You asked what the transfer spend of the last five CL winners were. You have it, right there. Black and white. So now what point would you like to make? That we don't spend enough to compete? Because our net spend is up there with the other last five CL winners. Be honest....you thought we were going to be stone last and way off the others, didn't you? Sorry.
Where did I leave the Coutinho money out of? Our last five seasons? Ok cool, we can do six seasons if it helps you out?
Is that better for you? The average net spend over six seasons for the last five CL winners has been £134 million and our net spend over the last six seasons has been...£155 million lets go with. Does that prove your point? Or do you want me to go back to when we sold Torres?
Let's look at the three clubs individually.
Chelsea have snapped up young players on an industrial scale. That costs big money especially when you are offering inducements to dozens and dozens of players, agents and parents. That was just a ruse by Abramovich to circumvent FFP. Buy and loan out dozens of young players and it is exempt from FFP. Then sell the players on a few years later and miraculously you make a player trading profit.
You have to take Chelsea's player trading with a Siberian sized pinch of Sodium Chloride.
Real Madrid have had a similar model plus they benefit massively from being able to bring in young South American talent. Something we simply cannot do. Then you look at their biggest players and they were signed more than five years ago.
Then we get to Bayern who benefit from being the only show in town. Their business model is to tap up their rivals best players and get them to run down their contracts.