscenity...

Again...agree.

"Personally I wouldn't" obviously didn't suffice in my original post
Maybe what I said about not giving a fuck about people that would give us shit for it?

So let me be clear.
I think we should respect the minute's silence as there is a time and a place to push a sentiment against the monarchy and this is not one of them imo. Also, it pisses me/us off how people have behaved when asking for respect for the deaths at Hillsborough and we shouldn't do the exact same thing for situations such as this which is also in relation to a death
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #166 on: Today at 11:45:04 am »
If you boo then you're selling out the club for your own selfish ends, if you know anyone who intends to boo or you're thinking of booing yourself, please stop and consider that.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #167 on: Today at 11:55:21 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:58:16 am
We are all born, and we all die. Death is the big equaliser kit. No one's death is worth more or less than anyone else's death. The state doesn't even execute child murderers. If you have no respect for death, then you have no respect for life and that makes you a very dangerous person. I expect that you are not that person, but more likely just an angry (rebel without a cause, type) person, or a WUM.

There is much honour in death but it still doesnt absolve people for the ills theyve did during their short stay on earth, if you had read my initial post I made it clear I would not boo but I dont see the hypocrisy in those that do, in regards to the tragedies of Hillsboro and Munich and booing national anthems and monarchy its two different things, the things that unite the two is death, I will not mourn a child murderer neither will I mourn the queen.

You can save all the nonsense you wrote trying to dissect me as person because you dont know me and how you managed to draw a critical analysis on me from me saying How is pretty scary, if your a far right adjacent royalist  just say that.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #168 on: Today at 11:58:30 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:16:40 am
Everyone who lives in the country still benefits off the suffering of indigenous people to one extent or another. The Queen didn´t personally oppress anyone. She´s basically known for spending 70 years keeping her mouth shut. Within ten years of her becoming Queen most of the Empire had become independent.

As stated, not that it matters, I´m a republican. You can still sit through a minutes silence for someone who just died, whatever you think of the wider institution (or the sins of her fathers...). If you can´t you should probably have a word....

The queen doesnt need to  personally oppress anyone anymore than George Bush Reagan or Trump do they are the head of the states not people getting their hands dirty.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/09/08/queen-elizabeth-empire-death-imperial/

But this happened during the queens watch..

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #169 on: Today at 12:04:26 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 11:45:04 am
If you boo then you're selling out the club for your own selfish ends, if you know anyone who intends to boo or you're thinking of booing yourself, please stop and consider that.

This is it for me. It sums up the current age where far too many people can't see past themselves and their own selfishness. Sometimes in life you have to realise that things aren't always about you. You need to put your own feelings aside for a moment and do the right thing. The right thing because it's the decent thing. The dignified thing.

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #170 on: Today at 12:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:55:21 am
There is much honour in death but it still absolves people for the ills theyve did during their short stay on earth, if you had read my initial post I made it clear I would not boo but I dont see the hypocrisy in those that do, in regards to the tragedies of Hillsboro and Munich and booing national anthems and monarchy its two different things, the things that unite the two is death, I will not mourn a child murderer neither will I mourn the queen.

You can save all the nonsense you wrote trying to dissect me as person because you dont know me and how you managed to draw a critical analysis on me from me saying How is pretty scary, if your a far right adjacent roooyalist  just say that.
I'm actually an anti-Monarchist and always have been. If I went to the coronation I'd be booing. Though funnily and (to me at least) amazingly enough I've had pro-Queen thoughts recently because I appreciate her silent role, compared to how a President Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson role would have been played. 

If sins of our fathers were to be our guiding principle, then Liverpool fans would all be treated as slavers as we all indirectly profitted from that.

The Hillsborough families have made their feelings known and so has Kloppo and I would have hoped that would put an end to it. Apologies for dissecting you - no excuses there.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #171 on: Today at 12:24:38 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:11:27 pm
I'm actually an anti-Monarchist and always have been. If I went to the coronation I'd be booing. Though funnily and (to me at least) amazingly enough I've had pro-Queen thoughts recently because I appreciate her silent role, compared to how a President Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson role would have been played. 

