Author Topic: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49  (Read 21845 times)

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #760 on: Today at 10:29:11 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:07:38 am
To be fair to the owners its not just them terrified of risk, our transfer team are as well. Didn't one of our analysts do a presentation about this?

I guess budget questions can be put to the owners but signing players, moving players on etc. thats pretty much on the football side.

That might be true to a point, but Klopp's noises at the of the window suggested the manager and transfer team are given a budget to work to and have to simply exist within that, regardless of the urgency of the issue.

Either way though, it doesn't really matter which part of the club has responsibility for it - the fact is the risk-averse mentality has left us standing still/going backwards. Klopp's unbelievable ability to ring everything from this squad and continuously pull it out of the bag without high net spend (especially in a terrible situation in March 2021) means that there's not enough urgency to address issues. It's the administrative equivalent of some of our recent 'calm to the point of being horribly casual' defending.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #761 on: Today at 10:30:42 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:28:38 am
State run teams don't force our owners to blow our transfer budget on buying FSG new infrastructure. We are projected to bring in more revenue than United and make a £75m profit when the next accounts are published.

We are in such rude health financially that FSG have decided we don't need a loan to pay for the ARE. They have decided the club can buy them a new stand out of the clubs coffers.

So we need to ignore the fact that the team is in desperate need of midfield replacements. Instead focus on the shiny new assets we have bought for FSG.

Is that what we did, pay for the ARE out of the money we made over a short amount of time?
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #762 on: Today at 10:30:46 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:46:07 am
'Hi, it's Liverpool FC here. We've got a talented player who is always injured. Would you like him for a season? He's on £125,000 a week and averages about 10 or 15 games a year'.

Good luck with closing that deal.

Even if there were clubs willing to buy or loan the likes of Ox or Keita, there's still the four factors that Lobo highlighted that all need to align - plus a fifth one, which is the players agent not being a dick by wanting too much.

Yeh who would be stupid enough to sign a perma crock on massive wages.

His name is Arthur Melo.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #763 on: Today at 10:32:14 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:30:42 am
Is that what we did, pay for the ARE out of the money we made over a short amount of time?

That is what the reports suggest. We are in such a strong position financially as a club that we can afford to fund a stand, just not players it seems.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #764 on: Today at 10:32:23 am »
The FSG have to suck it up and take a loan in the summer even if it puts in dept. We need at least £150 mill+ investment next summer if not more. 2 mids needed min and we also need to be looking at a back up winger who takes the pressure off Salah. Jota is not a winger and he should be played centrally/competing against Nunez for the striker spot.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #765 on: Today at 10:33:57 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:28:38 am
We are in such rude health financially that FSG have decided we don't need a loan to pay for the ARE. They have decided the club can buy them a new stand out of the clubs coffers.

So we need to ignore the fact that the team is in desperate need of midfield replacements. Instead focus on the shiny new assets we have bought for FSG.
That has nothing to do with it and you know it. ARE is absolutely required, of course it comes out the clubs coffers. If they took out a loan, it'll still be against the club. It would be exactly the same for any owners including fan ownership. The only ones who wouldn't are sportwashers so let's not go there.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #766 on: Today at 10:37:35 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:58:47 am
I think there would still have been a knock on from last season, just because of how intense last season was and we had less time to prepare before we are straight back in again. I always had this season down as a challenging one, because the fixtures are just so senseless especially in the first part of the season. Of course, getting a couple of new players may have helped but then again players need time to settle. It probably should have been last season we brought the reinforcements back in and they would have been ready to go for this season's slog.
I've seen a few of your posts alluding to the knock on effects of last season, which I agree with. It was then compounded by the shortened break. We then picked up injuries in the ridiculous post season international, a pattern which continued into the early season.

I think though in addition, the players have known that they need an extra pair of hands or two in midfield, they will also know which of their team mates are reliable. Then having to start the season without reinforcements, along with the usual suspects going awol has contributed to what we're seeing right now. This squad has won everything, but the workload has not been equally shared.

