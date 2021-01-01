« previous next »
Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« on: Yesterday at 09:11:52 pm »
Wednesday 7th September at 8pm

Another European Cup campaign starts on Wednesday with a visit to familiar opposition in Napoli or Societa Sportivo Calcio Napoli to give them their full name.

We have played them 6 times in recent years spread across 3 ties , winning 2, drawing 2 etc..

However in 3 previous visits to Naples we are yet to register a solitary goal, with a draw under Hodgson in 2010 the best we could offer. Both recent visits have resulted in late, narrow defeats.


21:00 CET - Naples (Stadio Diego Armando Maradona)
SSC Napoli (ITA) - Liverpool (ENG) | Group A
Referee: Carlos Del Cerro Grande (ESP)
Assistant Referee 1: Pau Cebrián Devís (ESP)
Assistant Referee 2: Guadalupe Porras Ayuso (ESP)
Fourth Official: César Soto Grado (ESP)
Video Assistant Referee: Alejandro Hernández Hernández (ESP)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Xavier Estrada Fernandez (ESP)
UEFA Referee Observer: Stavros Tritsonis (GRE)
UEFA Delegate: Jānis Meeckis (LVA)


There are certainly plenty of officials covering this game for UEFA...the Spanish referees name translates as Big Hill. Apart from which I know nothing about him.

Recent Form.....looking back to Saturday we created enough to win the game at Goodison, but our form can certainly be described as patchy. Napoli on the other hand have made a decent start to their season in 2nd place behind Atalanta in the early league table. Played 5 , won 3, drawn 2, and won 2-1 at Lazio in their last game.

Their leading scorer is a new signing from Georgian football Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who has scored 4 times in 5 games. Their star striker is Nigerian Victor Osimhen who is rated doubtful for our game.

Maanager...Luciano Spalletti  who at one time or another has a managed most Italian teams. He has managed against us previously back in February 2013 when we were knocked out of the UEFA Cup by Zenit St Petersburg, which I remember as I missed the Anfield game having made a massive fuck up at work and had to work late to sort out.

Liverpool....hopefully our injury cloud is clearing a bit with he news Thiago is back in training. I doubt that he'll start but it's a good sign he should at least be on the bench. Will Arthur Melo get a game having some training sessions under his belt ?

In any case in a European Cup campaign is something to look forward to, all roads leading to Istanbul. How fantastic would it be to reach yet another final, and win another which we are well capable of.

My prediction...Napoli 1 Liverpool 1.



Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:23:15 pm »
We have a few players returning to the mix which is positive news. Jota appears to be back, and Thiago seems to be nearing return to full training. Curtis was named on the bench against Newcastle but we haven't seen or heard much since then. Matip would appear to be heading back as well. So finally, we are slowly progressing toward a full strength squad that can actually train together and hopefully that means that we'll be able to actually kickstart our season and get into it. A good solid win against Napoli would get us off on the right foot.
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:32:22 pm »
Thanks Brian Potter.

Napoli away is a very difficult game. I'd take a draw to be honest. A win will be a fantastic result.
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:40:16 pm »
Bugger it's my anniversary then.
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:49:11 pm »
Thanks for the OP Brian :)

Surprised Osimhen is doubtful, he played at the weekend and looked good from what little I saw, so that's good news. Still hate playing these, and draw wouldn't be the worst result.
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:11:08 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:32:22 pm
Thanks Brian Potter.

Napoli away is a very difficult game. I'd take a draw to be honest. A win will be a fantastic result.

Brain Potter, cheers.
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:13:37 pm »
Brain Potter, cheers.
Brain Potter, cheers.

He's a thinking man!
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:18:43 pm »
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:22:24 pm »
Never an easy place to go - and I hope our fans are safe.

Id settle for a clean sheet and no injuries even better a goal from us would be magnifico.

At least there is no Ancelotti to set them up, so some solace.
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:25:20 pm »
Thought this would be a Tuesday game given we had the early Saturday game.
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:12:26 pm »
Thanks for doing the write up at short notice BP.

It will be important that we get a good result here as we dont want to have to play catch-up. A draw would be a decent result.

