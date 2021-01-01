« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49  (Read 30768 times)

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #960 on: Yesterday at 10:20:37 am »
Just out of curiosity, if the national anthem is played next game will Liverpool fans still boo
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #961 on: Yesterday at 10:28:48 am »
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #962 on: Yesterday at 11:26:17 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:45:05 am
Mostly made up of 18/19, but yeah its that high

Do you know why 18/19 was so high ?

The reason is that it includes the acquisitions of Ali, Keita and Fabinho for £160m but not the sale of Coutinho for £142m. In 17/18 we made a profit of £62m.

So our Net spend over the last six seasons is £155m. So around £26m per season.

Even if we go with your £217m Net spend over five seasons. That puts us in 9th/10th place ridiculously behind the likes of Villa, Wolves and West Ham. I say 9th or 10th because laughably City according to your source have a lower Net spend than us.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #963 on: Yesterday at 11:32:29 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:26:17 am
Do you know why 18/19 was so high ?

The reason is that it includes the acquisitions of Ali, Keita and Fabinho for £160m but not the sale of Coutinho for £142m. In 17/18 we made a profit of £62m.

So our Net spend over the last six seasons is £155m. So around £26m per season.

Even if we go with your £217m Net spend over five seasons. That puts us in 9th/10th place ridiculously behind the likes of Villa, Wolves and West Ham. I say 9th or 10th because laughably City according to your source have a lower Net spend than us.

:lmao

Thats quite the logic spin even for you Al. Which season did you want to add the Coutinho transfer to? Because we spent £160 million in 17/18 and we spent £160 million in 18/19. Lets not make Coutinho into Eden Hazard, we got £120 million for him by all accounts. He didn't cover £320 million worth of transfers.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #964 on: Yesterday at 11:48:49 am »
Quite glad the Wolves game is off because I think we'd have lost tomorrow if the game went ahead as normal.

Now we have an extra day or two in training to get our fucking heads right and for Klopp and Ljinders to go back to basics.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #965 on: Yesterday at 11:50:30 am »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Yesterday at 11:48:49 am
Quite glad the Wolves game is off because I think we'd have lost tomorrow if the game went ahead as normal.

Now we have an extra day or two in training to get our fucking heads right and for Klopp and Ljinders to go back to basics.

Next weeks could be off as well. Gives us also a chance for some key players to have a proper rest.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #966 on: Yesterday at 11:58:35 am »
Good news for us to be honest gives us some extra training time, get a few extra players back perhaps. Reset.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #967 on: Yesterday at 12:01:52 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:32:29 am
:lmao

Thats quite the logic spin even for you Al. Which season did you want to add the Coutinho transfer to? Because we spent £160 million in 17/18 and we spent £160 million in 18/19. Lets not make Coutinho into Eden Hazard, we got £120 million for him by all accounts. He didn't cover £320 million worth of transfers.

Oh dear Maths isn't one of your strong points is it mate.

We didn't spend £160m in 17/18. It was £124m. Crucially we recouped £185.7m. So as I stated a transfer profit of £62m (£61.7m).

El-Knobo" border="0

The really strange thing is only providing an inaccurate spend figure and no sales in a discussion about Net spend.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #968 on: Yesterday at 12:06:46 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:01:52 pm
Oh dear Maths isn't one of your strong points is it mate.

We didn't spend £160m in 17/18. It was £124m. Crucially we recouped £185.7m. So as I stated a transfer profit of £62m (£61.7m).

El-Knobo" border="0

The really strange thing is only providing an inaccurate spend figure and no sales in a discussion about Net spend.

Well this is awkward isn't it Al?

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #969 on: Yesterday at 12:17:37 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:06:46 pm
Well this is awkward isn't it Al?



:lmao
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #970 on: Yesterday at 12:35:08 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:24:05 am
You said 'We've spent nowhere near the money that would equate to our success' so the number that you think equates to our success would be an extra £120 million over the last two seasons? So why is that not equating to success for every club who has spent more than that...?

What dyou wanna do, previous five seasons?

Real Madrid 21/22 - Net spend of £3 million over five seasons
Chelsea 20/21 - Net spend of £262 million over five seasons
Bayern 19/20 - Net spend of £153 million over five seasons
Liverpool 18/19 - Net spend of £189 million over five seasons
Real Madrid 17/18 - Net spend of £31 million over five seasons

Average of a net spend of £127 million over five seasons

Liverpools net spend over last five seasons....£217 million

Does that prove the point you wanted to make?  :wave

Ahh so youve conveniently left out the Coutinho money? Clever sausage.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #971 on: Yesterday at 12:47:47 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 12:35:08 pm
Ahh so youve conveniently left out the Coutinho money? Clever sausage.

You asked what the transfer spend of the last five CL winners were. You have it, right there. Black and white. So now what point would you like to make? That we don't spend enough to compete? Because our net spend is up there with the other last five CL winners. Be honest....you thought we were going to be stone last and way off the others, didn't you? Sorry.

