Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #80 on: Today at 08:54:29 pm
Oh and thanks for starting the thread RogerTheRed.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #81 on: Today at 08:58:30 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:50:57 pm

However, its also quite scary because if we havent put in a solid display then we could concede a few and this could be a realisation that this could be a bad season, even this early on.

It's already a bad season.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #82 on: Today at 09:01:44 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:32:54 pm

No one has to like the monarchy in order to do so. Not everyone likes us either, but I expect everyone to observe a Hillsborough silence. It's basic human decency. Death should not be weaponised to make a point.

It's a sad state of affairs if people can't shut the fuck up for sixty seconds.

Hopefully we all act with class and dignity

Well said. Am a royalist myself but perfectly put above Son of Spion 👍
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #83 on: Today at 09:03:18 pm
Incredibly glad that Thiago is back but Matip being back is equally fantastic, especially when he doesn't play international football so he'll be able to play this game and continue to build his fitness back without more immediate matches. Hopefully both get a run out tomorrow and added some much needed brain to the team.

Will be interesting to see how many minutes Arthur gets, can't imagine he'll have gained a significant amount of match fitness/sharpness in the space of a week, but ideally he'd start with Thiago and Fab given the personnel available.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #84 on: Today at 09:14:31 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:50:57 pm
Yep, for me this is the perfect game for us because in one way if we can produce a nice solid 2-0 win then it will show that we have put into place an effective defensive and structural display because Ajax do attack from all angles.

However, its also quite scary because if we havent put in a solid display then we could concede a few and this could be a realisation that this could be a bad season, even this early on.

Liked Klopp's presser for this reason. He said that getting the defense right has been the focus this week. Over the last few weeks, the players have just not been aligned and individual mistakes have been borne out of that. Let's fix the defense and start from there.

Also liked the Klopp's presser for other reasons - he's called out the issues very clearly and starkly. Said it was the worst performance of his tenure - even worse than the Villa game because he could at least see some glimpses of our identity in the game. Called out individual performance levels as being one - not all - of the contributors. But also mitigated the pressure by saying that mistakes will happen but there needs to be a marked improvement shown.

Looking forward to see how the team and players respond now.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #85 on: Today at 09:25:16 pm
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 09:14:31 pm
Liked Klopp's presser for this reason. He said that getting the defense right has been the focus this week. Over the last few weeks, the players have just not been aligned and individual mistakes have been borne out of that. Let's fix the defense and start from there.

Also liked the Klopp's presser for other reasons - he's called out the issues very clearly and starkly. Said it was the worst performance of his tenure - even worse than the Villa game because he could at least see some glimpses of our identity in the game. Called out individual performance levels as being one - not all - of the contributors. But also mitigated the pressure by saying that mistakes will happen but there needs to be a marked improvement shown.

Looking forward to see how the team and players respond now.

It was way worse than Villa. Against Villa there were a load of deflections and a goal keeper mistake to start Villa off. Also in that game we looked very dangerous from a goal scoring point.

Against Napoli, we were cut up at will and whilst there were individual mistakes, we conceded such easy goals from close to the goal. Also Napoli basically declared at 4-0. They could have scored more if they wanted to.

I guess the closest in terms of defeat then it is probably Spurs but even then this was worse.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #86 on: Today at 09:30:21 pm
Lack of Kudus in this thread is interesting. Bergwijn we know is already a threat, Kudus is the next big thing from Dutch Football and the issue is both of them favor attacking from the right. Trent is going to get massacred, Matip will lower the blow but we need a defensive midfielder in front of that right side.

Now based on this, hear me out, if Arthur is not match ready and Thiago cannot be played on the right side, I would play Milner over Elliot for this game. I hope I am wrong about this Ajax team but their Right side and how they play through quick passing is extremely scary. Midfield (Especially RCM) and Fabinho have a big game to play here.

The good thing is that none of their CBs are ball playing and are actually very suspect, Alvarez covers them a lot but he needs to join the attack often as they play through the center. This seems like a prime Firmino game as well but would we try him over Jota and Nunez after the shit show in Naples?

Can't wait to slow cook this result until 1st October either way.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #87 on: Today at 09:33:56 pm
Hope we don't underestimate the 'Jax

We need to wake up and COME OUT SWINGING

Not gonna bother predicting our team as not sure the best eleven or that it's even fit right now

But want a good match, aye, and we have to pick up points.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #88 on: Today at 10:06:28 pm
The media will be waiting for some of our fans to disrespect the silence in memory of the Queen, so anyone thinking of not respecting it please just give it a rest for one night. Its not a celebration of royalty, its for a mark of respect for someone who served their country for basically her whole life.,Im certainly not a royalist but there is a time and a place for protesting and Anfield tomorrow is not it.

As for the game, if we dont win it will certainly add to the lack of confidence the players must be feeling, they should all be well rested and with no game at the weekend can give everything to get the win.
A Nunez hatrick would be nice to shut all his doubters up.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #89 on: Today at 10:07:08 pm
I don't think anyone is foolish enough to dismiss them. Have had their best start to a season in 25 years and we all know we are yet find our groove.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #90 on: Today at 10:11:42 pm
I love seeing us tear into teams from the first kick, but I don't mind so much if we're patient tomorrow.

