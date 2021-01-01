« previous next »
Online Smellytrabs

  No new LFC topics
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 1,661
  • Posts: 1,661
« Reply #120 on: Today at 08:15:09 am »
« Reply #120 on: Today at 08:15:09 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 07:56:35 am
You actually would stay out side because you cant show respect to a dead 96 year old for 60 seconds fucks sake what a prick.

I don't want to take part in a spectacle that normalises an unelected head of state that sponged millions of pounds of our money while kids go hungry and people live on the street. Lots of people died last week, only one is getting a minutes silence. She is of no more importance than anyone else. I feel to stand there in silence with head bowed makes me complicit in a deeply fucked up and immoral political system that radically needs to change ASAP. I'm not going to disrupt it, but I'm not taking part in the charade.

I know I'm not alone in feeling that. I also think it would reflect bad on the club and the city if the minutes silence is booed. So I think it's best if those of us not wanting to join in with the circus don't take our seats.
Offline oldman

  Anny Roader
  ****
  Posts: 298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
« Reply #121 on: Today at 08:16:57 am »
« Reply #121 on: Today at 08:16:57 am »
I'm still in shock at how bad we were against Napoli - we can't possibly be that bad again

Jurgen didn't deserve that and I'm pretty sure we won't see the likes again - ever
Offline DaveLFC

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 9,388
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #122 on: Today at 08:17:38 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:12:25 am
As always these situations are more complex than ones own rigid beliefs.

Everyone should listen to Jurgen Klopp on this and beyond that leave it alone
If your own silent protest is to remain in the concourse until after, then so be it. I think we should respect that, Id be very happy if everyone that doesnt want to observe the silence did as you are doing.
The consequences of rejecting reality are not immediate but they are inevitable

Online Redric1970

  Kopite
  *****
  Posts: 953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
« Reply #123 on: Today at 08:20:16 am »
« Reply #123 on: Today at 08:20:16 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:12:25 am
Wind your fucking neck in mate

As always these situations are more complex than ones own rigid beliefs.

Everyone should listen to Jurgen Klopp on this and beyond that leave it alone

Respect aint complex fuck politics respect for the dead is something that should be shown, jeez theres enough morons out there who dont show respect to our dead and there is no excuse I wouldnt make it for anyone else so we shouldnt make it for ourselves.
Online Spezialo

  Kopite
  *****
  Posts: 642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
« Reply #124 on: Today at 08:22:07 am »
« Reply #124 on: Today at 08:22:07 am »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 08:15:09 am
I don't want to take part in a spectacle that normalises an unelected head of state that sponged millions of pounds of our money while kids go hungry and people live on the street. Lots of people died last week, only one is getting a minutes silence. She is of no more importance than anyone else. I feel to stand there in silence with head bowed makes me complicit in a deeply fucked up and immoral political system that radically needs to change ASAP. I'm not going to disrupt it, but I'm not taking part in the charade.

I know I'm not alone in feeling that. I also think it would reflect bad on the club and the city if the minutes silence is booed. So I think it's best if those of us not wanting to join in with the circus don't take our seats.

Well said.
Offline Ghost Town

  Legacy Fan
  ******
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,775
  • mundus vult decipi
« Reply #125 on: Today at 08:33:18 am »
« Reply #125 on: Today at 08:33:18 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:20:16 am
Respect aint complex fuck politics respect for the dead is something that should be shown, jeez theres enough morons out there who dont show respect to our dead and there is no excuse I wouldnt make it for anyone else so we shouldnt make it for ourselves.
All this shows is how simple-minded you are being and how ready to think the worst of people. The poster you were slagging posted a much more considered and polite response than you deserved. I suggest you read it and remember that there are more ways of showing respect or acting respectfully than just being co-opted into a ritual you had no part in setting up or which you may feel perpetuates extant injustices (the ritual not the fact behind it), and that every action can have wider meanings and ramifications than the surface apparancy.

