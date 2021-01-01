Team America: World Police (2004) - Action/War/Western

Wherever you fall on Team America's dick-pussy-asshole view of global diplomacy (one that does pretty much reflect the Ukraine situation), Team America is objectively hilarious, the puppets are amazingly expressive, the songs are brilliant and the voice acting is terrific. If many of the film's highlights - "America, fuck yeah!", Matt Damon, "Everyone Has AIDS", Kim Jong Il singing 'I'm so Lonely' - have ascended to meme legend status, pretty much every scene is great and there's a goldmine of amazing bits. And it functions excellently as a basic three-act action film, with car chases, fighter jets, cities being destroyed and a grand world-saving rescue.Here are just a couple of my favourite scenes. In the first, some of Team America are forced to come face to face with Kim Jong-Il's fearsome panthers, while others encounter a tied up Susan Sarandon. The second is their take on the sorrowful End of Act 2 ballad.