All that said, the players are being paid to do a job, and if they don't want to do it any longer then there needs to be an honest conversation. Similarly if some, having won the lot, no longer have the desire, again there needs to be an honest conversation. But both of these things are up to Klopp and his team to sort. I've no doubt that, whilst loyal and supportive to his players, he is ruthless enough to ease players that no longer have the motivation out of the door.

As is often the case, the issues we have are complex and interlinked, and I'm always wary of people that offer simple solutions to complex problems. A big thanks to the posters who've stepped back and tried to look at the wider picture of what's gone on, rather than the others who've reverted to the all too familiar should haves / shouldn't haves, berated new signings before they've settled, slagged off legends, who've earned the right to at least some understanding.

Longer post than intended, apologies.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #767 on: Today at 10:37:36 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 10:33:57 am
That has nothing to do with it and you know it. ARE is absolutely required, of course it comes out the clubs coffers. If they took out a loan, it'll still be against the club. It would be exactly the same for any owners including fan ownership. The only ones who wouldn't are sportwashers so let's not go there.

Absolute nonsense. So when we had a share issue to redevelop the Kemlyn we were sports washing.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #768 on: Today at 10:38:45 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:32:23 am
we also need to be looking at a back up winger who takes the pressure off Salah.
I'd argue that should be Elliot.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #769 on: Today at 10:39:52 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:28:38 am
State run teams don't force our owners to blow our transfer budget on buying FSG new infrastructure. We are projected to bring in more revenue than United and make a £75m profit when the next accounts are published.

We are in such rude health financially that FSG have decided we don't need a loan to pay for the ARE. They have decided the club can buy them a new stand out of the clubs coffers.

So we need to ignore the fact that the team is in desperate need of midfield replacements. Instead focus on the shiny new assets we have bought for FSG.

Spot on. Not apologising too much for the Glazers, but for all the crying United fans do over their owners taking a (relatively small) dividend, they do also plough revenue back into the squad. OK, it's mostly been wasted for 9 years, but still they've used the money on players.

On the other hand, we're seeing our owners using the large profits from overperformance on the field to fund their own inflation of the asset. Ultimately the building work makes the whole club more valuable for them, so while it's nice for us to have the stadium improved, it's hardly an altruistic or charitable endeavour from FSG. To deprioritise refreshing the squad in favour of fattening up the asset (all without putting in a penny themselves or giving/taking a loan) is dereliction of duty.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #770 on: Today at 10:40:22 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:32:23 am
The FSG have to suck it up and take a loan in the summer even if it puts in dept. We need at least £150 mill+ investment next summer if not more. 2 mids needed min and we also need to be looking at a back up winger who takes the pressure off Salah. Jota is not a winger and he should be played centrally/competing against Nunez for the striker spot.
With respect, how can you possibly put a value on what we need to spend?
You've identified the areas needing investment, is it only solved in your eyes if we spend the arbitary amount you have suggested?
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #771 on: Today at 10:42:48 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:11:13 am
We've got quite a few problems right now. Midfield is clearly one, combination of injuries, luck, form and not having quite enough we can rely on. People embarrass themselves making out like its the only one, but it is one of the problems. Fitness too, we seem ridiculously unfit compared to others and it seems we've got something wrong (whether it was our pre-season or just out fitness work this season, maybe going easier to avoid any further injuries? Not sure, no one here could really know). And it doesn't help that Alisson, Matip, Elliott and Luis Diaz are our only four first teamers playing even close to their best (Thiago as well but he's played like an hour this season). As good as Tchouameni is, I'm not sure he suddenly elicits a huge improvement in Trent, VVD, Gomez, Robbo, Fabinho, Hendo, Milner, Salah, Firmino and Nunez.

But Neco Williams? :D Amazing. We wouldn't rotate him with Trent, thats the point. He needs games at his age, which he's getting at Forest and wouldn't have got here. To turn down nearly £20 million for someone who wasn't really going to play I'm sure would have provoked a sensible response from you Fromola.

As for Ox. Again, it just shows another fundamental gap in your knowledge of how football works. He has a contract. For him to leave would need him to want to leave, a club to want to sign him and acceptable offers made to us and him. Unless you know something we don't Fromola (and I'll take a long shot that you dont) then it would seem that those four things haven't all happened at the same time. As with Lallana, as with Sturridge, as with Moreno, as with Emre Can. You can talk all you want about selling players before their contracts expire, sometimes it just isn't possible. We're seeing it more and more.
The bit in bold is worth repeating.

