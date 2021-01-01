I had to think long and hard between Lost and Translation and Royal Tenenbaums, it's a great choice. Maybe a bit controversial but I think it's also the only top notch Wes Anderson film of the decade. Looking back at the selections, have to LOL@Irreversible coming under the Romance category.



Theres not a Wes Anderson movie I havent liked. That being said, and without trying to name drop, I think theres objectively one other movie from this decade that could get that distinction. It was my number one choice in another category but The Tenenbaums was my favourite of the two, so went with that.Yeah, chuckled at that Irreversible cat. when updating the selections, but to be honest the more the movie progresses (or regresses?) the more romantic it gets.