Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1

Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #40 on: Today at 11:23:51 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:22:47 am
Even the most optimistic of posters on here will struggle to predict a win tonight.

4-0

Milner 2, Van Dijk, Tsmiskas

Then 7-0 tomorrow (Salah 6, Dias)
Poor.

markthescouser

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #41 on: Today at 11:40:01 am
Plus if youre thinking both Jota and Nunez play because neither have many minutes but both available to start,  then were kind of sorted on the left.

As others have said, slightly concerned about Fab having to play every game- given its away in Europe and both of our forms, it might be an opportunity to sit in a bit more and play on the counter, which would suit Milner more than usual. Not sure I fancy a midfield of milner, debuting Arthur and Elliot though. However Jones is being assessed and Thiago is back in full training, so well have options from the bench at least.

Probably plump for Fab/Milner/Melo and Jota/Nunez/Salah, but who knows what the specifics are with other players and how ready they are. If Jones was just out with illness since the utd match and is ok to start, then Milner/Melo/Jones would be decent if we wanted to rest Fab
Dougle

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #42 on: Today at 11:48:30 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:22:47 am
Even the most optimistic of posters on here will struggle to predict a win tonight.

 ;D
Thepooloflife

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #43 on: Today at 12:02:05 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:23:00 am
Just hope all our peeps get there safe and get home safe.

Scoreline is secondary to that happening. Bit of a ropey place to visit as a fan, Italy (But lovely if you're a tourist generally)
Spot on Andy   :thumbup
Cruiser

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #44 on: Today at 12:06:32 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:54:46 am
Rumours that Milner will start  :-\

on the bench?
Fromola

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #45 on: Today at 12:20:22 pm
With this being our toughest group stage match on paper it might come too early for us with Henderson and Keita injured, Thiago only just returning to training and Arthur getting up to speed, plus doubts over Jones and Carvalho and Fabinho ideally needing a rest.

We've come up against these a few times in recent years but don't think we've so much as scored over there and lost both times under Klopp. 0-0 will do but we've got the quality to score goals. Win there and it sets the group up well. We don't want to be playing these last game again needing to win.
harryc

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #46 on: Today at 12:34:53 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:20:22 pm
With this being our toughest group stage match on paper it might come too early for us with Henderson and Keita injured, Thiago only just returning to training and Arthur getting up to speed, plus doubts over Jones and Carvalho and Fabinho ideally needing a rest.

We've come up against these a few times in recent years but don't think we've so much as scored over there and lost both times under Klopp. 0-0 will do but we've got the quality to score goals. Win there and it sets the group up well. We don't want to be playing these last game again needing to win.

Why does Fab need a rest he has started like 6 games so far this season 🤷‍♂️
newterp

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #47 on: Today at 12:45:41 pm
Quote from: harryc on Today at 12:34:53 pm
Why does Fab need a rest he has started like 6 games so far this season 🤷‍♂️

because we have zero cover for him with Henderson out? He's also not looked great to start the season - so running him into the ground isn't going to be a smart move.

you might as well ask why we need to rotate anyone - no one has started more than 6 games so far this season - after all.
DelTrotter

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #48 on: Today at 12:47:14 pm
Quote from: harryc on Today at 12:34:53 pm
Why does Fab need a rest he has started like 6 games so far this season 🤷‍♂️

So he's not run in to the ground and then injured. Like last season or the season before.
harryc

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #49 on: Today at 12:49:20 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:45:41 pm
because we have zero cover for him with Henderson out? He's also not looked great to start the season - so running him into the ground isn't going to be a smart move.

you might as well ask why we need to rotate anyone - no one has started more than 6 games so far this season - after all.

So someone starts poorly is because they need resting, we all understand rotation but after 6 games considering the pace of the games we have been playing come on.
newterp

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #50 on: Today at 12:50:50 pm
Quote from: harryc on Today at 12:49:20 pm
So someone starts poorly is because they need resting, we all understand rotation but after 6 games considering the pace of the games we have been playing come on.