If sins of our fathers were to be our guiding principle, then Liverpool fans would all be treated as slavers as we all indirectly profitted from that.

The Hillsborough families have made their feelings known and so has Kloppo and I would have hoped that would put an end to it. Apologies for dissecting you - no excuses there.

Fair enough mate and I agree with you.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #172 on: Today at 12:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:58:30 am
The queen doesnt need to  personally oppress anyone anymore than George Bush Reagan or Trump do they are the head of the states not people getting their hands dirty.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/09/08/queen-elizabeth-empire-death-imperial/

But this happened during the queens watch..

Happened on her watch sure. But those are crimes of the Empire. Unlike Bush, Reagan or Trump, the Monarch doesn´t make these decisions, so the comparison simply doesn´t work. If she did we would cease being a democracy, and you´d have every right to boo her personally.

But she didn´t. And that´s that. If you boo her minutes silence, you are doing over every single other Red by association. And showing a basic lack of decency.

Boo the National Anthem by all means. I´ve booed it myself. But a minute silence for someone recently dead? Really?
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #173 on: Today at 12:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 11:35:34 am
I'm gonna take a minute's break from the minute's silence talk and talk about the footie tonight.

A - I am delighted there is actually a game on with us playing.
B- Fantastic that it is Ajax. A club steeped in history.
C - It's The Champions League, a competition that's been damn hard for us to even get into in many years past and we need a result big time. It's not do or die but if we lose (and we could very easily lose tonight ) then we are staring down the barrel of Europa League mockery. So it's a biggie.

Weirdly this game, fro me,  has echoes of the Atlético game at the start of the Covid panic. Just the general feel of disorientation and disruption.

Anyway, looking at the game from an Ajax point of view. It's a re-built, re-booted, young, hungry attack minded side, brimming with confidence that they bring to Anfield tonight. 100% winning start to the season, 5 games without conceding a goal I believe. Well I know what I'd be saying if I was the coach. Go straight for the throat from the kick-off. High press, high pressure, pace. Force the errors and get the first goal or two, turn the crowd and feed into the palpable brittle confidence of the Liverpool team.

So I reckon it's going to be fireworks from the off. First goal and keep on at them from both teams.

Nunez, Diaz and Mo up front. Back 5 with Matip. Fab, Thiago and Harvey I think Klopp will go for.

It's gonna be a blast. I can't wait.

* I just recently lost my Mum, a Granny many times over, the Matriarch of the clan, the last of her generation. Colours everything for me re the other chat. it's a human thing.
Sorry to hear that mate.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #174 on: Today at 12:31:50 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:24:38 pm
Fair enough mate and I agree with you.
:thumbup
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #175 on: Today at 12:33:39 pm »
I'm pretty sure it will all be OK. LFC fans can be maverick and fuck-you and disinclined to follow the establishment line, but we know how to react to and respect bereavement and suffering. I may be wrong but I think it will be impeccably observed.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #176 on: Today at 12:34:55 pm »
The good thing is that if we get battered then we wont overreact because, judging by the comments on this thread, the game is very much of secondary importance.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #177 on: Today at 12:38:17 pm »
I'm worried about the game. Our form is dreadful and we are away at a club in fine form with good players.

I'm hoping for a big reaction and a good result.

On the minute's silence, the only question that matters for me is, what does not observing it do to benefit LFC? I am no royalist, but I am an LFC fan, and any show of disrespect will drag the club through the media and it will be held against the club forever. There is zero upside for LFC in booing or disrupting the silence.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #178 on: Today at 12:38:48 pm »
Quote from: mkingdon on Today at 12:38:17 pm
I'm worried about the game. Our form is dreadful and we are away at a club in fine form with good players.

I'm hoping for a big reaction and a good result.

On the minute's silence, the only question that matters for me is, what does not observing it do to benefit LFC? I am no royalist, but I am an LFC fan, and any show of disrespect will drag the club through the media and it will be held against the club forever. There is zero upside for LFC in booing or disrupting the silence.

