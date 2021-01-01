« previous next »
CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 09:54:01 pm
I suppose you could work out the transfer spend for the last 5 CL winners and see where we rank?

The transfer spend from when?
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:45:32 pm
What is that number?
you've not seen our net spend numbers compared to teams winning nothing, Klopp has worked miracles.
Clearly you dont think so.
The day after the transfer window shut, they came out and told us how weve overtaken Utd financially.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:27:13 pm
UEFA have given us the option to do that. Its likely the Chelsea game could be off as well as Wolves so it will give Klopp time on the training field and give many of our players a decent break as well.

What a load of bollocks. Fuming.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 09:39:34 pm
Whats your overall stance on FSGs lack of investment?

Based on the known facts as they are now your premise is erroneous. As even Al admits there is no outflow from LFC to FSG. LFC makes and LFC spends. Same as 99% of every other club in the world. Everything else is just nebulous complaints about going above and beyond that but the real problem is there is no way to prove it would even make a difference. John Henry could fly over himself with a big giant check like they have for Lotto winners, hand it to over to the club of the £100m midfielder we just bought with his own personal funds and that player could break their leg in practice tomorrow. I guess John needs to fly over with another £100m then? What a ridiculous premise that is.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:01:21 pm
Based on the known facts as they are now your premise is erroneous. As even Al admits there is no outflow from LFC to FSG. LFC makes and LFC spends. Same as 99% of every other club in the world. Everything else is just nebulous complaints about going above and beyond that but the real problem is there is no way to prove it would even make a difference. John Henry could fly over himself with a big giant check like they have for Lotto winners, hand it to over to the club of the £100m midfielder we just bought with his own personal funds and that player could break their leg in practice tomorrow. I guess John needs to fly over with another £100m then? What a ridiculous premise that is.


Well that is bollocks.

My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 09:55:33 pm
you've not seen our net spend numbers compared to teams winning nothing, Klopp has worked miracles.
Clearly you dont think so.
The day after the transfer window shut, they came out and told us how weve overtaken Utd financially.

I have, exactly.

So what amount of money would equate to our success? The amount weve spent doesnt clearly, so what amount would?
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:01:21 pm
Based on the known facts as they are now your premise is erroneous. As even Al admits there is no outflow from LFC to FSG. LFC makes and LFC spends. Same as 99% of every other club in the world. Everything else is just nebulous complaints about going above and beyond that but the real problem is there is no way to prove it would even make a difference. John Henry could fly over himself with a big giant check like they have for Lotto winners, hand it to over to the club of the £100m midfielder we just bought with his own personal funds and that player could break their leg in practice tomorrow. I guess John needs to fly over with another £100m then? What a ridiculous premise that is.
Lets not buy any players then, absurd to say they might break their leg.
Reality is their profit is in the increase value of the club, which has been massively helped by Klopp's success.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
I think LFC has outgrown the current group of owners. Klopp performed almost a miracle with basically the same group of players.

It's cheaper to stay on top than to do a full overhaul. I think just competing in the CL every day brings a lot more revenue than what the club is expected to make from  an additional 7,000 seats.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: ELEVENREDMEN on Yesterday at 12:41:02 pm
Reading between the lines I think FSG will back a Jude bid in Jan for next summer or next summer. A bit like we did with VVD. Wait and get our man.

FSG have invested every year, not £200m plus like City, United or Chelsea but most of the time we have identified the right player and got our man. Only time weve made a move and failed that I can think of was Tchouaméni.


You have a very short memory.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 09:41:53 pm
We've spent nowhere near the money that would equate to our success, reality is Klopp has made them a shit load of money (value of their asset) without them dipping into that profit. It's now time for Klopp to see some of this financial success we are constantly being told about.

Without the success on the pitch none of this happens.

What profit and where did it go? Last 5 years of available finances we've made £2.7bn which is 5th in the league and spent it all. Would love to know where your getting that this isn't the case.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
What looks certain is that for reasons well known to this board, some games are getting postponed probably to a date after the world cup

God knows how much these players & coaching staff need a time out to rest. Some of them show clear signs of both physical and mental burnout.