I mean he plays DM/Holding mid and is being forced to cover ground for 2 people in a game with the chaos of our midfield - it's not that hard to understand.
harryc

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #51 on: Today at 12:53:26 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:50:50 pm
I mean he plays DM/Holding mid and is being forced to cover ground for 2 people in a game with the chaos of our midfield - it's not that hard to understand.

Yes and he will get a rest against easier opposition but suggesting players are knackered after 6 games.
Fromola

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #52 on: Today at 12:57:01 pm
Quote from: harryc on Today at 12:49:20 pm
So someone starts poorly is because they need resting, we all understand rotation but after 6 games considering the pace of the games we have been playing come on.

Because now we're playing every midweek, you can't keep starting the same players every 3 days, particularly in midfield.

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #53 on: Today at 12:59:44 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:57:01 pm
Because now we're playing every midweek, you can't keep starting the same players every 3 days, particularly in midfield.

But he earns millions, Id play for nothing, jumpers for goalposts etc.
MonsLibpool

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #54 on: Today at 01:00:44 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:47:14 pm
So he's not run in to the ground and then injured. Like last season or the season before.
IMO he shouldn't be rested for our most difficult group game. Let's get the job done early then we can give others players game time.
Benimar Col

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #55 on: Today at 01:01:49 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:41:11 am
If Milner's legs can't handle Everton it would be crazy to start him in the furnace that is away to Napoli. The Champions League is at utmost importance after the poor start to the league campaign so the strongest possible team needs to be fielded for this one. Merely grabbing a point is a very strong start towards progressing as group winners.

totally agree about Milner,, hes finished at Prem and CL level, its way to fast for him. Melo Fab n Harvey in my midfield,, our two main full backs also need to pull themselves out of bed aswell come match day
Classycara

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #56 on: Today at 01:01:49 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:54:46 am
Rumours that Milner will start  :-\
I'd have been shocked if he didnt. With the way we've been rotating (pre Henderson's injury) players that are used to playing a lot of games in a week (eg Robertson and Trent), even before entering this regular midweek game period, I figured Elliot will be rested and probably the ideal was Fabinho too (not sure if they can now).

Expecting a Milner, Arthur and Fabinho mid, personally. Wild card being Matip or Bajcetic starting
newterp

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #57 on: Today at 01:01:57 pm
Quote from: harryc on Today at 12:53:26 pm
Yes and he will get a rest against easier opposition but suggesting players are knackered after 6 games.

What easier opposition? We played fulham, Crystal palace, Everton - and drew all three.

We aren't playing that well against any opposition.

Edit - I haven't seen anything that says he will be rested - rather I could understand why if it happens. That said - not sure who we would play as DM.
MonsLibpool

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #58 on: Today at 01:02:30 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:59:44 pm
But he earns millions, Id play for nothing, jumpers for goalposts etc.
This is a point that's always ignored. This/That player's contract should be renewed because he's a nice bloke. There are many nice blokes on here that's accept a 5th of the wages offered.
MonsLibpool

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #59 on: Today at 01:04:30 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:01:49 pm
I'd have been shocked if he didnt. With the way we've been rotating (pre Henderson's injury) players that are used to playing a lot of games in a week (eg Robertson and Trent), even before entering this regular midweek game period, I figured Elliot will be rested and probably the ideal was Fabinho too (not sure if they can now).

Expecting a Milner, Arthur and Fabinho mid, personally. Wild card being Matip or Bajcetic starting
Personally, I wouldn't start Jimmy because he looks like his legs have gone and Napoli have A LOT of quality.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #60 on: Today at 01:11:08 pm
With it being Italian opposition, you'd think it would be the perfect opportunity to give Arthur his debut. Hopefully he starts and Thiago can replace him at half time or at some point in the 2nd half.

Decent amount of recovery time after the Derby early Saturday afternoon, so I'm not sure we'll see too many players "rested" Wolves on Saturday is more of an issue in terms of having fresh legs.