We are at home.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #179 on: Today at 12:38:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:34:55 pm
The good thing is that if we get battered then we wont overreact because, judging by the comments on this thread, the game is very much of secondary importance.
Which bastard said that.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #180 on: Today at 12:40:57 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:47:03 am
Im not comparing Munch or Hillsboro tragedies with the queen of an oppressive monarchy who still benefits from the suffering of indigenous peoples all over the world, I wont boo but I dont see how it makes anyone a hypocrite either.

Respect is respect of you start down the lines of that death is more important than others its a slippery slope, I fully agree with freedom of speach etc but there are times when respect or at least not showing disrespect should be paid, and there is 0 to be gained for the club, if anyone boos the club we be vilified by all.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #181 on: Today at 12:42:41 pm »
A football match will be played later, should be good!
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #182 on: Today at 12:43:50 pm »
Good words from Hendo in the programme notes.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #183 on: Today at 01:00:47 pm »
No game at the weekend, so we can go strong and get some rhythm back tonight. It won't be easy, Ajax are in good form.

Alisson; Trent, Matip, Virgil, Tskimikas; Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott; Salah, Jota, Diaz.

Give Arthur and Nunez 30-45 minutes depending on how the game is going.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #184 on: Today at 01:02:58 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:11:27 pm
I'm actually an anti-Monarchist and always have been. If I went to the coronation I'd be booing. Though funnily and (to me at least) amazingly enough I've had pro-Queen thoughts recently because I appreciate her silent role, compared to how a President Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson role would have been played. 

If sins of our fathers were to be our guiding principle, then Liverpool fans would all be treated as slavers as we all indirectly profitted from that.

The Hillsborough families have made their feelings known and so has Kloppo and I would have hoped that would put an end to it. Apologies for dissecting you - no excuses there.

I'll go on record now as saying anyone who boos a minutes silence tonight, and then wants the utmost respect and decency to be shown for our own grief is using said grief for their own personal agendas.

Forget even what Klopp has said here - the families of Hillsborough victims have specifically made a request.

If a match goer has a deeply personal reason as to why they need to boo this tonight, it might be understandable. I mean an absolute personal connection to them or their family.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #185 on: Today at 01:05:00 pm »
f I was going tonight Id stay silent not for the monarchy but out of respect for Klopp the club and the city.
We saw at the weekend how Hillsborough was thrown around for games that didnt even happen
Dont give them the ammunition to throw it around again, don't feed the media the notoriety they crave from us
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #186 on: Today at 01:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:55:21 am
but I dont see the hypocrisy in those that do

The hypocrisy lies in the fact that they are expecting others to observe the mark of respect for something which is important to them, while being willing to not observe the mark of respect for something which is important to others.

There is a military expression that you 'salute the uniform and not the person wearing it'. For me the booing of the national anthem is equivalent to booing the 'uniform', whereas booing a minute's silence is booing the person. They are very different things, and you can do one without feeling that you have to do the other.

Booing and disrespecting any football related tragedy whether connected to Liverpool or not is abhorrent. No one on this forum is ever going to disagree with that.  But many of us also feel that it is hugely disrespectful to boo the moment of respect for the Queen, whatever your personal feelings are about her or the monarchy as a whole. I certainly don't think that it is as bad as booing Hillsborough or Munich, but it is still disrespectful. The fact that the club, the manager, the captain, and other supporters groups have also made it clear that this is how they feel just adds to the fact that at the very least you should wish to respect their wishes and expectations above your own views.

I also agree that it is ridiculously selfish for any Liverpool fan to put their own personal feelings above the obvious fallout and implications that would fall on the club and the Liverpool supporter's 'family' as a whole. A few individuals would lead to mass media coverage, potentially weeks of questions to Klopp and the players about it, and the awful possibility of other fans feeling the need to disrespect Hillsborough in 'revenge'. There will be lots of opportunities for these people to show their personal feelings towards the monarchy without having to do it at Anfield where it will automatically be used as a way of attacking the club and Liverpool supporters as a whole.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #187 on: Today at 01:17:28 pm »
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #188 on: Today at 01:20:51 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 01:07:53 pm
The hypocrisy lies in the fact that they are expecting others to observe the mark of respect for something which is important to them, while being willing to not observe the mark of respect for something which is important to others.

There is a military expression that you 'salute the uniform and not the person wearing it'. For me the booing of the national anthem is equivalent to booing the 'uniform', whereas booing a minute's silence is booing the person. They are very different things, and you can do one without feeling that you have to do the other.

Booing and disrespecting any football related tragedy whether connected to Liverpool or not is abhorrent. No one on this forum is ever going to disagree with that.  But many of us also feel that it is hugely disrespectful to boo the moment of respect for the Queen, whatever your personal feelings are about her or the monarchy as a whole. I certainly don't think that it is as bad as booing Hillsborough or Munich, but it is still disrespectful. The fact that the club, the manager, the captain, and other supporters groups have also made it clear that this is how they feel just adds to the fact that at the very least you should wish to respect their wishes and expectations above your own views.

I also agree that it is ridiculously selfish for any Liverpool fan to put their own personal feelings above the obvious fallout and implications that would fall on the club and the Liverpool supporter's 'family' as a whole. A few individuals would lead to mass media coverage, potentially weeks of questions to Klopp and the players about it, and the awful possibility of other fans feeling the need to disrespect Hillsborough in 'revenge'. There will be lots of opportunities for these people to show their personal feelings towards the monarchy without having to do it at Anfield where it will automatically be used as a way of attacking the club and Liverpool supporters as a whole.

Sums up my view perfectly.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #189 on: Today at 01:23:22 pm »
Spot on Doc.
Booing GSTQ/GSTK is an act against institutions that have treated us appallingly.  Legitimate and I've done it myself more than once, though I wouldn't tonight.
Disrespecting a minutes silence for a 96 year old woman is totally different and totally out of order.
Not saying people need to respect it as such - if you can't stay in the concourse quietly.  I can understand that.
But open disrespect is not only wrong it's against Klopp, the Hillsborough survivors families views, decency and will do our club huge damage make no mistake.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #190 on: Today at 01:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 01:07:53 pm
The hypocrisy lies in the fact that they are expecting others to observe the mark of respect for something which is important to them, while being willing to not observe the mark of respect for something which is important to others.

There is a military expression that you 'salute the uniform and not the person wearing it'. For me the booing of the national anthem is equivalent to booing the 'uniform', whereas booing a minute's silence is booing the person. They are very different things, and you can do one without feeling that you have to do the other.

Booing and disrespecting any football related tragedy whether connected to Liverpool or not is abhorrent. No one on this forum is ever going to disagree with that.  But many of us also feel that it is hugely disrespectful to boo the moment of respect for the Queen, whatever your personal feelings are about her or the monarchy as a whole. I certainly don't think that it is as bad as booing Hillsborough or Munich, but it is still disrespectful. The fact that the club, the manager, the captain, and other supporters groups have also made it clear that this is how they feel just adds to the fact that at the very least you should wish to respect their wishes and expectations above your own views.

I also agree that it is ridiculously selfish for any Liverpool fan to put their own personal feelings above the obvious fallout and implications that would fall on the club and the Liverpool supporter's 'family' as a whole. A few individuals would lead to mass media coverage, potentially weeks of questions to Klopp and the players about it, and the awful possibility of other fans feeling the need to disrespect Hillsborough in 'revenge'. There will be lots of opportunities for these people to show their personal feelings towards the monarchy without having to do it at Anfield where it will automatically be used as a way of attacking the club and Liverpool supporters as a whole.


In the shell of a nut.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #191 on: Today at 01:28:34 pm »
Doubt there will be booing. For that to happen I think you'd need groups of rebellious young lads who go the game and sit / stand together but unfortunately due to the way the game has gone that just doesn't happen at Anfield any more. May be one or two who are full of ale and try it but they'll be quickly shouted down.

I despise the royal family and despised the Queen but I won't be booing for the reasons stated.
