Author Topic: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2  (Read 962 times)

LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« on: Today at 03:59:34 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
I thought I would do a mini pre match thread so we can get some thoughts shared before this one tomorrow. I watched Ajax beat Rangers before our dismal showing last week and they were good. Some tricky pacy players and they looked like a team with a good shape.
Klopp has said we have focussed on defending since our last outing, this seems a good place to start! Unfortunately Robbo joins our list of injured players. Joel Matip did the player presser and so is likely to be with Van Dijk, a player Ajax supporters revere, in central defence.
Our midfield options are boosted with Thiago back and Jota and Nunez are available up front.
Klopp has asked us to respect the minutes silence and as a Hillsborough survivor I follow many who have also asked us to do likewise.
I look forward to being in Anfield tomorrow to watch this one and hope to see us get a narrow victory.
What are you predicting?
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:02:04 pm »
Predicting a hungry performance from us.
I believe Napoli away was a big wake-up call and looking forward to it.
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:10:39 pm »
Huge game, if we were to lose again we'd be in a world of shit in the group. Ajax are definitely good enough to cause us problems at the best of times let alone how we are playing now!

Would like 3 from Luis, Darwin, Mo and Diogo to start and would be good to see Fab, Thiago and Arthur if he's fit enough. While we badly need the points I think a performance is more important for the rest of the season, want to see some good signs. Hopefully a good performance brings the 3 points and we get both!
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:10:40 pm »
Booing of the UEFA anthem
minutes silence observed.
Raucous support of the team
and a frosty post match atmosphere  in our house as Mrs is an Ajax fan.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:14:05 pm by FlashingBlade »
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:16:29 pm »
No monarchist but Ill observe the silence. National anthem will be booed to fuck if they play it though.

Up the Reds!!!
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:16:32 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 04:10:40 pm
Booing of the UEFA anthem
minutes silence observed.
Raucous support of the team
and a frosty post match atmosphere  in our house as Mrs is an Ajax fan.
Agree with first 3 points
Good luck with the 4th.

Irrespective on what people feel about royalty, it's not the time nor the place.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:18:59 pm »
Just any win will do.

Like its been said boo the UEFA anthem, or better still drown it out with YNWA like what seemed to happen a few seasons ago.

Personally Ill respect the minutes silence. Not out of respect for the monarchy, but for Klopp and the club. When he has his post press match interview I want it to be about what happened on the pitch, not putting him in a difficult position and getting asked questions about the minutes silence.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:19:41 pm »
Cheers Roger.

Consider this the official pre match thread. I was due to write something this evening having messed up thinking this game was covered when it wasnt.

In terms of the game itself, I guess the results the most important thing but it would be good to see more of the type of play were used to, as we really need to find our form as soon as possible to ensure we dont lose any further ground
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:21:07 pm »
 :-\

BBC Sport Merseyside
@bbcmerseysport
·
39s
Liverpool confirm that they will mark the passing of Her Majesty The Queen at Tuesday's Champions League tie against Ajax. Players, officials, staff & supporters will come together for a period of silence before kick-off. Players will also wear black armbands as a mark of respect
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:23:28 pm »
I've got a good feeling about this one.  Klopp is exactly the man I'd want to get us set-up better and to get more out of our players.

I think we'll be less open to rudimentary counter attacks.  More organised at the back, (at least) two authentic central midfielders, less crowding of our front three, more intensity across the pitch (Diaz exempt), sacrificing some territory and quantity of possession for higher quality of attacks etc.

Matip is a definite starter.  I'd be very surprised if Thiago doesn't start.  Darwin or Bobby is the big question for me as Bobby was very poor last week - I say that as a big supporter of Bobby - but Darwin isn't necessarily the person you'd turn to for getting a dysfunctional team functioning better.

Ajax are flying again despite losing the greatest manager in the world and half their team.  I'm not sure if that's representative of great succession planning or that their league - and Rangers - aren't up to much.  I'm going to assume the latter unless we get stuffed again  ;D
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:26:12 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 04:21:07 pm
:-\

BBC Sport Merseyside
@bbcmerseysport
·
39s
Liverpool confirm that they will mark the passing of Her Majesty The Queen at Tuesday's Champions League tie against Ajax. Players, officials, staff & supporters will come together for a period of silence before kick-off. Players will also wear black armbands as a mark of respect
I'd have gone for a minute's applause.  I can't help thinking a tiny minority will let their feelings for the Royal family (feelings I largely share, for what it's worth...) spill over and we'll be once again portrayed as the bad guys.  The sycophantic press coverage hasn't exactly left many avenues for people to vent those feelings - the minute's silence before the game is definitely not the time nor place!!
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:31:37 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:26:12 pm
I'd have gone for a minute's applause.  I can't help thinking a tiny minority will let their feelings for the Royal family (feelings I largely share, for what it's worth...) spill over and we'll be once again portrayed as the bad guys.  The sycophantic press coverage hasn't exactly left many avenues for people to vent those feelings - the minute's silence before the game is definitely not the time nor place!!

agreed...plenty of opportunity to voice our anti establishment views at Wembley later in season
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:31:47 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:26:12 pm
I'd have gone for a minute's applause.  I can't help thinking a tiny minority will let their feelings for the Royal family (feelings I largely share, for what it's worth...) spill over and we'll be once again portrayed as the bad guys.  The sycophantic press coverage hasn't exactly left many avenues for people to vent those feelings - the minute's silence before the game is definitely not the time nor place!!

