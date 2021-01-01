« previous next »
CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:46:22 pm
If Mrs Lobo doesnt want kids, you can leave her or stay because you love her, but its highly likely you will moan about not having kids when you're out with your friends.
The fans are relatively powerless, ask Man United and Newcastle fans. Its got fuck all to do with growing balls.
Its the equivlent of wanting the Poilitics thread closed down cos its full of people moaning about the Tories when we are 2 years away from an election.

If there's two fanbases who would be right at the bottom of my list to ask for advice on getting rid of owners....

If Al and decosabute break out the sky blue and white scarves and stop buying the big 'FSG' mugs I'll have very little sympathy for them when we've still got FSG in charge in ten years :)
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:46:40 pm
Yes none of this would've happened is we signed a single centre-mid. Our entire philosophy hinged on a player that has never kicked a ball for us.



We don't know. But the likelihood is we wouldn't need to play James Milner every game for the last few.

Playing devil's advocate to that point - if we didn't buy Diaz would we have closed the 12 point gap (because there was a 12 point gap before he came), won the league cup, won the FA Cup and got to the CL final.

We don't know but my opinion is I think he helped give us a massive boost.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 12:53:24 pm
We don't know. But the likelihood is we wouldn't need to play James Milner every game for the last few.

Playing devil's advocate to that point - if we didn't buy Diaz would we have closed the 12 point gap (because there was a 12 point gap before he came), won the league cup, won the FA Cup and got to the CL final.

We don't know but my opinion is I think he helped give us a massive boost.

And you are completely right.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 12:51:42 pm
I slightly disagree with this. The owners have been shown to react to pressure, changing their stance on specific matters. 2 examples:

1. In January 2021, Klopp came out and (uncharacteristically) suggested he was not happy with the CB options. The owners brought two in not long after.
2. In summer 2021, the owners seemed reluctant to offer Hendo a new contract. Jurgen came out and said it would be sorted - and it was sorted.

I think that if Jurgen had come out earlier in the summer and emphasised the need for a CM (like he did in the last week of the window), the owners would have coughed up and provided the funds to bring someone in (or been willing to take more risks to use Jurgens description). I take your point (the owners are what they are), but its not like theyve never acquiesced when put under pressure or come under focus. A slightly tangential point, but these are also the same owners that backed down / changed their position on the ticket prices, furlough, and super league.

Well yeah but besides all those facts they are good owners.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:37:12 pm
I guess the frustration comes down to a) feeling like the money is there, we're about to outstrip the once insurmountable man united in terms of revenue generated [and they, with their owners, invest ridiculous sums into their playing squad] and b) that when we DO spend money we tend to get it right [under klopp at least].

You combine these things and think 'well an extra £40-£50 m on SOMEONE' and the picture looks quite different for us all.

I wouldn't really want rid of the owners to be honest as better the devil you know than the devil you don't. But that doesn't mean they're perfect, and being pissed off with them [as many are] seems perfectly valid to me. That doesn't mean we should all be marching on Anfield like it's 2010, but talking about it in here seems pretty fair game
post 2019 finances have been hit by the pandemic, we've also committed to capex for the Axa and the ARE which we are led to believe is from club funds. From the last accounts we still owe approx 71m from the main stand.

Putting aside arguments about where financing for capex should come from, the next couple of years should be interesting to see how the model develops.

On the one hand, you could argue that we will be a club generating £600m in revenue and with no capex to pay for, we should be in a position to make substantial investments in the squad as and when needed.

On the other hand, if performance falls off, then we may not be generating that level of income, and big investment becomes, for example, dependent on champions league qualification.

I'm broadly supportive of FSG, they've been our best owners since the days of John Smith, but they can come across as a bit jam tomorrow. I am however an unequivocal supporter of Klopp, and if he's thinking that they ought to open themselves up to a bit more risk then I'm with him 100%. Whilst they have made some sound business decisions, the reality is that the value of the club has grown so much, they are playing with the houses money at this point, and as such there is perhaps the scope to take a bit more risk.

What is clear though, is that sportswashers aside, there's plenty of clubs gambling with money that they don't have.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Sorry if this might be a silly question but if the Queen passes away, will the upcoming PL fixtures get postponed ?
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:04:13 pm

I guess the argument I'd make - and that I hope Jurgen, Pep and Ward are currently making, is part of why we've got such healthy looking balance sheets is because the investment in the squad in 2018 took us to a level we have very literally not been at since the 80s. From Jan-August we brought in VVD, Ali, Fab and also Keita and Shaq. That's the kind of thing we need to be doing now, that level of investment. If we need to 'sell coutinho' to manage to do that again, then we have an issue with these owners and we'll only ever really compete when a genius manager combines with a significant number of player sales at the exact right time. That's a worry, as it's bloody unlikely all that comes together at the right time again.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:14:05 am
Funny how City don't look mentally knackered despite them losing to Real Madrid in such a comical way after being set and done to the Final, then going to down 2-0 at home and coming back and winning the league. The painful truth is we have some players who are not good enough anymore who should've been sold this summer. It's wonderful that Klopp is compassionate with his players, but he need to start being strict and ship players who are not good enough anymore.
It's a different psychology for Abu Dhabi. They know they will be back season after season. They know that any problems can and will be solved. They know that players at the end of their usefulness will be replaced with top quality newcomers. There is very little jeopardy in how they operate.

It's like how most people in the country are mentally and physically fatigued by the cost of living crisis, but the rich can and do simply ride it out without too much worry. It's two different worlds running side by side, and they leave you in different head space and affect you differently physically too as a result.

Imagine living life with absolutely no worries, knowing every problem that arises can and will be sorted out quite easily. Imagine having no barriers. Imagine knowing that even if you fail you will get endless amounts of further goes at it and you will eventually succeed. All that leaves you in a very optimistic, assured and relaxed head space.

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 01:08:43 pm
Sorry if this might be a silly question but if the Queen passes away, will the upcoming PL fixtures get postponed ?

Likely, especially with Truss being a previous anti monarchist, she will go for a big period of mourning.  They got called off for Diana.

I hope its not a home game, cant be arsed with midweek matches

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:12:38 pm
Likely, especially with Truss being a previous anti monarchist, she will go for a big period of mourning.  They got called off for Diana.

I hope its not a home game, cant be arsed with midweek matches

Just hope we get to play the rangers away....
