Football around Europe - September 10/11

Elzar

Football around Europe - September 10/11
Yesterday at 12:48:21 pm
With no English football on, would be nice to have a thread to discuss whatever we all end up watching.

Matches below (apologies, no TV channels in pretty fonts Barney)
Quote
La Liga

SATURDAY 10TH SEPTEMBER
Rayo Vallecano 13:00 Valencia - La liga TV
Espanyol 15:15 Sevilla
Cádiz 17:30 Barcelona - Premier Sports
Atlético Madrid 20:00 Celta Vigo - Premier Sports

SUNDAY 11TH SEPTEMBER
Real Madrid 13:00 Mallorca - Premier Sport
Elche 15:15 Athletic Bilbao - Premier Sport
Getafe 17:30 Real Sociedad
Real Betis 20:00 Villarreal
Quote
Bundesliga

SATURDAY 10TH SEPTEMBER
Eintracht Frankfurt 14:30 VfL Wolfsburg
Bayern Munich 14:30 VfB Stuttgart
Hertha Berlin 14:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen
RB Leipzig 14:30 Borussia Dortmund
1899 Hoffenheim 14:30 Mainz 05
FC Schalke 17:30 VfL Bochum 1848 - Sky Sports

SUNDAY 11TH SEPTEMBER
1. FC Köln 14:30 1. FC Union Berlin - Sky Sports
SC Freiburg 16:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach - Sky Sports
Quote
Serie A

SATURDAY 10TH SEPTEMBER
Napoli 14:00 Spezia
Inter Milan 17:00 Torino - BT Sport
Sampdoria 19:45 AC Milan - BT Sport

SUNDAY 11TH SEPTEMBER
Atalanta 11:30 Cremonese - BT Sport
Bologna 14:00 Fiorentina - BT Sport
Lecce 14:00 Monza - BT Sport
Sassuolo 14:00 Udinese - BT Sport
Lazio 17:00 Hellas Verona - BT Sport
Juventus 19:45 Salernitana - BT Sport

Other games on TV

Saturday
Marseille 20:00 Lille - BT Sport
Porto 20:30 Chaves - BT Sport

Sunday
Rennes 16:05 Auxerre - BT Sport
Monaco 19:45 Lyon - BT Sport

oojason

Re: Football around Europe - September 10/11
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:51:39 pm
Dave McCoy

Re: Football around Europe - September 10/11
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:28:57 pm
Watching Bremen-Augsburg, its entertaining and awful all at once.
Linudden

Re: Football around Europe - September 10/11
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:56:35 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 12:48:21 pm
With no English football on, would be nice to have a thread to discuss whatever we all end up watching.

Not the Stockholm derby Hammarby vs Djurgården? Please resign mate :D

#ElzarOut

Sadly not both Stockholm teams can lose a single game though. Hopefully at least the Stockholmers will lose the election on Sunday.
rushyman

Re: Football around Europe - September 10/11
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:02:22 pm
Excruciating play acting and gamesmanship weekend it is
Barneylfc∗

Re: Football around Europe - September 10/11
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:31:55 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:02:22 pm
Excruciating play acting and gamesmanship weekend it is

There's no Premier League football this weekend
Elzar

Re: Football around Europe - September 10/11
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:35:53 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 09:56:35 pm
Not the Stockholm derby Hammarby vs Djurgården? Please resign mate :D

#ElzarOut

Sadly not both Stockholm teams can lose a single game though. Hopefully at least the Stockholmers will lose the election on Sunday.

I'm only interested in Helsingborgs, sorry.
rushyman

Re: Football around Europe - September 10/11
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:50:28 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:31:55 pm
There's no Premier League football this weekend

;D

Gave you a tap in there
1892tillforever

Re: Football around Europe - September 10/11
Reply #8 on: Today at 12:31:16 am
Not one mention of the Icelandic playoff between Hviti Riddarinn and Arbaer  :wanker
rodderzzz

Re: Football around Europe - September 10/11
Reply #9 on: Today at 01:25:23 am
Ive gone for an 20 team international accumulator. First two came in with The Strongest and Cruzeiro both winning, continues tomorrow morning with 3 games from Japan.

Pays $35k
