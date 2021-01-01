« previous next »
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #600 on: Today at 01:50:33 am »
« Reply #600 on: Today at 01:50:33 am »
That Gomez + Trent combination on the RHS looks so vulnerable.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #601 on: Today at 01:54:25 am »
« Reply #601 on: Today at 01:54:25 am »
Bad day at the office.

The lads will sort it. Jurgen will make sure.

Win the next three and go into the international break with some momentum.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #602 on: Today at 02:02:09 am »
« Reply #602 on: Today at 02:02:09 am »
Honestly, how shit are Bournemouth? Astonishing when you think about it
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #603 on: Today at 02:52:58 am »
« Reply #603 on: Today at 02:52:58 am »
Lots of players look like they're carry the burden of some hefty new contract extensions.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #604 on: Today at 02:54:42 am »
« Reply #604 on: Today at 02:54:42 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 01:27:19 am
Pretty much how I see it. Our season rests on the availability of injury prone players. We need a lot of luck.
I expected to lose by a small margin but hoped for a draw when I saw the team.

It feels like our season hinges on how fit Thiago stays, which is a huge worry. Buying Nunez instead of a midfielder seems like a wild decision at the moment.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #605 on: Today at 02:59:11 am »
« Reply #605 on: Today at 02:59:11 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:54:25 am
Bad day at the office.

The lads will sort it. Jurgen will make sure.

Win the next three and go into the international break with some momentum.


Hahahah

Its been 7 bad days at the office. I would probably be fired I showed levels of incompetence like them.

Super fans pretend like everything is good while United are ahead of us.   
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #606 on: Today at 03:05:26 am »
« Reply #606 on: Today at 03:05:26 am »
Gomez needs to improve.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #607 on: Today at 03:09:02 am »
« Reply #607 on: Today at 03:09:02 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 02:54:42 am
It feels like our season hinges on how fit Thiago stays, which is a huge worry. Buying Nunez instead of a midfielder seems like a wild decision at the moment.

We are projected to make a £75m profit in the next accounts.

Darwin was funded by Mane/Neco/Taki. We got to the final of the CL and earned £100m. The money was there. FSG decided it was better spent buying them a new stand in the form of the ARE.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #608 on: Today at 03:10:10 am »
« Reply #608 on: Today at 03:10:10 am »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 02:59:11 am

Hahahah

Its been 7 bad days at the office. I would probably be fired I showed levels of incompetence like them.

Super fans pretend like everything is good while United are ahead of us.   

No United are behind us they don't get to play in Europe until tomorrow, with the other also rans.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #609 on: Today at 03:14:03 am »
« Reply #609 on: Today at 03:14:03 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:09:02 am
We are projected to make a £75m profit in the next accounts.

Darwin was funded by Mane/Neco/Taki. We got to the final of the CL and earned £100m. The money was there. FSG decided it was better spent buying them a new stand in the form of the ARE.

They tried to buy Tchouaimeni but failed, ironically he is exactly what we need - a mobile and physically dominant midfielder. The transfer committee or Klopp clearly saw the need and yet we had no second choice. Such a strange way to do business.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #610 on: Today at 03:17:08 am »
« Reply #610 on: Today at 03:17:08 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 03:14:03 am
They tried to buy Tchouaimeni but failed, ironically he is exactly what we need - a mobile and physically dominant midfielder. The transfer committee or Klopp clearly saw the need and yet we had no second choice. Such a strange way to do business.

Well trying and failing and is still failing.


Either FSG is incompetent or they wont support Klopp is up for debate.


And it this point we have to question coaching team as well. This is not good enough.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #611 on: Today at 03:22:09 am »
« Reply #611 on: Today at 03:22:09 am »
Just pisses me off how everyone slates gomez who was trying to cover the awol trent and trent gets a free scouse pass
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #612 on: Today at 03:27:03 am »
« Reply #612 on: Today at 03:27:03 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 03:14:03 am
They tried to buy Tchouaimeni but failed, ironically he is exactly what we need - a mobile and physically dominant midfielder. The transfer committee or Klopp clearly saw the need and yet we had no second choice. Such a strange way to do business.
Where were the back up options?  Melo?
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #613 on: Today at 04:09:50 am »
« Reply #613 on: Today at 04:09:50 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 02:54:42 am
It feels like our season hinges on how fit Thiago stays, which is a huge worry. Buying Nunez instead of a midfielder seems like a wild decision at the moment.

The much maligned Keita being largely available  last season was a bigger plus than many will admit. He gave us bite in midfield and the ability to rotate and protect Thiago, who's  head and shoulders our best midfielder. That seems extraordinarily unlikely this year.
The heroics  of last season probably masked the fact that we're in decline in the middle of the park.  We need Melo to be a success too.

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #614 on: Today at 04:15:48 am »
« Reply #614 on: Today at 04:15:48 am »
I would like to know what we're doing in training because these lads look absolutely goosed both physically and mentally.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #615 on: Today at 04:23:01 am »
« Reply #615 on: Today at 04:23:01 am »
Confidence is shot, midfield ineffective without thiago it would seem and no real threat up front. I would expect things will improve when the injured players return but serious warning signs all over the pitch right now
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #616 on: Today at 04:26:19 am »
« Reply #616 on: Today at 04:26:19 am »
Quote from: collytum on Today at 04:23:01 am
Confidence is shot, midfield ineffective without thiago it would seem and no real threat up front. I would expect things will improve when the injured players return but serious warning signs all over the pitch right now

We need to get Arthur up and running in this side because we can't expect Thiago to stay fit for the entire season either.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #617 on: Today at 04:49:04 am »
« Reply #617 on: Today at 04:49:04 am »
Napoli's stats

4 goals from 9 shots on target.
With only 38% possession.

