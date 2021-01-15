« previous next »
Wool

Thiago and Arthur need to both start at the weekend. And we seriously need to look at whatever we did in pre season because physically absolutely everyone looks shot - we got it badly wrong.
Simplexity

Starting to get a bit worried about Nunez, know he only played an inconsequential 40-30 minutes. He just looks so extremely limited, not sure what he is supposed to be good at.
MD1990

Lack pace in midfield & even at the back too with Van Dijk's pace gone.
Klopp has got it wrong quite badly. Too loyal & now we have a CL top 4 battle if we improve
Chris~

Worst performance under Klopp probably. Don't think midfield is the only issue and even if you think that you can't think we can keep setting up like we do. We're giving up way too much to justify how attacking or aggresive in the press we are.

Diaz is the only outfield player who's consistently played well, Elliott given his age/experience as well. Don't think Thiago made us better, we were just 4-1 down at that point and they didn't need to do anything.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Far too naive. The narrative will be around a lack of spending and injuries etc. but to set up like that away to Napoli was just suicidal. It was obvious after 3 minutes that they were going to exploit our high line but we did fuck all to stop it.

Obviously individuals were shit too.
Father Ted

Bit better second half and when Thiago and Arthur came on. Game was long gone by then of course.

Diaz gets some credit for effort and desire, apart from that it was very poor. Comical, half-arsed defending at times.

Injuries and the half of our team that aren't injured being hopelessly out of form isn't a great combination. We look absolutely knackered as well.
ApfelStudel

That was quite bad. I honestly have no idea what the game plan was.
Sheer Magnetism

Excellent performance by Napoli, very reminiscent of the way we used to play funnily enough. It could have been far worse. Not much to add to what I said at half time, except that Diaz was terrific in the second half.  That stats team better be working overtime because we need a lot of new players - preferably people who can and will run - and the owners probably won't be spending much.
Wabaloolah

Think that will be Gomez' last game in a red shirt, injuries aside, for a long time. Think we saw tonight why he was our 4th choice CB last year
fallenhd

Maybe Hendo wasn't the problem afterall...

He was both one of the problems and also not the solution.
hide5seek

To many old injured and players. We need a re-vamp.
thaddeus

Diaz had a very good second half - similar to the Palace game where the goal seemed to energise him.  It was good to get Thiago back on the pitch.

We at least left with a modicum of respect intact.  That looked in doubt after 46 minutes!

It seems like intensity isn't like a tap that can just be turned on and off.  Our high line can't really work without that intensity so it's a difficult one for Klopp.  I'm grateful we at least have a manager that will turn it around but it does feel like it may take some time.

Crosses from deep off the weaker foot of the crosser probably isn't the secret sauce we've been looking for!
RK7

The lack of spending on top players shows...

They all look unmotivated, disjointed...

Will be a tough season.

Diaz only shining light with Matip improving our defence as well.

We spent 100m on a CF who looks miles away from being the required quality.
lgvkarlos

Diaz, Thiago, Ali and Matip were excellent, the rest were way off whats acceptable.
VVD and Trent just looks slow and lethargic, same with Fab.
Really not looking forward to thw Wolves game.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Worst half of football Ive seen in a few seasons.

Think Robertson, Milner, Gomez need to relegated to the bench. Salah perhaps needs a break once in a while.

Just need some fresh blood. If not for skill, at least for effort. We just lack these.

Cafe De Paris

Terrible. The team selection from the off was wrong. The midfield non existent. Defenders loosing their heads. Strikers wondering where the passes are. Fair play to Napoli we made them look like world beaters. I think this is going to get worse before it gets better. Similar to 20-21 where the defence collapsed and it had a knock on effect. This is very similar.
Gili Gulu

I think the midfield had similar problems when we played Shaqiri instead one of the usual three. We were far too open.
It's a similar situation with Elliot. He's been excellent on the ball, but we're far too open through the midfield when the opposition have the ball.

Combine this with Fabinho who looks miles off the pace, and a 36-year old Milner, instead of a Fabinho and Henderson of two/three years ago and we've got massive problems maintaining any type of control.

 
DonkeyWan

Well, that was fucking shit. Could have been 8. They took their foot off the gas and it still could have been 8. Worst drubbing in Europe I can remember.

I think the worse thing about tonight is how predictably quickly it will be written off. A few players have returned that will make the side better. I would hope that is the last time Milner plays, as he is clearly no longer capable of playing at the highest level, but I fully expect to see him making loads of cameos throughout this season. But the return of some will take the edge off the worst of Liverpools problems and they will begin to stutter into some semblance of form. Come November they will be near or in the top 4 and at that point, just as we as Liverpool fans might be expected to think about 2 or 3 transfers to finally strengthen an aging and visibly slowing side, out will come all the usual excuses.

cant buy in a WC year, too expensive
cant find value in January
our wages are too high, we cant afford
There  is no value
we have 10 midfielders
we are waiting for the right player
musnt block the youth development pathway
do you want to pay players to sit in the stands?

The last one Is particularly annoying as I am paying them to sit in the stands, just like every other fan who contributes to the club in whatever way they can, through ticket sales, or shirt sales or whatever. Effectively it is our money going into the club and it isnt being used right. It hasnt been for three years. The owners have done many great things for LFC, but that isnt an excuse for the penny pinching since 2019 that has left the squad is such a shit state. Currently, there are 8 30+ year olds in the squad. Tonight, 4 started and 2 more came on. The only reason Henderson didnt make it 7 was because he is injured. You cannot compete at the top level with an aging squad. Thats what did for Moyes Everton side, sticking with too many elderly players until the whole lot collapsed together. Thats what is happening now to this Liverpool side.

