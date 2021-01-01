Quote

La Liga



SATURDAY 10TH SEPTEMBER

Rayo Vallecano 13:00 Valencia - La liga TV

Espanyol 15:15 Sevilla

Cádiz 17:30 Barcelona - Premier Sports

Atlético Madrid 20:00 Celta Vigo - Premier Sports



SUNDAY 11TH SEPTEMBER

Real Madrid 13:00 Mallorca - Premier Sport

Elche 15:15 Athletic Bilbao - Premier Sport

Getafe 17:30 Real Sociedad

Real Betis 20:00 Villarreal

Bundesliga



SATURDAY 10TH SEPTEMBER

Eintracht Frankfurt 14:30 VfL Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich 14:30 VfB Stuttgart

Hertha Berlin 14:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen

RB Leipzig 14:30 Borussia Dortmund

1899 Hoffenheim 14:30 Mainz 05

FC Schalke 17:30 VfL Bochum 1848 - Sky Sports



SUNDAY 11TH SEPTEMBER

1. FC Köln 14:30 1. FC Union Berlin - Sky Sports

SC Freiburg 16:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach - Sky Sports

Serie A



SATURDAY 10TH SEPTEMBER

Napoli 14:00 Spezia

Inter Milan 17:00 Torino - BT Sport

Sampdoria 19:45 AC Milan - BT Sport



SUNDAY 11TH SEPTEMBER

Atalanta 11:30 Cremonese - BT Sport

Bologna 14:00 Fiorentina - BT Sport

Lecce 14:00 Monza - BT Sport

Sassuolo 14:00 Udinese - BT Sport

Lazio 17:00 Hellas Verona - BT Sport

Juventus 19:45 Salernitana - BT Sport

Other games on TV

With no English football on, would be nice to have a thread to discuss whatever we all end up watching.Matches below (apologies, no TV channels in pretty fonts Barney)Marseille 20:00 Lille - BT SportPorto 20:30 Chaves - BT SportRennes 16:05 Auxerre - BT SportMonaco 19:45 Lyon - BT Sport