Probably showed out our gung ho attacks and buttery defence.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #618 on: Today at 04:49:48 am »
« Reply #618 on: Today at 04:49:48 am »
That was one of the worst Liverpool performances I've witnessed under Klopp. Possibly the worst. Think the lack of investment in the squad down the years is really starting to show now.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #619 on: Today at 05:20:39 am »
« Reply #619 on: Today at 05:20:39 am »
Quote from: Izzy on Today at 03:22:09 am
Just pisses me off how everyone slates gomez who was trying to cover the awol trent and trent gets a free scouse pass

Both were absolutely awful, no free pass for either of them. Trent needs a right kick up the arse, cant wait for Ramsay to get fit and start playing some minutes.

Trent is more attitude based, he just doesnt seem to want to do the basics like its beneath him. With Gomez I just think he isnt top level and always lacks a bit of focus.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #620 on: Today at 05:21:25 am »
« Reply #620 on: Today at 05:21:25 am »
Ignoring the fact he should have never started last night, can someone please explain to me what James Milner was trying to achieve by dangling his hand in the area like that for their penalty?
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #621 on: Today at 05:50:08 am »
« Reply #621 on: Today at 05:50:08 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 03:05:26 am
Gomez needs to improve.

He had a nightmare, sure, but Christ I wouldn't want to be a centre half playing for us at the moment. Absolutely no pressure on the ball ahead of them, zero midfield, other than a shattered and out of form Fabinho treading through glue trying to put out a burning down house with a water pistol. Gomez has probably been our best player since he came back in, up there with Elliot, which needs to be remembered. Virgil has been poor all season so far as well. To say they're being set up to fail at the moment is an understatement though.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #622 on: Today at 06:21:13 am »
« Reply #622 on: Today at 06:21:13 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 10:45:30 pm
He's not though is he? He's just a good player, and that what it's come to. We are making perfectly decent players look like fucking world beaters. Our own midfield has become so pedestrian that anyone who can run fast, tackle and press look like they would improve us immeasurably. Meanwhile, we seem to only be interested in signing the perfect midfielder, and will seemingly be happy to write-off a season waiting for him.
Our midfield was torn apart by two players who were surplus to requirements at Fulham and at Udinese. This really demonstrates the weakness behind the perfect player or no player at all tack weve been following with our transfers; do you think Napoli bought these players thinking theyd be building blocks of a future midfield? Or did they just know that its useful to have quite a few lads around who are pretty good at football?
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #623 on: Today at 06:26:48 am »
« Reply #623 on: Today at 06:26:48 am »
I am glad Klopp referenced the need to be compact. At our best, we had a very compact shape. Salah and the front three were much closer, certainly Salah and Mane who effectively played as a front 2. The width came from the full backs but the midfield 3 were a tight three and that would allow one to cover their full back but still leave enough bodies in the midfield to ensure there were not gaps if they beat the press.

Klopps Dortmund were the same, they had a trigger press and the whole team moved as one to compress space.

Now I dont know if it was the Covid season where we struggled to break down teams that the coaching staff thought we need more variety and you had this system we are playing now be implemented last season, only to be curtailed by Elliotts injury. What we have now is this system where we are effectively playing with 1 midfielder and 4 wingers.

All the opposition need to do is beat the initial press, there is a tonne of space in the midfield and gaps everywhere and effectively 1 player (Fabinho) trying to do the work that three used to share in the past.

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #624 on: Today at 07:02:28 am »
« Reply #624 on: Today at 07:02:28 am »
no surprise that we looked a lot more solid with Matip and Thiago on the pitch, injuries have really fucked us over
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #625 on: Today at 07:04:52 am »
« Reply #625 on: Today at 07:04:52 am »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 07:02:28 am
no surprise that we looked a lot more solid with Matip and Thiago on the pitch, injuries have really fucked us over

Injuries have impacted things but the performance was pathetic.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #626 on: Today at 07:07:06 am »
« Reply #626 on: Today at 07:07:06 am »

 Hangover from Paris and the exhaustion of the attempted quadruple? Possibly.

 Dysfunctional system, particularly the midfield? Probably. It neither covers defence effectively nor supports attack effectively. TAA, Salah and Elliot for example dont combine to add value.

 Complacency gradually increasing in every department? Most likely. Its why Milner is seen by Klopp as such a vital presence. A player that will lay the law down. The issue that this creates tho is hes no longer able to set the standard himself.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #627 on: Today at 07:07:48 am »
« Reply #627 on: Today at 07:07:48 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:20:39 am
Both were absolutely awful, no free pass for either of them. Trent needs a right kick up the arse, cant wait for Ramsay to get fit and start playing some minutes.

Trent is more attitude based, he just doesnt seem to want to do the basics like its beneath him. With Gomez I just think he isnt top level and always lacks a bit of focus.
I was surprised that we sold Neco Williams. I thought he'd be decent back up for Trent. It's water under the bridge now and I'm hoping for a big improvement against Wolves.
I'm just glad Matip is back because we look stronger and play better with him.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #628 on: Today at 07:07:52 am »
« Reply #628 on: Today at 07:07:52 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:04:52 am
Injuries have impacted things but the performance was pathetic.

I won't disagree
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #629 on: Today at 07:09:06 am »
« Reply #629 on: Today at 07:09:06 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 01:50:33 am
That Gomez + Trent combination on the RHS looks so vulnerable.
We really missed Konate tonight
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #630 on: Today at 07:11:05 am »
« Reply #630 on: Today at 07:11:05 am »
Our front line is a bit of a conundrum at the moment. Jota seems better centrally, which also seems to be Nunez's position. Diaz seems really effective on the left, hard to see Mo playing anywhere else but right side or central
