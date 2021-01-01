Zodiac (2007) - Crime/Thriller

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4mqR7SkxBB4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4mqR7SkxBB4</a>

David Fincher's depiction of the hunt for the Zodiac killer could have been garish and overdone but instead, it's an intense, restrained look at not only the horror of the murders but the lure of the mystery and the toll it takes on those involved, made all the more important because no one knew who exactly the Zodiac was.Gyllenhaal and RDJ have arguably never been better in dramatic roles, there's a top notch supporting cast including Anthony Edwards, Brian Cox, Elias Koteas, Chloë Sevigny, Philip Baker Hall and Dermot Mulroney, and the plot twists and turns like an actual horror movie. Plus the soundtrack is excellent and it actually feels like the 70's, as opposed to a lazy modern spin. This scene and the way the tension racks up is brilliant, but it's even better in the context of the film as a whole, the nagging question of whether it's important or just a red herring: