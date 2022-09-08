but I dont see the hypocrisy in those that do



The hypocrisy lies in the fact that they are expecting others to observe the mark of respect for something which is important to them, while being willing to not observe the mark of respect for something which is important to others.There is a military expression that you 'salute the uniform and not the person wearing it'. For me the booing of the national anthem is equivalent to booing the 'uniform', whereas booing a minute's silence is booing the person. They are very different things, and you can do one without feeling that you have to do the other.Booing and disrespecting any football related tragedy whether connected to Liverpool or not is abhorrent. No one on this forum is ever going to disagree with that. But many of us also feel that it is hugely disrespectful to boo the moment of respect for the Queen, whatever your personal feelings are about her or the monarchy as a whole. I certainly don't think that it is as bad as booing Hillsborough or Munich, but it is still disrespectful. The fact that the club, the manager, the captain, and other supporters groups have also made it clear that this is how they feel just adds to the fact that at the very least you should wish to respect their wishes and expectations above your own views.I also agree that it is ridiculously selfish for any Liverpool fan to put their own personal feelings above the obvious fallout and implications that would fall on the club and the Liverpool supporter's 'family' as a whole. A few individuals would lead to mass media coverage, potentially weeks of questions to Klopp and the players about it, and the awful possibility of other fans feeling the need to disrespect Hillsborough in 'revenge'. There will be lots of opportunities for these people to show their personal feelings towards the monarchy without having to do it at Anfield where it will automatically be used as a way of attacking the club and Liverpool supporters as a whole.