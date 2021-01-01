Redbird bought 10% of FSG, which owns 100% of LFC - so Redbird de facto owns 10% of LFC.
Its a valid criticism that of the Redbird investment - where the price would have been largely driven by the success of LFC (and the Red Sox), very little if any of that has filtered down into the club. Its probably as disappointing as the dividend situation is for Man Utd fans.
Theres little that separates the Glazers and FSG really. They are both motivated by the same thing, which is the performance of their respective portfolios*, where LFC and Man Utd have both appreciated in value exponentially since they were acquired.
*which isnt always a bad thing, but it starts to become one when you begin to neglect and underinvest as were seeing with ourselves.