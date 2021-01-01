« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)  (Read 1478 times)

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,904
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 04:01:41 pm »
Kung Fu Hustle (2004) - Comedy


A unique, special film, "Kung Fu Hustle" is so much more than the sum of its laughs and fights and fantasy.
But it is really, really fucking funny. An Asian "Raising Arizona," if you will.
It was a good decade for comedy, but for me this sits at the pinnacle.







« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:07:18 pm by red mongoose »
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,915
  • JFT96
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 05:11:05 pm »
Memento (2000) - Thriller

Absolute mindfuck.

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,671
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 06:35:51 pm »
Hazell picks:

Paprika (2006) - Animation

Director - Satoshi Kon



Where The Wild Things Are (2009) - Fantasy

Director - Spike Jonze



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:10:33 pm by El Lobo »
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,595
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:20:37 pm »
A.I. Artificial Intelligence - Adventure - 2001 - Dir: Steven Spielberg

Blockbuster



UP - Family - 2009 - Dir: Pete Docter

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:53:25 pm by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,904
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:05:27 pm »
A Bittersweet Life (2005) - Drama

"Kim Sun-woo is an enforcer and manager for a hotel owned by a cold, calculative crime boss, Kang who assigns Sun-Woo to a simple errand while he is away on a business trip; to shadow his young mistress, Heesoo, for fear that she may be cheating on him with a younger man with the mandate that he must kill them both if he discovers their affair."

I'm going to make this short and sweet - if you haven't seen this yet, do so. I can't think of any way you won't enjoy it. It is fucking brilliant.



Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,477
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:13:50 pm »
Casino Royale - Action

Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,915
  • JFT96
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm »
Wall-E (2008) - Animation (blockbuster)

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,671
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:09:01 am »
Dances With Smurfs - Fantasy

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,838
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:59:28 am »
Apocalypto - Thriller (2006), and Foreign Language

Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,266
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #49 on: Today at 10:02:54 am »
Lastrador picks:

Master and Commander - Action - 2003

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,266
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:08:52 am »
Minority Report - 2002 - Sci-Fi + Blockbuster

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,690
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #51 on: Today at 12:16:03 pm »
Sci Fi - Watchmen

Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #52 on: Today at 01:46:27 pm »
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001)- Fantasy/Adventure +Blockbuster

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,025
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #53 on: Today at 01:59:52 pm »
Scifi- DISTRICT  9

Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #54 on: Today at 03:29:00 pm »
Zodiac (2007) - Crime/Thriller

David Fincher's depiction of the hunt for the Zodiac killer could have been garish and overdone but instead, it's an intense, restrained look at not only the horror of the murders but the lure of the mystery and the toll it takes on those involved, made all the more important because no one knew who exactly the Zodiac was.

Gyllenhaal and RDJ have arguably never been better in dramatic roles, there's a top notch supporting cast including Anthony Edwards, Brian Cox, Elias Koteas, Chloë Sevigny, Philip Baker Hall and Dermot Mulroney, and the plot twists and turns like an actual horror movie. Plus the soundtrack is excellent and it actually feels like the 70's, as opposed to a lazy modern spin. This scene and the way the tension racks up is brilliant, but it's even better in the context of the film as a whole, the nagging question of whether it's important or just a red herring:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4mqR7SkxBB4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4mqR7SkxBB4</a>
Logged

Online dis_1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 139
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #55 on: Today at 03:36:07 pm »
Category 6 Horror/Sci-Fi +INDIE   

Primer (2004)
https://letterboxd.com/film/primer/



Dir: Shane Carruth
Shane Carruth as Aaron
David Sullivan as Abe
Casey Gooden as Robert

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3nj5MMURCm8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3nj5MMURCm8</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tUzy-xPf0MI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tUzy-xPf0MI</a>
Logged

Offline NICHOLLS1986

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,807
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #56 on: Today at 03:51:31 pm »
Two films to watch back to back



The Pianist
(2002)

Dir. Roman Polanski

Cat 1. Action/War/Western






Requiem for a Dream
(2000)

Dir. Darren Aronofsky

Cat 4. Drama/Romance



« Last Edit: Today at 03:53:38 pm by NICHOLLS1986 »
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #57 on: Today at 04:15:12 pm »
Spirited Away (2001) - Animation/family


One of the few films of the 2000's to be regarded as a masterpiece pretty much right out of the gate, Spirited Away's animation remains some of the most vivid and imaginative ever rendered, at times on a scale barely anyone else has even attempted. But it also tells a wonderfully rendered story, of a young girl trapped in a city of spirits as she tries to free her parents who have been turned into pigs by an enchantment. It's dark at times but ultimately a tale of childhood resilience and bravery. And did I mention it's on Netflix right now?