Now FFS leave it alone. Everyone will hopefully listen to Jurgen and there'll be no disruption. And a game of football can take place.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Koplass

  As anti-social as you could want
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 3,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
« Reply #126 on: Today at 08:34:58 am »
« Reply #126 on: Today at 08:34:58 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 07:56:35 am
You actually would stay out side because you cant show respect to a dead 96 year old for 60 seconds fucks sake what a prick.

This isn't North Korea, even if it's felt like it since last week. Not everyone has to respect a woman who was a figurehead of classism and inequality.

However, the best thing to do is to stay quiet during the silence, whether that's from the concourse or your seat. Like DaveLFC said, rival fans will use it as an excuse to disrespect silences for Hillsborough and it's really not worth the fall out it would cause in the media.
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online Redric1970

  Kopite
  *****
  Posts: 953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
« Reply #127 on: Today at 08:45:42 am »
« Reply #127 on: Today at 08:45:42 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:33:18 am
All this shows is how simple-minded you are being and how ready to think the worst of people. The poster you were slagging posted a much more considered and polite response than you deserved. I suggest you read it and remember that there are more ways of showing respect or acting respectfully than just being co-opted into a ritual you had no part in setting up or which you may feel perpetuates extant injustices (the ritual not the fact behind it), and that every action can have wider meanings and ramifications than the surface apparancy.

Now FFS leave it alone. Everyone will hopefully listen to Jurgen and there'll be no disruption. And a game of football can take place.

Its far from simple minded Ive seen I would imagine more death than most people and the way I deal with that is always being respectful it how I deal with it and in that way it helps with PTSD, I honestly think respect should be shown to the dead no matter who, and I will now leave it at that and say no more on the subject.
Offline Kenny19

  Anny Roader
  ****
  Posts: 319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
« Reply #128 on: Today at 08:49:40 am »
« Reply #128 on: Today at 08:49:40 am »
Wonder if this is the first time ever we play back to back champions league games
Online JRed

  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 4,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
« Reply #129 on: Today at 08:51:51 am »
« Reply #129 on: Today at 08:51:51 am »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 08:17:38 am
If your own silent protest is to remain in the concourse until after, then so be it. I think we should respect that, Id be very happy if everyone that doesnt want to observe the silence did as you are doing.
Would look bad if thousands did it and there were masses of empty seats tho?
Offline Ghost Town

  Legacy Fan
  ******
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,775
  • mundus vult decipi
« Reply #130 on: Today at 08:52:06 am »
« Reply #130 on: Today at 08:52:06 am »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 08:17:38 am
If your own silent protest is to remain in the concourse until after, then so be it. I think we should respect that, Id be very happy if everyone that doesnt want to observe the silence did as you are doing.
Well said. Just for the record it wasn't I who said they would stay in the concourse. I'll be in my seat with my mouth shut. As ever when a death is being marked I will remember the words of John Donne when he said "any [hu]mans death diminishes me, because I am involved in [hu]mankind", while understanding that people will have varying views towards the rituals that are mandated and the complexities that underpin even the starkest moments of our shared humanity
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online DelTrotter

  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 6,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
« Reply #131 on: Today at 08:52:35 am »
« Reply #131 on: Today at 08:52:35 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:10:37 pm
Any chance of sticking to football chat? I'd say most are sick of all this monarchy bollox at this point.

Would be the absolute dream but doesn't look like it'll happen unfortunately.
Offline sheepfest

  Anny Roader
  ****
  Posts: 427
  • JFT 97
« Reply #132 on: Today at 09:07:06 am »
« Reply #132 on: Today at 09:07:06 am »
Love how the fans have been labelled by so many. We weren't the one's who booed a silence at Wembley this year we're we?
I'm going, no royalist but will be respectful.  In part I think on behalf of my grandma who adored the queen, carried a handbag round with her everywhere she went and this week has brought a lot of memories back.
Offline sheepfest

  Anny Roader
  ****
  Posts: 427
  • JFT 97
« Reply #133 on: Today at 09:10:33 am »
« Reply #133 on: Today at 09:10:33 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:10:37 pm
Any chance of sticking to football chat? I'd say most are sick of all this monarchy bollox at this point.
Let's just smash them Redmen or a win off a backside will do.
Offline Johnny Aldridge

  Anny Roader
  ****
  Posts: 392
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
« Reply #134 on: Today at 09:12:05 am »
« Reply #134 on: Today at 09:12:05 am »
This lot have been banging in the goals lately it seems, 16 goals In their last 5 games, and clean sheets along with them. I dont care if this is a 0-0 draw. We need to stop conceding goals and try to build from there. Not getting a battering and keeping a clean sheet is as good as a win when confidence needs building.