We have players right across the pitch looking tired, out of form, and making uncharacteristic mistakes. We have a new striker playing in a seemingly new shape with some tactical changes. We made a herculean effort for the quadruple and had a shortened pre season and too many games in June/July which has inevitably given us an early season injury headache and tired bodies everywhere.

No amount of new signings solves all that. The main difference is people would be moaning about performances instead of the endless negativity over transfers as well.

The amount of opinion without context on here this season is off the scale, matched only by some people's complete lack of understanding of contracts, transfers, and the impact of a non stop 63-game high pressure season for a squad that was already carrying some passengers.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5’(p) 46’ Anguissa 31’ Simeone 45’ Diaz 49’
« Reply #772 on: Today at 10:42:59 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 10:33:57 am
That has nothing to do with it and you know it. ARE is absolutely required, of course it comes out the clubs coffers. If they took out a loan, it'll still be against the club. It would be exactly the same for any owners including fan ownership. The only ones who wouldn't are sportwashers so let's not go there.

If thats the case then its not quite the same. The owners could call it in when they sell or they put it on a loan and pay it down as revenue increases.

If it was paid out of what the club generates then in the medium to short term it has a big affect on transfer spend.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #773 on: Today at 10:43:19 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:29:11 am
That might be true to a point, but Klopp's noises at the of the window suggested the manager and transfer team are given a budget to work to and have to simply exist within that, regardless of the urgency of the issue.


For what it's worth, Klopps press conference about 'now we go for a midfielder' overpromised and in a loan signing underdelivered really.

I'm going to just adjust my footnote quote thing now as I need to stop repeating myself for my own sanity.

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #774 on: Today at 10:44:15 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:39:52 am
Spot on. Not apologising too much for the Glazers, but for all the crying United fans do over their owners taking a (relatively small) dividend, they do also plough money into the squad. OK, it's mostly been wasted for 9 years, but still they've used the money on players.

On the other hand, we're seeing our owners using the large profits from overperformance on the field to fund their own inflation of the asset. Ultimately the building work makes the whole club more valuable for them, so while it's nice for us to have the stadium improved, it's hardly an altruistic or charitable endeavour from FSG. To deprioritise refreshing the squad in favour of fattening up the asset (all without putting in a penny themselves or giving/taking a loan) is dereliction of duty.
They sold part of their group (which includes us) to Redbird and they've used the money to acquire a new team. They are tight and are content with us being like Wenger's Arsenal. They've actually taken money out of the club indirectly.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #775 on: Today at 10:44:30 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:39:52 am
Spot on. Not apologising too much for the Glazers, but for all the crying United fans do over their owners taking a (relatively small) dividend, they do also plough money into the squad. OK, it's mostly been wasted for 9 years, but still they've used the money on players.

On the other hand, we're seeing our owners using the large profits from overperformance on the field to fund their own inflation of the asset. Ultimately the building work makes the whole club more valuable for them, so while it's nice for us to have the stadium improved, it's hardly an altruistic or charitable endeavour from FSG. To deprioritise refreshing the squad in favour of fattening up the asset (all without putting in a penny themselves or giving/taking a loan) is dereliction of duty.

I was gonna stay out of the expected FSG pile-on....but wow :D
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #776 on: Today at 10:44:33 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:42:48 am
No amount of new signings solves all that.

 ;D
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #777 on: Today at 10:44:37 am »
Really strange game, of course we didnt defend well and got punished for it but statistically at least it was a bit of an anomaly.

The first three goals, the saved penalty and the two chances one that hit the post/one cleared off the line were all from individual errors - I've never seen so many mistakes made in one game. Joe Gomez is usually reliable, but he made four glaring errors, two of which were under no real pressure at all. Baffling.

Even at 1-0 or 2-0 down I still felt like we could get back into it as our general play was ok and we got into quite a few threatening positions. We had a decent amount of possession, territory, and shots but just completely (and needlessly) threw the game away within the first half an hour.