Well, at least there's no national anthem being played as that would certainly not go down well at all.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:32:17 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:26:12 pm
I'd have gone for a minute's applause.  I can't help thinking a tiny minority will let their feelings for the Royal family (feelings I largely share, for what it's worth...) spill over and we'll be once again portrayed as the bad guys.  The sycophantic press coverage hasn't exactly left many avenues for people to vent those feelings - the minute's silence before the game is definitely not the time nor place!!

If people don't respect it will only add more tension for when we play Rangers. I 'd say respect it as you say the press will be all over it.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:35:50 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 04:32:17 pm
If people don't respect it will only add more tension for when we play Rangers. I 'd say respect it as you say the press will be all over it.
Exactly. Everyone knows the mood of the nation and the media. It would just give us a load of unwanted attention.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:38:36 pm »
Look, whatever you think about the situation, Jurgen has asked us to honour the minutes silence. If you dont, you are also dishonouring a man we respect and admire so much, who has given us so much. Jurgen said to us ya know.. and thats good enough for me.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:40:58 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 04:32:17 pm
If people don't respect it will only add more tension for when we play Rangers. I 'd say respect it as you say the press will be all over it.

This!the media will be gaging for some trouble, they are running out of sycophantic  puff....turning the country on us is what they want.

Pick your fights, we as a fan base have nailed our flag to the mast quite clearly.....we don't need to put ourselves on the back foot....of course a few will feel the need and in times gone by a thump would sort them...this is about protecting our identify not about showing deferance....it will fuck with their heads if we simply keep quiet.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:35:50 pm
Exactly. Everyone knows the mood of the nation and the media. It would just give us a load of unwanted attention.

The focus on this game and indeed what happens during this will be massive as it is, its going to be a tense minute whether its observed or not!

As for team:

Ali
Trent
Joel
Virgil
Tsimi
Fab
Thiago
Elliot
Salah
Darwin
Luis Diaz

Would be my team, although tempted to somehow get Diogo in that starting line up too, but not sure how thatd fit! Leaving Salah on the bench wouldnt be the worst idea.

 
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:43:56 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 04:40:58 pm
This!the media will be gaging for some trouble, they are running out of sycophantic  puff....turning the country on us is what they want.

Pick your fights, we as a fan base have nailed our flag to the mast quite clearly.....we don't need to put ourselves on the back foot....of course a few will feel the need and in times gone by a thump would sort them...this is about protecting our identify not about showing deferance....it will fuck with their heads if we simply keep quiet.
Their microphones will be switched to the most sensitive level possible.  Any suggestion of booing will be picked up and highlighted. 
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:44:44 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:42:42 pm
The focus on this game and indeed what happens during this will be massive as it is, its going to be a tense minute whether its observed or not!

As for team:

Ali
Trent
Joel
Virgil
Tsimi
Fab
Thiago
Elliot
Salah
Darwin
Luis Diaz

Would be my team, although tempted to somehow get Diogo in that starting line up too, but not sure how thatd fit! Leaving Salah on the bench wouldnt be the worst idea.

 

Would go for Arthur ahead of Elliott for greater defensive solidity.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:48:51 pm »
There shouldn't be anything done to remember her life/passing. It's a game of football and there's simply no need to reminisce for a moment on the passing of an immensely privileged woman who died peacefully at 96. I'd like to know how many people in the stadium tomorrow had met her personally.

I do agree on the minutes applause though. If you do anything, do that. The strongest response would have been nobody clapping.

Fuck all that bollocks, COME ON YOU REDS!!!!!!
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:52:02 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:26:12 pm
I'd have gone for a minute's applause.  I can't help thinking a tiny minority will let their feelings for the Royal family (feelings I largely share, for what it's worth...) spill over and we'll be once again portrayed as the bad guys.  The sycophantic press coverage hasn't exactly left many avenues for people to vent those feelings - the minute's silence before the game is definitely not the time nor place!!

haha - a minutes applause would be worse as it would be portrayed as a celebration that she was dead (even if was a sanctioned idea).
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:56:11 pm »
I'm fairly confident the minute silence will be respected. You might get the odd knobhead - but I hope not.

