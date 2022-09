Good to hear I figured it would be you or Sheer who may have seen it. From these movie drafts, I can tell that we have the exact same taste in film.





Kaurismaki as a director I think has somewhat been forgotten but his films bring a smile to my face and have a lot of warmth. The Man Without a Past is one of his best.



Yeah, I've come to the same conclusion.Kaurismaki is criminally underlooked. I've seen about 5 or 6 of his movies, and I've liked or loved every single one of them. My favourite is The Matchstick Factory Girl, but The Man Without a Past is a close second. What I really like about his movies, other than what you've said, is that while they are really short, they don't really feel short. Not because they are boring or slow-moving but because he manages to pack so much in so little time, much as Bergman did in his earlier films. Incredible efficient storytelling.