For me, I'd like us to concentrate on not going a goal behind yet again, then having to chase it.

I just had to check what day it was a moment ago, after seeing all the floodlights on at the ground. I thought I'd missed the game.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #91 on: Today at 10:19:50 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:11:42 pm
I love seeing us tear into teams from the first kick, but I don't mind so much if we're patient tomorrow.

For me, I'd like us to concentrate on not going a goal behind yet again, then having to chase it.

I just had to check what day it was a moment ago, after seeing all the floodlights on at the ground. I thought I'd missed the game.

this is the biggest issue we have over the last 12-15 games we have played (this year and last). Even Everton - we were behind but for VAR.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #92 on: Today at 10:22:52 pm
I would be embarrassed as a liverpool fan if we cant respect a minutes silence for a 96 year old grandmother, Im a 22 year firefighter so Ive seen lots of death far more than most and someone passing should always be respected, fuck anti this anti that or rivalries, dont embarrass our club by booing a minutes silence.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #93 on: Today at 10:23:54 pm
Just get a clean sheet. Everything else will take care of itself.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #94 on: Today at 10:28:37 pm
Anyone booing tomorrow is letting themselves down, letting The Club down, letting the city down and doing immense  damage to our club and the reputation of our fans. If someone boos next to you sort the turd out before the turd sinks us.

On a footballing note we need to be up for this from the start, cant afford to drop any points.  Ajax got off to a flyer albeit against a poor Rangers side so they will be confident of at least s point at Anfield.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #95 on: Today at 10:31:00 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 10:22:52 pm
I would be embarrassed as a liverpool fan if we cant respect a minutes silence for a 96 year old grandmother, Im a 22 year firefighter so Ive seen lots of death far more than most and someone passing should always be respected, fuck anti this anti that or rivalries, dont embarrass our club by booing a minutes silence.

When we booed the national anthem it was not to disrespect "a 96 year old (great) grandmother" it was to show our rejection of the establishment (of which she happened to be the pinacle) and the way our city and its people - us, have been treated by it. I doubt anyone will want to use the minute's silence to belittle the death of this woman.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #96 on: Today at 10:31:44 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 10:22:52 pm
I would be embarrassed as a liverpool fan if we can’t respect a minutes silence for a 96 year old grandmother, I’m a 22 year firefighter so I’ve seen lots of death far more than most and someone passing should always be respected, fuck anti this anti that or rivalries, don’t embarrass our club by booing a minutes silence.

Fully agree, I am no royal loyalist but a simple respect and decency for the deceased is all that is required and is a question of basic humanity. The hacks will already be salivating about writing Wednesday's headlines, let's give them no excuse.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #97 on: Today at 10:33:52 pm
Any chance people can set up a separate thread about the minutes silence and leave this thread as the match discussion?
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #98 on: Today at 10:36:49 pm
Just fucking win
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #99 on: Today at 10:37:36 pm
In a weird way it would piss off a lot more of the media and others if we did stay silent.

Not that it matters in the grand scheme. 3 points please, anyway we can.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #100 on: Today at 10:49:08 pm
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 10:31:00 pm
When we booed the national anthem it was not to disrespect "a 96 year old (great) grandmother" it was to show our rejection of the establishment (of which she happened to be the pinacle) and the way our city and its people - us, have been treated by it. I doubt anyone will want to use the minute's silence to belittle the death of this woman.

I hope not buddy, being quite honest if someone did it next to me I would get thrown out because they would get a right hander.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #101 on: Today at 10:55:07 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:33:52 pm
Any chance people can set up a separate thread about the minutes silence and leave this thread as the match discussion?

Let's face it this whole circus has rendered the whole match a sideshow.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #102 on: Today at 11:26:24 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:48:51 pm
There shouldn't be anything done to remember her life/passing. It's a game of football and there's simply no need to reminisce for a moment on the passing of an immensely privileged woman who died peacefully at 96. I'd like to know how many people in the stadium tomorrow had met her personally.

I do agree on the minutes applause though. If you do anything, do that. The strongest response would have been nobody clapping.

Fuck all that bollocks, COME ON YOU REDS!!!!!!

Im no royalist but fuck, the Queen has been inspirational to the country, look how even the Scots , Irish and Welsh show respect. Fair dos after Liz Im notsure and they have a hard time ahead. Im in favour of removing most of them but ..respect Liz, she did a terrific shift .
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #103 on: Today at 11:29:46 pm
Snowball's chance in hell that everyone remains silent.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #104 on: Today at 11:31:08 pm
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 10:31:00 pm
When we booed the national anthem it was not to disrespect "a 96 year old (great) grandmother" it was to show our rejection of the establishment (of which she happened to be the pinacle) and the way our city and its people - us, have been treated by it. I doubt anyone will want to use the minute's silence to belittle the death of this woman.

Spot on
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #105 on: Today at 11:32:59 pm
If you don't want to observe it, I think staying on the concourse is the best option until it's over. I'll be staying on the concourse.
