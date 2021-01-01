« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)  (Read 49 times)

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,693
  • 11,053ft up
Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« on: Today at 04:50:26 pm »
First games less than an hour from kick-off and no thread. So here we go.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,591
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:06:00 pm »
let's go team playing against Chelsea!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 