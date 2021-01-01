Ive come to the conclusion hes a very lucky coach. He takes over squads already full of talent - and usually wins something with them so it looks good on his CV, but seems to be a bit of a situation that once he spends more time working with them they tend to go flaky. The Dortmund team he took over was really good, but by the 2nd season they where all over the place and hed fallen out with everyone, but he got lucky winning the Pokal. Not sure about at PSG, but obviously he had a lot of talent there and won. Now at chelsea he wins the CL with an inherited team full of talent. But last season underachieved massively, now another 250 mill spent, so really, no excuses, again.
Squad-wise, some players love him, and some players hate him. Seems like that's been his MO. He can't seem to keep everyone engaged as time goes on and he tweaks things (and he does love to experiment). Of course, he doesn't always get along with senior management either.
I've read his tactical inspiration is Guardiola, but it's like he's part Guardiola, part modern Mourinho. He'll get results (with a good squad and money anyway), but it can go pear-shaped relatively quickly, and players don't stay engaged.