« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49  (Read 29341 times)

Offline georgiejones

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #960 on: Today at 10:20:37 am »
Just out of curiosity, if the national anthem is played next game will Liverpool fans still boo
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #961 on: Today at 10:28:48 am »
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,100
  • JFT 97
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #962 on: Today at 11:26:17 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:45:05 am
Mostly made up of 18/19, but yeah its that high

Do you know why 18/19 was so high ?

The reason is that it includes the acquisitions of Ali, Keita and Fabinho for £160m but not the sale of Coutinho for £142m. In 17/18 we made a profit of £62m.

So our Net spend over the last six seasons is £155m. So around £26m per season.

Even if we go with your £217m Net spend over five seasons. That puts us in 9th/10th place ridiculously behind the likes of Villa, Wolves and West Ham. I say 9th or 10th because laughably City according to your source have a lower Net spend than us.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,654
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #963 on: Today at 11:32:29 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:26:17 am
Do you know why 18/19 was so high ?

The reason is that it includes the acquisitions of Ali, Keita and Fabinho for £160m but not the sale of Coutinho for £142m. In 17/18 we made a profit of £62m.

So our Net spend over the last six seasons is £155m. So around £26m per season.

Even if we go with your £217m Net spend over five seasons. That puts us in 9th/10th place ridiculously behind the likes of Villa, Wolves and West Ham. I say 9th or 10th because laughably City according to your source have a lower Net spend than us.

:lmao

Thats quite the logic spin even for you Al. Which season did you want to add the Coutinho transfer to? Because we spent £160 million in 17/18 and we spent £160 million in 18/19. Lets not make Coutinho into Eden Hazard, we got £120 million for him by all accounts. He didn't cover £320 million worth of transfers.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Xanderzone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #964 on: Today at 11:48:49 am »
Quite glad the Wolves game is off because I think we'd have lost tomorrow if the game went ahead as normal.

Now we have an extra day or two in training to get our fucking heads right and for Klopp and Ljinders to go back to basics.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,148
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #965 on: Today at 11:50:30 am »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 11:48:49 am
Quite glad the Wolves game is off because I think we'd have lost tomorrow if the game went ahead as normal.

Now we have an extra day or two in training to get our fucking heads right and for Klopp and Ljinders to go back to basics.

Next weeks could be off as well. Gives us also a chance for some key players to have a proper rest.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #966 on: Today at 11:58:35 am »
Good news for us to be honest gives us some extra training time, get a few extra players back perhaps. Reset.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,100
  • JFT 97
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #967 on: Today at 12:01:52 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:32:29 am
:lmao

Thats quite the logic spin even for you Al. Which season did you want to add the Coutinho transfer to? Because we spent £160 million in 17/18 and we spent £160 million in 18/19. Lets not make Coutinho into Eden Hazard, we got £120 million for him by all accounts. He didn't cover £320 million worth of transfers.

Oh dear Maths isn't one of your strong points is it mate.

We didn't spend £160m in 17/18. It was £124m. Crucially we recouped £185.7m. So as I stated a transfer profit of £62m (£61.7m).

El-Knobo" border="0

The really strange thing is only providing an inaccurate spend figure and no sales in a discussion about Net spend.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,654
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #968 on: Today at 12:06:46 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:01:52 pm
Oh dear Maths isn't one of your strong points is it mate.

We didn't spend £160m in 17/18. It was £124m. Crucially we recouped £185.7m. So as I stated a transfer profit of £62m (£61.7m).

El-Knobo" border="0

The really strange thing is only providing an inaccurate spend figure and no sales in a discussion about Net spend.

Well this is awkward isn't it Al?

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 