Im not sure if Id play Arthur yet as this is an important game. However we do need somebody in the centre of the pitch who will link up and help Fabinho so maybe he will get some time.

It would be nice to see us firing on all cylinders again.
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:37:24 pm »
Given our injury issue, this feels like a free hit to me. We cant overrun Fabinho and its going to take time for Arthur to get up to speed. Luckily, we can rotate in attack and defense, but I still worry about our midfields ability to control a match, especially away to a side like Napoli.
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:49:11 pm
Thanks for the OP Brian :)

Surprised Osimhen is doubtful, he played at the weekend and looked good from what little I saw, so that's good news. Still hate playing these, and draw wouldn't be the worst result.
Given our lack of success there in recent years, Id happily take a draw right now. Its the hardest match well have in this group.
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:39:15 pm »
Will be interesting if Klopp throws in Arthur in a Fabinho Elliot or Fabinho Milner/Curtis midfield considering now games are every 3 days. Elliot has played almost every game so far and we need to protect him.

The reason why I think maybe we take a risk with Arthur is because of his experience with the Italian league and playing teams like Napoli on a regular or whatever semi regular basis, might be ready for this type of occasion but Klopp usually beds everyone in but we are yet to understand if Arthur is a cover signing or a long term solution.
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:00:17 am »
These can be a pain in the arse. Sometimes literally, if you go over there...
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:26:31 am »
I'd be very surprised if Arthur didn't start, it's the perfect opportunity to bed him in. Same with Darwin. I expect them to smash it. 1-1.
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:46:35 am »
I'll take a draw and everyone coming back home safe in a heartbeat! They seem to doing well in the league so far so won't be an easy game, even if they've lost some important players.
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:23:07 am »
Darwin Firmino Salah
Milner Fabinho Elliott
Robertson VVD Matip TAA
Allisson
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:17:05 am »
Hardest game first. Come home with a point (Napoli would take this too I imagine) and a stress free day for travelling reds.
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:05:24 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks BP.  I havent seen them this season but heard they had a new guy who has started well. Will obviously be a danger and I saw Zielinsky scored at the weekend.
Will be interesting to see why Jones didnt feature at the weekend as he would be a good option here I think. Hope to see Mo, Bobby and Darwin up front.
I too will be happy with a draw tomorrow. Should be the hardest game in the group. Presser not till 7pm so will be from over there btw.
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:06:28 am »
4231

Alisson
Gomez Matip VVD Robbo

 Melo/Milner

Salah Bobby Carvalho

         Darwin
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:41:34 am »
playing Napoli at their place at this stage and in the form we have could be a very tough night for us.
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:50:03 am »
I watched them against Lazio on Saturday and was quite surprised by how good they were. Considering they had lost Koulibaly and Ruiz. But the lad at the back Kim Min-Jae slotted in well. And the new lad up front Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could be the next big star looked really exciting.
And I to will be happy with a draw there not to be under estimated.
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:38:15 am »
Thanks Brain. I enjoyed that, had a good laugh.

Melo to start for me alongside Milner and Fab. Gomez, Matip and Virg with Tsimikas at the back. 3 fast lads up front. We'll grind out a draw I reckon. It won't be pretty and I don't care. No injuries on or off the field please. Steady as she goes.
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:41:11 am »
If Milner's legs can't handle Everton it would be crazy to start him in the furnace that is away to Napoli. The Champions League is at utmost importance after the poor start to the league campaign so the strongest possible team needs to be fielded for this one. Merely grabbing a point is a very strong start towards progressing as group winners.
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:48:18 am »
Even if we were on form and with our best side this would've been a very tough fixture. Happy for a draw at this point or even better a last minute smash and grab .
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:54:46 am »
Rumours that Milner will start  :-\
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:58:43 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:06:28 am
4231

Alisson
Gomez Matip VVD Robbo

 Melo Milner

Salah Bobby Carvalho

         Darwin

This is close to what I'm thinking too, giving Fabinho a break is a must or else we'll just end up with midfielders trading places on the injury list which gets us nowhere. I'd go with Jota over Carvalho though, he needs the minutes to get up to speed. I don't really like Milner in midfield at this stage in his career, but needs must and I think we need to take a short term gamble for longer term benefits.