Where did I leave the Coutinho money out of? Our last five seasons? Ok cool, we can do six seasons if it helps you out?

Quote
Real Madrid 21/22 - Net profit of £3 million over six seasons
Chelsea 20/21 - Net spend of £270 million over six seasons
Bayern 19/20 - Net spend of £158 million over six seasons
Liverpool 18/19 - Net spend of £209 million over six seasons
Real Madrid 17/18 - Net spend of £35 million over six seasons

Average of a net spend of £134 million over six seasons

Liverpools net spend over last six seasons....£200 million but I can go with Als figures (assuming he's not leaving Mo Salah out again) if you want? £155 million

Is that better for you? The average net spend over six seasons for the last five CL winners has been £134 million and our net spend over the last six seasons has been...£155 million lets go with. Does that prove your point? Or do you want me to go back to when we sold Torres?
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #972 on: Yesterday at 12:54:54 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:47:47 pm
You asked what the transfer spend of the last five CL winners were. You have it, right there. Black and white. So now what point would you like to make? That we don't spend enough to compete? Because our net spend is up there with the other last five CL winners. Be honest....you thought we were going to be stone last and way off the others, didn't you? Sorry.

Where did I leave the Coutinho money out of? Our last five seasons? Ok cool, we can do six seasons if it helps you out?

Is that better for you? The average net spend over six seasons for the last five CL winners has been £134 million and our net spend over the last six seasons has been...£155 million lets go with. Does that prove your point? Or do you want me to go back to when we sold Torres?

I actually wasn't trying to make a point, i was genuinely curious. You asked how do you put a figure on success, i said a good start would be to look at the last 5 CL winners. Another good barometer would be to look at the top 6 net spending.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #973 on: Yesterday at 12:57:54 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 12:54:54 pm
I actually wasn't trying to make a point, i was genuinely curious. You asked how do you put a figure on success, i said a good start would be to look at the last 5 CL winners. Another good barometer would be to look at the top 6 net spending.

You did, and there you have it. Clever sausage did all the adding up and subtracting for you.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #974 on: Yesterday at 01:02:03 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:57:54 pm
You did, and there you have it. Clever sausage did all the adding up and subtracting for you.

Clever sausage. Do your figures include the acquisition of players who cant cover RB while covering CB?
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #975 on: Yesterday at 01:29:45 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:47:47 pm
You asked what the transfer spend of the last five CL winners were. You have it, right there. Black and white. So now what point would you like to make? That we don't spend enough to compete? Because our net spend is up there with the other last five CL winners. Be honest....you thought we were going to be stone last and way off the others, didn't you? Sorry.

Where did I leave the Coutinho money out of? Our last five seasons? Ok cool, we can do six seasons if it helps you out?

Is that better for you? The average net spend over six seasons for the last five CL winners has been £134 million and our net spend over the last six seasons has been...£155 million lets go with. Does that prove your point? Or do you want me to go back to when we sold Torres?

How the hell do Real Madrid have a net profit of £3million???????
Quite amazing that.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #976 on: Yesterday at 01:38:37 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 01:02:03 pm
Clever sausage. Do your figures include the acquisition of players who cant cover RB while covering CB?

Not yet, Im currently writing a load of pagragpahgs on the very subject
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #977 on: Yesterday at 01:42:04 pm »
Our net spend was always going to be higher because those teams were established and we were firmly 6th/7th in a weak Premier League

The important bit is how much we now spend now we're at the top, we don't want to rest on our laurels, which I don't think we have done in Klopp's tenure apart from the last 2 years.

But then again some blame has to go on him for things like the midfield crisis because spending about £115M combined on Ox and Keita is just poor now isn't it, both simply failed.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #978 on: Yesterday at 01:42:23 pm »
One question - seriously - how can a sausage be clever?

I mean the pig/animal was caught and slaughtered? Seems dumb to me.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #979 on: Yesterday at 01:48:06 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:47:47 pm
You asked what the transfer spend of the last five CL winners were. You have it, right there. Black and white. So now what point would you like to make? That we don't spend enough to compete? Because our net spend is up there with the other last five CL winners. Be honest....you thought we were going to be stone last and way off the others, didn't you? Sorry.

Where did I leave the Coutinho money out of? Our last five seasons? Ok cool, we can do six seasons if it helps you out?

Is that better for you? The average net spend over six seasons for the last five CL winners has been £134 million and our net spend over the last six seasons has been...£155 million lets go with. Does that prove your point? Or do you want me to go back to when we sold Torres?

Let's look at the three clubs individually.

Chelsea have snapped up young players on an industrial scale. That costs big money especially when you are offering inducements to dozens and dozens of players, agents and parents. That was just a ruse by Abramovich to circumvent FFP. Buy and loan out dozens of young players and it is exempt from FFP. Then sell the players on a few years later and miraculously you make a player trading profit.