Im Irish. I understand perfectly those that dont want to observe a minutes silence, I would be on the concourse during it for certain. I also understand shes the head of your State and that position deserves respect in any nation so I wouldnt boo. I just wouldnt be there.

For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Online Keita Success

  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 6,023
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #135 on: Today at 09:12:11 am »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 08:15:09 am
I don't want to take part in a spectacle that normalises an unelected head of state that sponged millions of pounds of our money while kids go hungry and people live on the street. Lots of people died last week, only one is getting a minutes silence. She is of no more importance than anyone else. I feel to stand there in silence with head bowed makes me complicit in a deeply fucked up and immoral political system that radically needs to change ASAP. I'm not going to disrupt it, but I'm not taking part in the charade.

I know I'm not alone in feeling that. I also think it would reflect bad on the club and the city if the minutes silence is booed. So I think it's best if those of us not wanting to join in with the circus don't take our seats.
Agree 100% on this.
Offline DaveLFC

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 9,388
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #136 on: Today at 09:14:52 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:51:51 am
Would look bad if thousands did it and there were masses of empty seats tho?
As opposed to those people booing? Id take a silent protest elsewhere over that any day.

I hope we have used the extra rest period to sort ourselves out and manage the win tonight, I am sure the crowd will be up for it.
The consequences of rejecting reality are not immediate but they are inevitable

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 1,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
« Reply #137 on: Today at 09:16:08 am »
« Reply #137 on: Today at 09:16:08 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:32:54 pm
Personally, I think everyone should observe the silence impeccably.

No one has to like the monarchy in order to do so. Not everyone likes us either, but I expect everyone to observe a Hillsborough silence. It's basic human decency. Death should not be weaponised to make a point.

It's a sad state of affairs if people can't shut the fuck up for sixty seconds.

Hopefully we all act with class and dignity, then steamroll Ajax into the turf.

This exactly
Offline Zlen

  Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 16,716
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #138 on: Today at 09:19:25 am »
If people want something to boo tonight I would suggest the Champions League anthem.
Online redbyrdz

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,673
« Reply #139 on: Today at 09:20:03 am »
« Reply #139 on: Today at 09:20:03 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:19:25 am
If people want something to boo tonight I would suggest the Champions League anthem.

Appatently, they've cancelled that!
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Zlen

  Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 16,716
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #140 on: Today at 09:25:04 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:20:03 am
Appatently, they've cancelled that!

For our game only?
Offline redk84

  (and nothing else!)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 5,639
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
« Reply #141 on: Today at 09:25:39 am »
« Reply #141 on: Today at 09:25:39 am »
if we're getting matches postponed, I can't see why it's not a good thing when we are playing out of sorts and have a long injury list.

I'm happy we only have 2 games left in september, it's time on the training ground, and if our pre-season was too short here's a chance to get some time back.
Sure we won't have as many minutes in the legs for some coming back from injury like Thiago and Jota. But those two are as far as that list goes for our first 11...and there is a massive game tonight which they can get minutes and not HAVE to play again on the weekend...also other players who seem to be knackered will get a bit of a rest - and the list of those is longer

I am looking forward to seeing how we look tonight - obviously wanting to win but also in terms of how we play. I think we will be very up for it

As for the boo/silence saga (sounds like a dragonball Z thing). There will definitely be boos tonight and the people waiting for it will send their drafts on twitter about how awful we all are. I am taking that as a given - but when should we ever give a fuck about these people?