But come January it will be the same old story. 1 player, if lucky, a rummage in the bargain bin and ludicrous promises of big spending in the summer. By the time the stars do align it will be too late to take advantage of it. We are starving one of the finest managers the club has ever seen, asking him to make silk purses from aging, leathery ears. I just hope they dont live to regret their parsimony. And yes, I am truly fucked off tonight.
has gone odd

Better 2nd half, which is just as well since equal or worse would have been bad! When we have a midfield, of some kind, we wont be as shambolic. Diaz the highlight for us, baptism of fire for Milo who couldn't have started in a worse game but there you go.

NEXT!

El Lobo

Sobering stuff.

Too many players way off the pace. I guess the one positive is were getting players back and we looked better with Thiago and Arthur on the pitch. You hoped the United debacle would light a fire under them and it didnt so maybe this one will.

I will say I think weve been pretty unlucky. Every mistake seems to be punished, we seem to be playing teams at exactly the wrong time, were hitting posts and bars all over the shop, going close to late winners, goalkeepers having worldies against us. Its not an excuse, weve been poor, but it does feel rather cursed so far.

And I will mention the officials tonight. Shocking. Two or three times in that second half the ref watched a foul against us, went to whistle and then thought actually nah. And that female lines person.wow. Not that there was much prospect of a comeback there but that ref certainly made sure of it once it went 4-1
MPowerYNWA

Everyone knows we are lacking,Boss and players,what they need now is our fucking support.


Instead we'll get "Reds" calling into that poundland Partridge c*nt Godlbridge to slag our team off.

Too many fans on here argued that we didnt need to investas recently as two weeks ago even
[new username under construction]

We spent 100m on a CF who looks miles away from being the required quality.

Maybe if we had someone play to his strengths behind him it might help him out a bit
Redsnappa

Unless there's an injury, Gomez will be lucky to get on in the early League Cup games. Abysmal performance in defence and offers nothing going forward.

Not the only one who was poor (cough Trent) but that was shades of Lovren v Tottenham.
MJD-L4

We're shite, lads.
Ray K

Klopp watched Milner stink Goodison out on Saturday, so much so that a manager as bad as Lampard got his team to target him when he came on, and decided to start him in central midfield and give him an hour away at our toughest group opponents.
Dim Glas

Somewhat better second half. I still think we'll be fine once we have Matip/Konate, Thiago and Jota starting games regularly again.

My 2 huge concerns at the moment are Trent and Salah. 2 absolutely key players that looks an absolute shadow of their former selves.

salah for sure could do with sitting out a game or two, now Jota and Darwin are back - no reason not to change things.  Slight problem with Trent - cos who plays? Gomez at right back? Maybe thats his future here! 
Beninger

If we were better in the 2nd half its because Napoli took their foot off the gas after turning us out in the 1st.
Egyptian36

We fucked up when we didn't rebuild the midfield earlier didn't we
Alan B'Stard

Diaz, Thiago, Ali and Matip were excellent, the rest were way off whats acceptable.
VVD and Trent just looks slow and lethargic, same with Fab.
Really not looking forward to thw Wolves game.
Don't forget Elliott. Think he's playing well this season.
Nick110581

Nunez needs a run in side now
Johnnyboy1973

In a way I'm glad.

It was the sort of performance where you can't offer any excuses as we got dealt with.

So hopefully pride kicks in now because that team and some players had the piss taken out of them.

Absolutely delighted to see Matip and Thiago back.
Circa1892

Maybe we're playing the long game. Play so shite that everyone gets the World Cup off and we're flying afterwards when everyone else has been sweating in the desert all winter...
decosabute

Elliott is a good player, and it's not necessarily his fault, but as  a midfielder to accommodate he's killing our shape and the offensive-defensive balance. Though there are so many problems (again, our legs look gone; everyone looks sloppy and running in treacle; the fullbacks roaming is just appalling bad and ineffective; Salah is a shadow of himself), that it seems harsh to single that out. I think it's a massive issue though and a huge blind spot for the manager.

Elliott is a very good talent, and I think he'd work in a front three or as a break glass midfield sub when we're really chasing a goal. But as a starting midfielder, he'd need to be as good as Messi to outweigh the negative knock-on effect it has on the rest of the team.
KevLFC

Gomez though, hard to think we won the league with him as cb
scouseman

Move on to the next game is all I can say really. Just makes the next match ever so important in the group. Move on and go again.
El Lobo

Too many fans on here argued that we didnt need to investas recently as two weeks ago even

Can you quote those fans please :)
Legs

Where does the team go from here?

What should Klopp do?

Klopp needs players back from injury that is the first thing.

Second well we needed fresh players in CM but we f**ked up that is clear.

That performance tonight is not good enough they will all know that
DangerScouse

We spent 100m on a CF who looks miles away from being the required quality.

We didn't spend 100m on him and only a fool would write him off after 3/4 games.
Rosario

So does everyone agree that it might be time to change things up a bit? The high line just isnt working we dont have the players in the front 6 who can press hard and consistently enough at this point in time. Opposition defenders and midfielders currently have all the time in the world to pick out a pass over the top or pass it around our midfield and defence in 1 or two passes and are straight through on Ali in no time.

Feels like if the aim is to let Trent stroll around doing whatever the fuck he wants we need to play 5 at the back and play him and Robbo as wingbacks but we currently dont really have enough centre backs to play that way.
kasperoff

Far too naive. The narrative will be around a lack of spending and injuries etc. but to set up like that away to Napoli was just suicidal. It was obvious after 3 minutes that they were going to exploit our high line but we did fuck all to stop it.

Obviously individuals were shit too.

Got to be a watershed game for the highline. It's getting ripped apart week after week.

It requires a fast, strong and tenacious press up front and in midfield and we look a million miles away from being able to do it. We simply can't press anymore.