My favourite scene from this one doesn't have dialogue but it's stunning, a train ride across the stations of the spirit realm to a gorgeous orchestral score. Just spellbinding: https://en-gb.facebook.com/boilerroom.tv/videos/spirited-away-train-scene/1817467178298985/
Logged

Online dis_1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 139
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #58 on: Today at 04:53:53 pm »
Category 2 Thriller/Crime

Sunshine (2007)
https://letterboxd.com/film/sunshine-2007/



Dir: Danny Boyle
Cillian Murphy as Robert Capa
Chris Evans as James Mace
Rose Byrne as Cassie
Michelle Yeoh as Corazon
Cliff Curtis as Searle

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gAYzdeanpo8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gAYzdeanpo8</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ON8SweOxz7I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ON8SweOxz7I</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 05:29:04 pm by dis_1 »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,025
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #59 on: Today at 05:08:37 pm »
Comedy- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,690
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #60 on: Today at 05:25:31 pm »
Crime - Layer Cake 2004

« Last Edit: Today at 07:44:19 pm by Musketeer Gripweed »
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #61 on: Today at 05:28:47 pm »
The Downfall (2004)- War

Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,266
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #62 on: Today at 05:46:38 pm »
The Incredibles - Animation/Family - 2004

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,329
  • Not Italian
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #63 on: Today at 06:20:17 pm »
Ratatouille (2007) - Cat. 7 Animation/Family

Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,838
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #64 on: Today at 06:38:08 pm »
The Others - Horror (2002)

Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,671
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #65 on: Today at 06:40:02 pm »
Finding Nemo - Animation

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,477
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #66 on: Today at 06:44:40 pm »
Shrek 2 - Animation

Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,904
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #67 on: Today at 06:53:43 pm »
Star Trek (2009) - Science Fiction + Big Budget


I was really struggling with the big budget requirement, but I genuinely enjoy this film. It didn't pull up any trees or anything, but it's a good sci-fi thriller, better than its reputation, I think. They really got the casting spot on, and all of them do a good job of making the roles their own.

I'm much more of a Star Wars guy than a Trekkie, and JJ Abrams has done nothing but piss me off after "Lost," but this one will do, pig.

« Last Edit: Today at 06:57:12 pm by red mongoose »
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,915
  • JFT96
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #68 on: Today at 07:39:16 pm »
Howl's Moving Castle (2004) - Fantasy/Adventure (foreign language)

This was the first Studio Ghibli film I ever saw and oh man did it open my eyes to a whole other vision of not just animation but cinema. Culturally it's just so far removed from how we see things in the west. It reminds me of how I felt when first seeing French new wave cinema in how it made me reevaluate the way I view things. I love Pixar, but there's nothing in their catalogue that comes close to the imagination, surreality and fantasy worlds depicted in Miyazaki films. Which is not a criticism. It's just fascinating how differently animation from the east is produced.





Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,595
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #69 on: Today at 07:52:52 pm »
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford -  2007 - Western - Dir: Andrew Dominik


The greatest western ever made. A perfect film with voice over and musical score
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,748
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #70 on: Today at 08:23:41 pm »
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) - Drama & Blockbuster

Director: Ridley Scott



&

Snatch (2000) - Comedy

Director: Guy Ritchie

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,595
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #71 on: Today at 08:36:47 pm »
Un Prophète - 2009 - Crime/Foreign - Dir: Jacques Audiard

Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,915
  • JFT96
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
« Reply #72 on: Today at 09:07:54 pm »
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006) - Comedy

We might have another Marmite pick on our hands, but I'm of the opinion that Sacha Baron Cohen is a genius. Could this film be made today? Probably not. I wasn't too big on the sequel to be honest. But in the mid-2000s pre-Trump's America, this was the perfect time for Borat to bring out everything we now come to know as the norm in America.





Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 