No points dropped this weekend  ::)
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:05:20 pm

Well that is bollocks.

Nothing is a guarantee should be pretty easy to understand for sports fans.

Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:54:47 pm
The transfer spend from when?

You should have just pointed out how Real Madrid spent nothing for 3 years as well but alas I guess we need this guy to figure it out himself.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:06:07 pm
I have, exactly.

So what amount of money would equate to our success? The amount weve spent doesnt clearly, so what amount would?
30m in  the last 4 windows would have made a huge difference, two seasons ago we got lucky to get top four.

Clearly you think enough has been spent and we can't improve our squad, it was clear as day we needed a defender 2 seasons ago and a midfielder this. Last time we wasted a season, hopefully not the case this season.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Premeir League clubs expect this weekend fixtures to be canceled. Official announcement tomorrow morning.  :wave
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 10:06:57 pm
Lets not buy any players then, absurd to say they might break their leg.
Reality is their profit is in the increase value of the club, which has been massively helped by Klopp's success.

Did we not buy 3 players or is that my imagination? I think a lot of the problems people have in reading these opinions is that it's clearly hyperbole and not reality.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:09:26 pm
What profit and where did it go? Last 5 years of available finances we've made £2.7bn which is 5th in the league and spent it all. Would love to know where your getting that this isn't the case.

Thats the ere of most peoples frustrations, football has moved on, you cant just spend what you earn anymore, Man City and PSG have royaly fucked that up. So we only have 2 options, incur huge debt or get owners willing to invest in their investment (crazy i know!).
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:09:26 pm
What profit and where did it go? Last 5 years of available finances we've made £2.7bn which is 5th in the league and spent it all. Would love to know where your getting that this isn't the case.
So your only counting the profits, thanks to Klopp they now have a commodity that is worth over 3bn having paid way less.
Lets get this straight they are making shit loads of money from LFC, while the club just balances the books.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:17:59 pm
Did we not buy 3 players or is that my imagination? I think a lot of the problems people have in reading these opinions is that it's clearly hyperbole and not reality.
8m net spend, and we lost 5 players.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:03:56 pm
No it doesn't. It states that the training ground was Klopp's sugestion. It doesn't say anything about the ARE.


Look there has been a clear sea change in the relationship between Klopp and FSG. Early in his tenure he would go to pains to talk about FSG backing him if he wanted a player. That has changed. Firstly he was let down by FSG after he had worked his arse off to sweet talk Werner. Then he made it clear he wanted a centre back which resulted in the Davies/Kabak fiasco. This window he has gone public about wanting us to be take more risks in the transfer market.

The lack of investment was forseen by SoS who offered to raise the money for the Main Stand so the repayments would not effect our transfer budget. SoS were snubbed and instead FSG sold a chunk of the holding company to Redbird for £535m. Crucially though instead of investing in capital projects at Liverpool like SoS offered to do FSG went out and spunked the lot buying the penguins.

We are projected to make a profit of £75m in the next accounts and overtake United in terms of income. Yet we have a Net spend of a lower mid table club.

How come our net spend is this low then if we are this rich
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 10:11:14 pm
What looks certain is that for reasons well known to this board, some games are getting postponed probably to a date after the world cup

God knows how much these players & coaching staff need a time out to rest. Some of them show clear signs of both physical and mental burnout.

No points dropped this weekend  ::)
Yay! More time to work on our new system too.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:16:53 pm
Premeir League clubs expect this weekend fixtures to be canceled. Official announcement tomorrow morning.  :wave

Think this definitely helps us. I suspect there would have been a reaction anyway, but even though we will have more fixture congestion, so will the other teams and sounds like we need the extra time to re-group.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Is moaning about the team, FSG and transfers postponed too?

It's what she would've wanted.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:13:48 pm
Nothing is a guarantee should be pretty easy to understand for sports fans.