People can - and will - talk about investment, injuries, midfield shape and that many of the players are out of form but it must be said we've had little to no rub of the green all season and every mistake we've made has been ruthlessly punished.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #778 on: Today at 10:45:45 am »
That Kvaratskhelia dude is fuckin mental.

What a player.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #779 on: Today at 10:46:14 am »
sneaky bid to Zenit for Lovren this winter?
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #780 on: Today at 10:48:16 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:00:34 am
Because we lost the two big trophies, while they won them.

We looked absolutely dead on our feet towards the end of last season, and were just running on fumes (and the prospect of winning the lot).  Once that had gone, everything else just sank in.

We played the most minutes of all teams last season.

The players are highly paid athletes, but they are not robots.  To miss out on the title by a single point (again) to a bunch of sportswashers, plus all the things that went on before the CL final, then playing OK but losing.  It's all going to have an impact (both physically and mentally) and that impact has run into this season.

I'm sure we wouldn't be this bad if we had won the CL.  Not to mention we badly need new bodies too.

One thing I would add to that is that we as a team and also as a club are driven more by emotion compared to a team like Man City. It's why we do stuff like the Barca game, it's why we managed to play on the highest level for most of the recent years (with a blip in the season before last). I think that is even more draining mentally than what City are doing. You just need to look at their victory "parade" last season. I've seen more emotion from our players after pre-season friendlies than I did on de Bryune's face in all the pictures from the parade. They're doing a job and they know that, if things aren't going well their manager will throw another 100 million quid around. It's very different to how our team works and I think people underestimate what seasons like the one we've had are doing to the players emotionally (and as a result also physically).
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #781 on: Today at 10:48:41 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:14:05 am
Funny how City don't look mentally knackered despite them losing to Real Madrid in such a comical way after being set and done to the Final, then going to down 2-0 at home and coming back and winning the league. The painful truth is we have some players who are not good enough anymore who should've been sold this summer. It's wonderful that Klopp is compassionate with his players, but he need to start being strict and ship players who are not good enough anymore.

Man City were not playing the same intensity we had to put into every game, teams don't try as hard against them as they do against us. They were also concentrating on two competitions as opposed to three by the end of the season. As others have pointed out they won the title and got a huge boost going to the end and into this season. We've had to pick ourselves up again with the knock on about how fixtures as a whole have been arranged for this season. This season was always going to be extra tough.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #782 on: Today at 10:49:00 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:44:30 am
I was gonna stay out of the expected FSG pile-on....but wow :D

Go on then. What parts are so out of order?

And don't get me wrong - the Glazers are terrible people and leeches, so perhaps I sounded too charitable to them. But are we really going to say that FSG aren't 100% about just fattening up the asset without spending a penny? They're tight as fuck and expecting Klopp to pull rabbits out of hats.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #783 on: Today at 10:50:00 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:46:14 am
sneaky bid to Zenit for Lovren this winter?

No his politics are trash, don't want him in the club ever again after going full MAGA, full Covid denier as well.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #784 on: Today at 10:53:03 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:49:00 am
Go on then. What parts are so out of order?

And don't get me wrong - the Glazers are terrible people and leeches, so perhaps I sounded too charitable to them. But are we really going to say that FSG aren't 100% about just fattening up the asset without spending a penny? They're tight as fuck and expecting Klopp to pull rabbits out of hats.
They made around £550m by selling a 10% stake to Redbird they don't take money out.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #785 on: Today at 10:53:24 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:55:10 am
He would have played at RB anyway if we had kept Neco. You really do choose the most bizarre hills to die on. I'm legitimately surprised you're not still bemoaning us not keeping Clyne.

Williams sale was good business in of itself but we need good cover in all areas of the pitch, not ending up with Milner covering all midfield positions and right back.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #786 on: Today at 10:58:36 am »
Fuck it. Roll on Saturday to get this fixed
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #787 on: Today at 10:58:39 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:49:00 am
Go on then. What parts are so out of order?

And don't get me wrong - the Glazers are terrible people and leeches, so perhaps I sounded too charitable to them. But are we really going to say that FSG aren't 100% about just fattening up the asset without spending a penny? They're tight as fuck and expecting Klopp to pull rabbits out of hats.