In terms of protecting players, you'd think Gomez is top of the list as this is his first run of games since surgery.
Fromola

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #61 on: Today at 01:11:20 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:41:11 am
If Milner's legs can't handle Everton it would be crazy to start him in the furnace that is away to Napoli. The Champions League is at utmost importance after the poor start to the league campaign so the strongest possible team needs to be fielded for this one. Merely grabbing a point is a very strong start towards progressing as group winners.

Milner not starting against Newcastle and not starting the derby over Carvalho or coming on for him at half time when injured is pretty damning. We can't use him as a back up right back either.

The two Rangers games would be ones you might give him.
disgraced cake

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #62 on: Today at 01:20:38 pm
Even if Thiago was back fully fit for this I don't think I'd risk him. It absolutely reeks of him going off injured like Keita did a couple of years back. (Was that the season we won it or the next year?)

Fabinho/Athur/Elliot maybe, but I think Milner will be in line for a start.

As in the league matches, first goal is crucial. If we get it I'd still be happy to go on and get a point. If they score first I think it'd be a slog and we'll be playing for a point again probably.
MonsLibpool

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #63 on: Today at 01:21:49 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:11:20 pm
Milner not starting against Newcastle and not starting the derby over Carvalho or coming on for him at half time when injured is pretty damning. We can't use him as a back up right back either.

The two Rangers games would be ones you might give him.
There are 5 subs anyway so I don't see why we can't start with our strongest 11. Milner can come on if we have a comfortable lead.
BER

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #64 on: Today at 01:29:04 pm
Rory Smith raving about the most exciting player to watch in Europe has stiffened me up.
newterp

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #65 on: Today at 01:35:35 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:29:04 pm
Rory Smith raving about the most exciting player to watch in Europe has stiffened me up.

who? khvicha?
MD1990

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #66 on: Today at 01:46:30 pm
i would go 4-2-3-1

--- Alisson
-Trent--Gomez--Van Dijk--Robertson
     Fabinho ----Artur
Salah---Firmino---Jota
------Nunez

would have Diaz off the bench runs himself into the ground have rested for the weekend
Get more mins for Nunez & Jota.
phil236849

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #67 on: Today at 02:05:36 pm
Think I can see Bajcetic, Frauendorf and Mabaya in the open training session
JackWard33

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #68 on: Today at 02:16:08 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:01:49 pm
I'd have been shocked if he didnt. With the way we've been rotating (pre Henderson's injury) players that are used to playing a lot of games in a week (eg Robertson and Trent), even before entering this regular midweek game period, I figured Elliot will be rested and probably the ideal was Fabinho too (not sure if they can now).

Expecting a Milner, Arthur and Fabinho mid, personally. Wild card being Matip or Bajcetic starting

That midfield is so slow . It could definitely happen but its going to be watch through your hands territory when we lose the ball
Classycara

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #69 on: Today at 04:13:38 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:16:08 pm
That midfield is so slow …. It could definitely happen but it’s going to be watch through your hands territory when we lose the ball

Yeah, I'm firmly in the 'it would be nice to have a number 6 that's decent at football, good at physically competing/tackling and who can run quite fast' so we could be undergoing the succession planning for Henderson camp (it's too soon for Bacjetic, but maybe he lines up with Fabinho) - to avoid exactly that description of our midfield.

However I think with Henderson out, along with us now having started a two games a week period for something like 6 of 8 weeks, there's gonna have to be some games Fabinho doesn't start
rocco

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #70 on: Today at 04:22:25 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:29:04 pm
Rory Smith raving about the most exciting player to watch in Europe has stiffened me up.

I take it , its Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and he did look very impressive  v Lazio
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
Reply #71 on: Today at 05:02:36 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:02:30 pm
This is a point that's always ignored. This/That player's contract should be renewed because he's a nice bloke. There are many nice blokes on here that's accept a 5th of the wages offered.

I was being sarcastic.
