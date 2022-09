Come on Redmen!!

I thought I would do a mini pre match thread so we can get some thoughts shared before this one tomorrow. I watched Ajax beat Rangers before our dismal showing last week and they were good. Some tricky pacy players and they looked like a team with a good shape.

Klopp has said we have focussed on defending since our last outing, this seems a good place to start! Unfortunately Robbo joins our list of injured players. Joel Matip did the player presser and so is likely to be with Van Dijk, a player Ajax supporters revere, in central defence.

Our midfield options are boosted with Thiago back and Jota and Nunez are available up front.

Klopp has asked us to respect the minutes silence and as a Hillsborough survivor I follow many who have also asked us to do likewise.

I look forward to being in Anfield tomorrow to watch this one and hope to see us get a narrow victory.

What are you predicting?