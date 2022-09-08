I'm gonna take a minute's break from the minute's silence talk and talk about the footie tonight.
A - I am delighted there is actually a game on with us playing.
B- Fantastic that it is Ajax. A club steeped in history.
C - It's The Champions League, a competition that's been damn hard for us to even get into in many years past and we need a result big time. It's not do or die but if we lose (and we could very easily lose tonight ) then we are staring down the barrel of Europa League mockery. So it's a biggie.
Weirdly this game, fro me, has echoes of the Atlético game at the start of the Covid panic. Just the general feel of disorientation and disruption.
Anyway, looking at the game from an Ajax point of view. It's a re-built, re-booted, young, hungry attack minded side, brimming with confidence that they bring to Anfield tonight. 100% winning start to the season, 5 games without conceding a goal I believe. Well I know what I'd be saying if I was the coach. Go straight for the throat from the kick-off. High press, high pressure, pace. Force the errors and get the first goal or two, turn the crowd and feed into the palpable brittle confidence of the Liverpool team.
So I reckon it's going to be fireworks from the off. First goal and keep on at them from both teams.
Nunez, Diaz and Mo up front. Back 5 with Matip. Fab, Thiago and Harvey I think Klopp will go for.
It's gonna be a blast. I can't wait.
* I just recently lost my Mum, a Granny many times over, the Matriarch of the clan, the last of her generation. Colours everything for me re the other chat. it's a human thing.