You have to take Chelsea's player trading with a Siberian sized pinch of Sodium Chloride.


Real Madrid have had a similar model plus they benefit massively from being able to bring in young South American talent. Something we simply cannot do. Then you look at their biggest players and they were signed more than five years ago.

Then we get to Bayern who benefit from being the only show in town. Their business model is to tap up their rivals best players and get them to run down their contracts.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #980 on: Yesterday at 02:05:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 01:48:06 pm


Nah, lets just look at this again

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:01:52 pm
Oh dear Maths isn't one of your strong points is it mate.

We didn't spend £160m in 17/18. It was £124m. Crucially we recouped £185.7m. So as I stated a transfer profit of £62m (£61.7m).

El-Knobo" border="0

The really strange thing is only providing an inaccurate spend figure and no sales in a discussion about Net spend.

Well this is awkward isn't it Al?



Far more enjoyable
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #981 on: Yesterday at 02:40:33 pm »
Quote from: georgiejones on Yesterday at 10:20:37 am
Just out of curiosity, if the national anthem is played next game will Liverpool fans still boo
I've no idea, but I'd hope not.

The establishment has not shown us much, if any, respect in the past, but we get the chance to show we have more class.

I wouldn't sing it, but I wouldn't boo it either.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #982 on: Yesterday at 02:46:36 pm »
If games are off for next two weekends, it'll be a major blessing. 
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #983 on: Yesterday at 02:50:53 pm »
Quote
Chelsea vs Liverpool next weekend is in doubt.

Police are likely to be redeployed en masse to London ahead of the Queen's funeral, meaning there is expected to be a shortage of officers available to be present at Premier League fixures. [Telegraph]
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #984 on: Yesterday at 02:59:46 pm »
Getting off Liverpool for a moment, and accepting that our performance was abysmal, I was still impressed by Napoli.

Early days but looks like they have got many of their signings right which proves this whole "transition" thing is a bit of a myth. Get the right players playing to a style that suits and you will do well. They have had a big player turnover from last season and look much improved. I wonder do they have their own Italian version Michael Edwards down there because they have three or four young stars there.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #985 on: Yesterday at 05:53:48 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Yesterday at 02:59:46 pm
Getting off Liverpool for a moment, and accepting that our performance was abysmal, I was still impressed by Napoli.

Early days but looks like they have got many of their signings right which proves this whole "transition" thing is a bit of a myth. Get the right players playing to a style that suits and you will do well. They have had a big player turnover from last season and look much improved. I wonder do they have their own Italian version Michael Edwards down there because they have three or four young stars there.

Genuine question. Is Michael Edwards getting way too overated here?

They was no way that he could have been as successful in his job here if not for Klopp. Klopp is the ultimate dream for any DOF. No complains and speaking bad about the staffs. No such thing as Rodger's signing and Committee's signing).
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #986 on: Yesterday at 06:52:30 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Yesterday at 02:59:46 pm
Getting off Liverpool for a moment, and accepting that our performance was abysmal, I was still impressed by Napoli.

Early days but looks like they have got many of their signings right which proves this whole "transition" thing is a bit of a myth. Get the right players playing to a style that suits and you will do well. They have had a big player turnover from last season and look much improved. I wonder do they have their own Italian version Michael Edwards down there because they have three or four young stars there.

They sure did.

Anguissa absolutely bossed our midfield, to say nothing about Oshimen and Kvicha.

And Zielinski - a one time target - was also awesome.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #987 on: Yesterday at 11:41:25 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September  8, 2022, 11:23:15 am
I have supported this team since I was 10, I'm 27 now and we were crap a decent proportion. Being upset after a terrible performance and making civil points is not over the top. Telling a fellow supporter to grow a pair is.
Simply making the point that you can't tell others "this place is not for you" and then feel hurt when you get told the same.
We're all Reds here, we all support our team - let's keep that uppermost.
Go well.
PS: being told by some auld arse to 'grow a pair' is a learning opportunity not an insult


Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #988 on: Yesterday at 11:51:05 pm »
Ten ?
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #989 on: Today at 12:08:51 am »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 11:41:25 pm
Simply making the point that you can't tell others "this place is not for you" and then feel hurt when you get told the same.
We're all Reds here, we all support our team - let's keep that uppermost.
Go well.
PS: being told by some auld arse to 'grow a pair' is a learning opportunity not an insult
True and I'm a very respectful poster. Some posters just have a tendency to throw out insults or gaslight others with a contrary opinion. For example, having doubts about our performances (which the manager alluded to) doesn't make one a "fool". I'd honestly like to know how that's acceptable.

I enjoy the diversity of the forum and how respectful and healthy debate is encouraged. That said, some just want to prove how superior they are to their fellow supporters by posting snide comments. The toxic minority can simply get muted anyway.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:13:39 am by MonsLibpool »
