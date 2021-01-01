if we're getting matches postponed, I can't see why it's not a good thing when we are playing out of sorts and have a long injury list.



I'm happy we only have 2 games left in september, it's time on the training ground, and if our pre-season was too short here's a chance to get some time back.

Sure we won't have as many minutes in the legs for some coming back from injury like Thiago and Jota. But those two are as far as that list goes for our first 11...and there is a massive game tonight which they can get minutes and not HAVE to play again on the weekend...also other players who seem to be knackered will get a bit of a rest - and the list of those is longer



I am looking forward to seeing how we look tonight - obviously wanting to win but also in terms of how we play. I think we will be very up for it



As for the boo/silence saga (sounds like a dragonball Z thing). There will definitely be boos tonight and the people waiting for it will send their drafts on twitter about how awful we all are. I am taking that as a given - but when should we ever give a fuck about these people?



Whether people boo or not is upto them. Personally I wouldn't