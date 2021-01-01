Whats your overall stance on FSGs lack of investment?



Based on the known facts as they are now your premise is erroneous. As even Al admits there is no outflow from LFC to FSG. LFC makes and LFC spends. Same as 99% of every other club in the world. Everything else is just nebulous complaints about going above and beyond that but the real problem is there is no way to prove it would even make a difference. John Henry could fly over himself with a big giant check like they have for Lotto winners, hand it to over to the club of the £100m midfielder we just bought with his own personal funds and that player could break their leg in practice tomorrow. I guess John needs to fly over with another £100m then? What a ridiculous premise that is.