Cant wait for this though. Taking a break from my normal seat in the kop and got 2 corporate for me and my son. Big win for the reds. Christ we need it!!
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:57:45 pm »
The club arent tone deaf and they know how our fan base feel so Im sure if they had a choice to not mark her passing then they would choose not too. The clubs hands are tied and they simply have to be seen as paying respect to the queen. A lot of us dont agree but klopp in his presser sublimely asked us to respect it. Hes the one who has to face the scrutiny in the presser afterwards. Its one minute Im guessing? So surely we can all stay quiet for 1 minute? The media will be hoping we dont, lets not give them the satisfaction.   
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:58:47 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 04:31:37 pm
agreed...plenty of opportunity to voice our anti establishment views at Wembley later in season

Better be careful, some bloke got arrested in Edinburgh today for simply barracking Andrew and there was that lady who was arrested for having an anti monarchy placard. Even though I am a republican I will observe the silence in respect of the death of another human being.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:01:39 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 04:43:56 pm
Their microphones will be switched to the most sensitive level possible.  Any suggestion of booing will be picked up and highlighted.

They may pick up some residual atmospheric booing from Goodison if they are set at the most sensitive level, like the 1970s TV series The Stone Tapes :D

As to the game I dont know what to expect. We look so far off the pace I cant see us simply reverting to business as usual. A good defensive performance and some clinical play from the forwards would be a start.

And a functioning midfield as well.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:05:19 pm »
Hopefully well try something a bit different rather than the 433 that we usually play.

In terms of the minutes silence yeah cant see that happening. A minutes applause would probably be best for all involved.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:05:51 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:01:39 pm
They may pick up some residual atmospheric booing from Goodison if they are set at the most sensitive level, like the 1970s TV series The Stone Tapes :D

As to the game I dont know what to expect. We look so far off the pace I cant see us simply reverting to business as usual. A good defensive performance and some clinical play from the forwards would be a start.

And a functioning midfield as well.

It is said that on still nights, in certain parts of the city, faint echoes of booing in days gone by at Goodison can still be heard.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #28 on: Today at 05:13:29 pm »
Weve always respected minutes silence regardless of what it was for and we should continue that
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:18:53 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 04:32:17 pm
If people don't respect it will only add more tension for when we play Rangers. I 'd say respect it as you say the press will be all over it.

Be nice if the press realized that it's not just Liverpool fans who are predominantly anti-establishment & anti-monarchy. We're just a handy scapegoat for the flag wavers & the royal bullshit tubthumpers.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #30 on: Today at 05:22:49 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:35:50 pm
Exactly. Everyone knows the mood of the nation and the media. It would just give us a load of unwanted attention.
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 04:40:58 pm
This!the media will be gaging for some trouble, they are running out of sycophantic  puff....turning the country on us is what they want.

Pick your fights, we as a fan base have nailed our flag to the mast quite clearly.....we don't need to put ourselves on the back foot....of course a few will feel the need and in times gone by a thump would sort them...this is about protecting our identify not about showing deferance....it will fuck with their heads if we simply keep quiet.

I know loads of Rangers lads have bought hospitality tickets and have their tickets for all around the ground for our home game . If we boo tomorrow or boo when they sing royalist songs that night it will add fuel to the fire which is already a volatile game.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #31 on: Today at 05:27:59 pm »
A minutes silence should - and will - be observed (impeccably) IMO. 

We know it'd be different for an anthem, but we'll give our enemies no ammunition to fire at us over disrespecting a minute's silence.

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #32 on: Today at 05:32:07 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 04:40:58 pm
This!the media will be gaging for some trouble, they are running out of sycophantic  puff....turning the country on us is what they want.

Pick your fights, we as a fan base have nailed our flag to the mast quite clearly.....we don't need to put ourselves on the back foot....of course a few will feel the need and in times gone by a thump would sort them...this is about protecting our identify not about showing deferance....it will fuck with their heads if we simply keep quiet.

100% this.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #33 on: Today at 05:32:54 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 04:16:29 pm
No monarchist but Ill observe the silence. National anthem will be booed to fuck if they play it though.

Up the Reds!!!
Personally, I think everyone should observe the silence impeccably.

No one has to like the monarchy in order to do so. Not everyone likes us either, but I expect everyone to observe a Hillsborough silence. It's basic human decency. Death should not be weaponised to make a point.

It's a sad state of affairs if people can't shut the fuck up for sixty seconds.

Hopefully we all act with class and dignity, then steamroll Ajax into the turf.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #34 on: Today at 05:35:38 pm »
As a club we more than most know the value of a minutes silence. Were the first high profile game so the eyes will be on us to observe the minute whether you agree with it or not. Were not celebrating but showing our class by keeping silent.
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #35 on: Today at 05:36:42 pm »
Jurgen said respect the minutes silence, that's good enough for me.
Now if they tried to play the anthem...
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #36 on: Today at 05:39:15 pm »
Chelsea game is officially off as expected
Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
« Reply #37 on: Today at 05:39:48 pm »
From what I can see Kloppo said this:

'I dont that think our people need any kind of advice from me for showing respect. There were plenty of examples where our people showed exactly the right respect. One which surprised me, and I was really proud of that moment, was last year when we played Man United around the very sad situation around Cristiano Ronaldos family, and thats what I expect. For me, its clear thats what we have to do. Thats it.

Which is very typical of him really, putting the positive focus on LFC fans!