Whether people boo or not is upto them. Personally I wouldn't
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Ghost Town

  Legacy Fan
  ******
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,775
  • mundus vult decipi
« Reply #142 on: Today at 09:25:52 am »
« Reply #142 on: Today at 09:25:52 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:20:03 am
Appatently, they've cancelled that!
As the CL anthem is a reworking of Handel's Zadok the Priest aka the Coronation Anthem, which will have pride of place during King Chuck's big bash in a few months, it might have seemed a bit previous before the minute's silence...
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  Is a spingly spangly
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 2,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
« Reply #143 on: Today at 09:38:12 am »
« Reply #143 on: Today at 09:38:12 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:25:04 am
For our game only?

Rangers game as well ( and the other UK games I think ) !
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Online JRed

  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 4,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
« Reply #144 on: Today at 09:38:23 am »
« Reply #144 on: Today at 09:38:23 am »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 09:14:52 am
As opposed to those people booing? Id take a silent protest elsewhere over that any day.

I hope we have used the extra rest period to sort ourselves out and manage the win tonight, I am sure the crowd will be up for it.
Not as bad as booing but would still reflect badly on the club and be used as another stick to beat us by the media.
I really dont get why people cant just sit in their seats and be quiet for 60 seconds. Lets not be like Abu Dhabi fans or man United or Chelsea fans disrespecting silences.

Anyway, its an important game for us, even more so with the league games being postponed, we absolutely need a win tonight. I can see Nunez getting an early goal if he plays and everything will fall into place then.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

  Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,096
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #145 on: Today at 09:47:18 am »
I don´t think there should be any question about not booing during a minutes silence for a little old lady who has just died and given a lifetime of public service - whatever you views on the monarchy or what it represents (and I´m very much a republican)

Its not like they are expecting us to sing "God Save the King"

Do the minutes silence. Move on to the footy. Done. As others have stated, if you want to direct any ire, then do it at UEFA

As for the match, no idea what to expect anymore! Was happy the match was cancelled at the weekend to be honest. Certainly can´t be as bad as it was against Napoli, so got to be a bounce back on that
Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,153
  • BoRac
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #146 on: Today at 09:49:33 am »
Quote from: Kenny19 on Today at 08:49:40 am
Wonder if this is the first time ever we play back to back champions league games

Probably not what you meant, but after Istanbul in 2005, our next game was a CL qualifier. We probably had five or six back to back CL games before the first league game that season. ;D
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,494
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #147 on: Today at 09:57:57 am »
Hope we will see a revitalised team after a week off. Unfortunate for Robbos injury, but Tsimikas I think is due for his breakout. Hes performed well whenever hes been called upon, think he deserves his day in the sun.

Watched a bit of the Ajax open practice at Anfield. They dont look too sharp either.
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,826
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #148 on: Today at 10:16:13 am »
It would be the height of hypocrisy for any Liverpool fan to boo the minute's silence.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Redric1970

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #149 on: Today at 10:21:58 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:16:13 am
It would be the height of hypocrisy for any Liverpool fan to boo the minute's silence.


10000000% agreed
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #150 on: Today at 10:23:21 am »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 09:25:39 am
if we're getting matches postponed, I can't see why it's not a good thing when we are playing out of sorts and have a long injury list.

I'm happy we only have 2 games left in september, it's time on the training ground, and if our pre-season was too short here's a chance to get some time back.
Sure we won't have as many minutes in the legs for some coming back from injury like Thiago and Jota. But those two are as far as that list goes for our first 11...and there is a massive game tonight which they can get minutes and not HAVE to play again on the weekend...also other players who seem to be knackered will get a bit of a rest - and the list of those is longer

I am looking forward to seeing how we look tonight - obviously wanting to win but also in terms of how we play. I think we will be very up for it

As for the boo/silence saga (sounds like a dragonball Z thing). There will definitely be boos tonight and the people waiting for it will send their drafts on twitter about how awful we all are. I am taking that as a given - but when should we ever give a fuck about these people?

Whether people boo or not is upto them. Personally I wouldn't

I don't think it is up to them. As others have said, if thats how they feel then stay on the concourse. But anyone booing will be dragging the club and the citys name through the mud and thats something we don't need. It also goes against the managers wishes too.

We expect rightly expect others to honour our dead and we should offer the same. As a fanbase, irrespective of our personal views we need to read the room. This is not a fight we need to have.
