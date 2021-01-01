Ahh so youve conveniently left out the Coutinho money? Clever sausage.



Quote

Real Madrid 21/22 - Net profit of £3 million over six seasons

Chelsea 20/21 - Net spend of £270 million over six seasons

Bayern 19/20 - Net spend of £158 million over six seasons

Liverpool 18/19 - Net spend of £209 million over six seasons

Real Madrid 17/18 - Net spend of £35 million over six seasons



Average of a net spend of £134 million over six seasons



Liverpools net spend over last six seasons....£200 million but I can go with Als figures (assuming he's not leaving Mo Salah out again) if you want? £155 million

You asked what the transfer spend of the last five CL winners were. You have it, right there. Black and white. So now what point would you like to make? That we don't spend enough to compete? Because our net spend is up there with the other last five CL winners. Be honest....you thought we were going to be stone last and way off the others, didn't you? Sorry.Where did I leave the Coutinho money out of? Our last five seasons? Ok cool, we can do six seasons if it helps you out?Is that better for you? The average net spend over six seasons for the last five CL winners has been £134 million and our net spend over the last six seasons has been...£155 million lets go with. Does that prove your point? Or do you want me to go back to when we sold Torres?