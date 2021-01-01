I don´t think there should be any question about not booing during a minutes silence for a little old lady who has just died and given a lifetime of public service - whatever you views on the monarchy or what it represents (and I´m very much a republican)
Its not like they are expecting us to sing "God Save the King"
Do the minutes silence. Move on to the footy. Done. As others have stated, if you want to direct any ire, then do it at UEFA
As for the match, no idea what to expect anymore! Was happy the match was cancelled at the weekend to be honest. Certainly can´t be as bad as it was against Napoli, so got to be a bounce back on that