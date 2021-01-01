« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2  (Read 5080 times)

Online Smellytrabs

  • Sme-llytrabs....what are they feeding you? It's not your fault! Has an anus that looks like a *
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,661
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #120 on: Today at 08:15:09 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 07:56:35 am
You actually would stay out side because you cant show respect to a dead 96 year old for 60 seconds fucks sake what a prick.

I don't want to take part in a spectacle that normalises an unelected head of state that sponged millions of pounds of our money while kids go hungry and people live on the street. Lots of people died last week, only one is getting a minutes silence. She is of no more importance than anyone else. I feel to stand there in silence with head bowed makes me complicit in a deeply fucked up and immoral political system that radically needs to change ASAP. I'm not going to disrupt it, but I'm not taking part in the charade.

I know I'm not alone in feeling that. I also think it would reflect bad on the club and the city if the minutes silence is booed. So I think it's best if those of us not wanting to join in with the circus don't take our seats.
Logged

Online oldman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #121 on: Today at 08:16:57 am »
I'm still in shock at how bad we were against Napoli - we can't possibly be that bad again

Jurgen didn't deserve that and I'm pretty sure we won't see the likes again - ever
Logged

Offline DaveLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,387
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #122 on: Today at 08:17:38 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:12:25 am
As always these situations are more complex than ones own rigid beliefs.

Everyone should listen to Jurgen Klopp on this and beyond that leave it alone
If your own silent protest is to remain in the concourse until after, then so be it. I think we should respect that, Id be very happy if everyone that doesnt want to observe the silence did as you are doing.
Logged
The consequences of rejecting reality are not immediate but they are inevitable

Online Redric1970

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #123 on: Today at 08:20:16 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:12:25 am
Wind your fucking neck in mate

As always these situations are more complex than ones own rigid beliefs.

Everyone should listen to Jurgen Klopp on this and beyond that leave it alone

Respect aint complex fuck politics respect for the dead is something that should be shown, jeez theres enough morons out there who dont show respect to our dead and there is no excuse I wouldnt make it for anyone else so we shouldnt make it for ourselves.
Logged

Online Spezialo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #124 on: Today at 08:22:07 am »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 08:15:09 am
I don't want to take part in a spectacle that normalises an unelected head of state that sponged millions of pounds of our money while kids go hungry and people live on the street. Lots of people died last week, only one is getting a minutes silence. She is of no more importance than anyone else. I feel to stand there in silence with head bowed makes me complicit in a deeply fucked up and immoral political system that radically needs to change ASAP. I'm not going to disrupt it, but I'm not taking part in the charade.

I know I'm not alone in feeling that. I also think it would reflect bad on the club and the city if the minutes silence is booed. So I think it's best if those of us not wanting to join in with the circus don't take our seats.

Well said.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,774
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #125 on: Today at 08:33:18 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:20:16 am
Respect aint complex fuck politics respect for the dead is something that should be shown, jeez theres enough morons out there who dont show respect to our dead and there is no excuse I wouldnt make it for anyone else so we shouldnt make it for ourselves.
All this shows is how simple-minded you are being and how ready to think the worst of people. The poster you were slagging posted a much more considered and polite response than you deserved. I suggest you read it and remember that there are more ways of showing respect or acting respectfully than just being co-opted into a ritual you had no part in setting up or which you may feel perpetuates extant injustices (the ritual not the fact behind it), and that every action can have wider meanings and ramifications than the surface apparancy.

Now FFS leave it alone. Everyone will hopefully listen to Jurgen and there'll be no disruption. And a game of football can take place.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #126 on: Today at 08:34:58 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 07:56:35 am
You actually would stay out side because you cant show respect to a dead 96 year old for 60 seconds fucks sake what a prick.

This isn't North Korea, even if it's felt like it since last week. Not everyone has to respect a woman who was a figurehead of classism and inequality.

However, the best thing to do is to stay quiet during the silence, whether that's from the concourse or your seat. Like DaveLFC said, rival fans will use it as an excuse to disrespect silences for Hillsborough and it's really not worth the fall out it would cause in the media.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online Redric1970

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #127 on: Today at 08:45:42 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:33:18 am
All this shows is how simple-minded you are being and how ready to think the worst of people. The poster you were slagging posted a much more considered and polite response than you deserved. I suggest you read it and remember that there are more ways of showing respect or acting respectfully than just being co-opted into a ritual you had no part in setting up or which you may feel perpetuates extant injustices (the ritual not the fact behind it), and that every action can have wider meanings and ramifications than the surface apparancy.

Now FFS leave it alone. Everyone will hopefully listen to Jurgen and there'll be no disruption. And a game of football can take place.

Its far from simple minded Ive seen I would imagine more death than most people and the way I deal with that is always being respectful it how I deal with it and in that way it helps with PTSD, I honestly think respect should be shown to the dead no matter who, and I will now leave it at that and say no more on the subject.
Logged

Online Kenny19

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #128 on: Today at 08:49:40 am »
Wonder if this is the first time ever we play back to back champions league games
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #129 on: Today at 08:51:51 am »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 08:17:38 am
If your own silent protest is to remain in the concourse until after, then so be it. I think we should respect that, Id be very happy if everyone that doesnt want to observe the silence did as you are doing.
Would look bad if thousands did it and there were masses of empty seats tho?
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,774
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #130 on: Today at 08:52:06 am »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 08:17:38 am
If your own silent protest is to remain in the concourse until after, then so be it. I think we should respect that, Id be very happy if everyone that doesnt want to observe the silence did as you are doing.
Well said. Just for the record it wasn't I who said they would stay in the concourse. I'll be in my seat with my mouth shut. As ever when a death is being marked I will remember the words of John Donne when he said "any [hu]mans death diminishes me, because I am involved in [hu]mankind", while understanding that people will have varying views towards the rituals that are mandated and the complexities that underpin even the starkest moments of our shared humanity
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #131 on: Today at 08:52:35 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:10:37 pm
Any chance of sticking to football chat? I'd say most are sick of all this monarchy bollox at this point.

Would be the absolute dream but doesn't look like it'll happen unfortunately.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 