The Glazers are literally leeching off United, taking money out, letting the asset rot under their very noses and go through a continued process of calming the fuming masses by signing some huge money flops, and rinse and repeat. Their stadium is crumbling. Their training ground is dated as fuck. And most importantly.....they win fuck all.

FSG are doing exactly what people wanted them to do, which is make us self-sufficient. Doing so by improving infrastructure all over the shop, increasing the stadium, new training ground, huge improvements in sponsorships and taking advantage of markets we didn't before, to the point we've overtaken United financially. Is being self sufficient enough anymore, particularly without FFP actually working? Probably not.

But there's really only one thing to say to yourself, and others, whinging and moaning about the owners and looking enviously at far worse run clubs who haven't had a shred of the success we've had just because they signed some shiny players in the summer.....grow the fuck up. Honestly. Fucking crying and whinging because you didn't get a couple of midfielders in the summer. We didn't, get the fuck over it because there's no time machine where we can go back in time and change it.

Judging by the groundswell on here the last few weeks, there's plenty not happy with the owners. So grow a pair and do something about it.

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #788 on: Today at 11:06:13 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:58:39 am
The Glazers are literally leeching off United, taking money out, letting the asset rot under their very noses and go through a continued process of calming the fuming masses by signing some huge money flops, and rinse and repeat. Their stadium is crumbling. Their training ground is dated as fuck. And most importantly.....they win fuck all.

FSG are doing exactly what people wanted them to do, which is make us self-sufficient. Doing so by improving infrastructure all over the shop, increasing the stadium, new training ground, huge improvements in sponsorships and taking advantage of markets we didn't before, to the point we've overtaken United financially. Is being self sufficient enough anymore, particularly without FFP actually working? Probably not.

But there's really only one thing to say to yourself, and others, whinging and moaning about the owners and looking enviously at far worse run clubs who haven't had a shred of the success we've had just because they signed some shiny players in the summer.....grow the fuck up. Honestly. Fucking crying and whinging because you didn't get a couple of midfielders in the summer. We didn't, get the fuck over it because there's no time machine where we can go back in time and change it.

Judging by the groundswell on here the last few weeks, there's plenty not happy with the owners. So grow a pair and do something about it.
El Lobo during the transfer window - 1000 paragraghs explaining why "We don't need a midfielder"

El Lobo after our midfield issue has been exposed- "Grow a pair". 🤡

If you can't deal with supporters being pissed off and asking questions after we got embarrassed yesterday then this place is not for you.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #789 on: Today at 11:14:26 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:06:13 am
El Lobo during the transfer window - 1000 paragraghs explaining why "We don't need a midfielder"

El Lobo after our midfield issue has been exposed- "Grow a pair". 🤡

If you can't deal with supporters being pissed off and asking questions after we got embarrassed yesterday then this place is not for you.
Reality check - Napoli embarrassed us before when we were at the height of our powers. They blitzed us yesterday in the first half - they played well, we patently didn't - shit happens. If you can't take the rough with the smooth then maybe this place is not for you either.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #790 on: Today at 11:16:13 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:50:00 am
No his politics are trash, don't want him in the club ever again after going full MAGA, full Covid denier as well.

He was never good enough. Tried his best but ultimately he was fourth choice standard at best. The cult around him was rather weird too, to many on here he was Nesta's heir.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #791 on: Today at 11:22:06 am »
Hopefully Klopps comments about opponents laughing at us, coupled with the humiliation of last night, will fire some of them players up. The only thing to do is keep going and getting the players returning from injury into the team. Weve had a dreadful start but were not out of anything yet.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #792 on: Today at 11:23:15 am »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 11:14:26 am
Reality check - Napoli embarrassed us before when we were at the height of our powers. They blitzed us yesterday in the first half - they played well, we patently didn't - shit happens. If you can't take the rough with the smooth then maybe this place is not for you either.
I have supported this team since I was 10, I'm 27 now and we were crap a decent proportion. Being upset after a terrible performance and making civil points is not over the top. Telling a fellow supporter to grow a pair is.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #793 on: Today at 11:32:42 am »
Actually looks like a few senior players have downed tools.

