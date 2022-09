Orsic is the lad who scored that wondergoal that knocked Spurs out of some European trophy in recent years. A big Dinamo second leg comeback maybe?



I think he went off and played in Japan or Korea for a few years. Lovely player, great finish.



Is that what happened to him? It wasn't just one wondergoal against Spurs, it was two, plus a tidy finish in between them to turn round a 2-0 deficit.I thought one of the big clubs would go for him after that, but perhaps he's a bit too inconsistent. Lovely run and finish in today's game.