You actually would stay out side because you cant show respect to a dead 96 year old for 60 seconds fucks sake what a prick.
This isn't North Korea, even if it's felt like it since last week. Not everyone has to respect a woman who was a figurehead of classism and inequality.
However, the best thing to do is to stay quiet during the silence, whether that's from the concourse or your seat. Like DaveLFC said, rival fans will use it as an excuse to disrespect silences for Hillsborough and it's really not worth the fall out it would cause in the media.