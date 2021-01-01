I think there would still have been a knock on from last season, just because of how intense last season was and we had less time to prepare before we are straight back in again. I always had this season down as a challenging one, because the fixtures are just so senseless especially in the first part of the season. Of course, getting a couple of new players may have helped but then again players need time to settle. It probably should have been last season we brought the reinforcements back in and they would have been ready to go for this season's slog.



I've seen a few of your posts alluding to the knock on effects of last season, which I agree with. It was then compounded by the shortened break. We then picked up injuries in the ridiculous post season international, a pattern which continued into the early season.I think though in addition, the players have known that they need an extra pair of hands or two in midfield, they will also know which of their team mates are reliable. Then having to start the season without reinforcements, along with the usual suspects going awol has contributed to what we're seeing right now. This squad has won everything, but the workload has not been equally shared.All that said, the players are being paid to do a job, and if they don't want to do it any longer then there needs to be an honest conversation. Similarly if some, having won the lot, no longer have the desire, again there needs to be an honest conversation. But both of these things are up to Klopp and his team to sort. I've no doubt that, whilst loyal and supportive to his players, he is ruthless enough to ease players that no longer have the motivation out of the door.As is often the case, the issues we have are complex and interlinked, and I'm always wary of people that offer simple solutions to complex problems. A big thanks to the posters who've stepped back and tried to look at the wider picture of what's gone on, rather than the others who've reverted to the all too familiar should haves / shouldn't haves, berated new signings before they've settled, slagged off legends, who've earned the right to at least some understanding.Longer post than intended, apologies.