Plus if youre thinking both Jota and Nunez play because neither have many minutes but both available to start, then were kind of sorted on the left.



As others have said, slightly concerned about Fab having to play every game- given its away in Europe and both of our forms, it might be an opportunity to sit in a bit more and play on the counter, which would suit Milner more than usual. Not sure I fancy a midfield of milner, debuting Arthur and Elliot though. However Jones is being assessed and Thiago is back in full training, so well have options from the bench at least.



Probably plump for Fab/Milner/Melo and Jota/Nunez/Salah, but who knows what the specifics are with other players and how ready they are. If Jones was just out with illness since the utd match and is ok to start, then Milner/Melo/Jones would be decent if we wanted to rest Fab