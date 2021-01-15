Well, that was fucking shit. Could have been 8. They took their foot off the gas and it still could have been 8. Worst drubbing in Europe I can remember.



I think the worse thing about tonight is how predictably quickly it will be written off. A few players have returned that will make the side better. I would hope that is the last time Milner plays, as he is clearly no longer capable of playing at the highest level, but I fully expect to see him making loads of cameos throughout this season. But the return of some will take the edge off the worst of Liverpools problems and they will begin to stutter into some semblance of form. Come November they will be near or in the top 4 and at that point, just as we as Liverpool fans might be expected to think about 2 or 3 transfers to finally strengthen an aging and visibly slowing side, out will come all the usual excuses.



cant buy in a WC year, too expensive

cant find value in January

our wages are too high, we cant afford 

There is no value

we have 10 midfielders

we are waiting for the right player

musnt block the youth development pathway

do you want to pay players to sit in the stands?



The last one Is particularly annoying as I am paying them to sit in the stands, just like every other fan who contributes to the club in whatever way they can, through ticket sales, or shirt sales or whatever. Effectively it is our money going into the club and it isnt being used right. It hasnt been for three years. The owners have done many great things for LFC, but that isnt an excuse for the penny pinching since 2019 that has left the squad is such a shit state. Currently, there are 8 30+ year olds in the squad. Tonight, 4 started and 2 more came on. The only reason Henderson didnt make it 7 was because he is injured. You cannot compete at the top level with an aging squad. Thats what did for Moyes Everton side, sticking with too many elderly players until the whole lot collapsed together. Thats what is happening now to this Liverpool side.



But come January it will be the same old story. 1 player, if lucky, a rummage in the bargain bin and ludicrous promises of big spending in the summer. By the time the stars do align it will be too late to take advantage of it. We are starving one of the finest managers the club has ever seen, asking him to make silk purses from aging, leathery ears. I just hope they dont live to regret their parsimony. And yes, I am truly fucked off tonight.

