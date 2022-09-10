"The movie focuses on three teenagers: Yu (Takahiro Nishijima), an innocent pretty boy; Yoko (Hikari Mitsushima), the troubled girl he loves; and Koike (Sakura Ando), a young recruiter for a cult known as the Zero Church ... The three have a lot in common, aside from proximity: each has a (very) problematic relationship with his or her parents; each one has problems with sex and sexuality; and each one has a problematic relationship with religion.""The story of a teenage boy named Yu, who falls for Yoko, a girl he runs into while working as an 'up-skirt' photographer in an offshoot of the porn industry. His attempts to woo her are complicated by a spot of cross-dressing  which convinces Yoko that she is lesbian  dalliances with kung-fu and crime, and a constant struggle with the guilt that's a legacy of his Catholic upbringing."... and it's four hours long. Don't watch this unless you have the patience of a saint and the ability to relax every mainstream habit you have formed watching normal films. Because this is all the way out there. If you can get through it, and "absorb" it the way you would absorb French New Wave or other experimental films, you will be richly rewarded, even if you don't really understand how or why. I wouldn't begrudge you a session or two of mental health counseling after watching it, but I am of the opinion that it is a glorious, messy, romantic masterpiece.