You should have just pointed out how Real Madrid spent nothing for 3 years as well but alas I guess we need this guy to figure it out himself.

You honestly talking about Real Madrid and money😂

"this guy" you are an absolute idiot if you dont think FSG are not making massive amounts of money from LFC.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 10:22:01 pm
Thats the ere of most peoples frustrations, football has moved on, you cant just spend what you earn anymore, Man City and PSG have royaly fucked that up. So we only have 2 options, incur huge debt or get owners willing to invest in their investment (crazy i know!).

Huh. I guess this message didn't get to the rest of European football who spent basically nothing this summer. How do those fans even live a day at this point? Crazy stuff....

Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 10:29:40 pm
So your only counting the profits, thanks to Klopp they now have a commodity that is worth over 3bn having paid way less.
Lets get this straight they are making shit loads of money from LFC, while the club just balances the books.

I don't think you understand basic economic principles. It isn't possible for an owner to make shit loads and also balance the books. One doesn't equal the other and I should probably just stop responding to you if this is what you're coming up with.

Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 10:30:42 pm
8m net spend, and we lost 5 players.

You stated we aren't buying players. Clearly we are.  Again reality exists.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 10:53:33 pm
You honestly talking about Real Madrid and money😂

"this guy" you are an absolute idiot if you dont think FSG are not making massive amounts of money from LFC.

They WILL make massive amounts of money if they sell LFC. They are not currently making massive amounts of money from LFC. I guess this idiot knows more than you, must suck.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:00:13 pm
They WILL make massive amounts of money if they sell LFC. They are not currently making massive amounts of money from LFC. I guess this idiot knows more than you, must suck.

What if they sell shares based on their increased company worth (due hugely to the success of LFC).. lets say $750m to Red Bird for the sake of the argument. Im guessing they don't see a penny of that right?
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:00:13 pm
They WILL make massive amounts of money if they sell LFC. They are not currently making massive amounts of money from LFC. I guess this idiot knows more than you, must suck.
Of course they will sell us at some point, if I have shares that increasing in value each year they would be making money.
Also as LFC increases in value it brings in more investors, such as Redbird  money we get told about but dont see.
Get the feeling that when Klopp is unable to create miracles they might decide to sell, and get, you guessed it shit loads of money.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 11:15:57 pm
What if they sell shares based on their increased company worth (due hugely to the success of LFC).. lets say $750m to Red Bird for the sake of the argument. Im guessing they don't see a penny of that right?

FSG still owns LFC 100%. If you want to go down the RedBird rabbit hole of what does buying 10% of FSG get you when FSG owns more than just LFC then have at it but it certainly isn't some huge windfall when at best it's half the valuation.

Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 11:37:37 pm
Of course they will sell us at some point, if I have shares that increasing in value each year they would be making money.
Also as LFC increases in value it brings in more investors, such as Redbird  money we get told about but dont see.
Get the feeling that when Klopp is unable to create miracles they might decide to sell, and get, you guessed it shit loads of money.

RedBird did not buy any of LFC. I highly doubt FSG will be selling anytime soon. They've owned the Red Sox for over 20 years already. This is all just fanciful stuff which seems to be par for the course.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Redbird bought 10% of FSG, which owns 100% of LFC - so Redbird de facto owns 10% of LFC.

Its a valid criticism that of the Redbird investment - where the price would have been largely driven by the success of LFC (and the Red Sox), very little if any of that has filtered down into the club. Its probably as disappointing as the dividend situation is for Man Utd fans.

Theres little that separates the Glazers and FSG really. They are both motivated by the same thing, which is the performance of their respective portfolios*, where LFC and Man Utd have both appreciated in value exponentially since they were acquired.

*which isnt always a bad thing, but it starts to become one when you begin to neglect and underinvest as were seeing with ourselves. 
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:54:00 pm
How about the gaffer himself stating that he doesn't set the budget. Or how about the numerous articles stating that Mike Gordon is effectively in charge at Liverpool.

But when Rodgers said he had the final say on transfers, you didnt trust him then did you
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.