Full blown crisis on our hands!
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #794 on: Today at 11:33:46 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:23:15 am
I have supported this team since I was 10, I'm 27 now and we were crap a decent proportion. Being upset after a terrible performance and making civil points is not over the top. Telling a fellow supporter to grow a pair is.
Wow, a veteran.
Perhaps you need to learn some more perspective and appreciate that some of us saw our domination in the 70's and 80's and then lived through our decline and the struggles with ownership. Some of us during the dark days could not even dream of what we've had since 2015 and would have given anything if even half of it was offered to us back then.

Nothing wrong with being upset, but as Rush says, learn to take the rough with the smooth. Perhaps also refrain from telling supporters who may just have a few more miles on the clock, and a wider perspective than you that this place isn't for them.

I'm not sure this place is for people who aren't capable or willing to see the broader picture and try to understand why things are as they are. If you want to stamp your feet and look to blame individuals,there's plenty of places that would welcome you with open arms.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #795 on: Today at 11:34:08 am »
Poor game from us but clearly some easy fixes. Cut those errors in possession, especially at CBs. Reshuffle midfield increasing intensity of pressing and ball control. That should bring Salah back in the game and open more spaces upfront... Upwards and onwards.. I'm still looking to book a hotel in Istanbul for June 10th...
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #796 on: Today at 11:38:03 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:40:22 am
With respect, how can you possibly put a value on what we need to spend?
You've identified the areas needing investment, is it only solved in your eyes if we spend the arbitary amount you have suggested?
Well put..
its creeping in the fan base more n more.. "we NEED TO SPEND X Millions NET so we can compete.." 
Errr  no we dont, we just need the right player, whether thats Salah for 30+M or robbo for 8Mill, or Matip /Milner on a free. its the player that matters not the cost.. obviously those "top top" players come at a premium if they are under contract, but unearthing Gems is Klopp's speciality
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #797 on: Today at 11:38:27 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:33:46 am
Wow, a veteran.
Perhaps you need to learn some more perspective and appreciate that some of us saw our domination in the 70's and 80's and then lived through our decline and the struggles with ownership. Some of us during the dark days could not even dream of what we've had since 2015 and would have given anything if even half of it was offered to us back then.

Nothing wrong with being upset, but as Rush says, learn to take the rough with the smooth. Perhaps also refrain from telling supporters who may just have a few more miles on the clock, and a wider perspective than you that this place isn't for them.

I'm not sure this place is for people who aren't capable or willing to see the broader picture and try to understand why things are as they are. If you want to stamp your feet and look to blame individuals,there's plenty of places that would welcome you with open arms.
Maybe the said supporter shouldn't tell others to grow a pair? Older heads should lead by example and that isn't appropriate.

It's frustrating because you could see it from a mile away. I have lived through us being shit and I never experienced the glory days of the 70's and 80's. That makes more determined to not watch us shoot ourselves in the foot by not addressing glaring weaknesses.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #798 on: Today at 11:39:31 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:38:27 am
Maybe the said supporter shouldn't tell others to grow a pair? Older heads should lead by example and that isn't appropriate.

It's frustrating because you could see it from a mile away.

Said supporter will continue to tell others to grow a pair if they're constantly talking about how our owners aren't good enough for us but do absolutely nothing to change it  :wave

At the grand old age of 27 you'll also know that we have history of getting rid of owners we didn't want. So do it. Start the process.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #799 on: Today at 11:41:34 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:33:46 am
Wow, a veteran.
Perhaps you need to learn some more perspective and appreciate that some of us saw our domination in the 70's and 80's and then lived through our decline and the struggles with ownership. Some of us during the dark days could not even dream of what we've had since 2015 and would have given anything if even half of it was offered to us back then.

Nothing wrong with being upset, but as Rush says, learn to take the rough with the smooth. Perhaps also refrain from telling supporters who may just have a few more miles on the clock, and a wider perspective than you that this place isn't for them.

I'm not sure this place is for people who aren't capable or willing to see the broader picture and try to understand why things are as they are. If you want to stamp your feet and look to blame individuals,there's plenty of places that would welcome you with open arms.
I'd say go and support Chelsea.  Have a new manager every 10 minutes, changed every time you lose a couple of games.
