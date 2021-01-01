Mostly made up of 18/19, but yeah its that high



Do you know why 18/19 was so high ?The reason is that it includes the acquisitions of Ali, Keita and Fabinho for £160m but not the sale of Coutinho for £142m. In 17/18 we made a profit of £62m.So our Net spend over the last six seasons is £155m. So around £26m per season.Even if we go with your £217m Net spend over five seasons. That puts us in 9th/10th place ridiculously behind the likes of Villa, Wolves and West Ham. I say 9th or 10th because laughably City according to your source have a lower Net spend than us.