Samie

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #80 on: Today at 03:14:27 pm
Great pick Las, had thought's of picking it next.
NICHOLLS1986

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #81 on: Today at 03:19:37 pm
Mulholland Drive is my favourite film of this decade.
Lastrador

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #82 on: Today at 04:10:18 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:14:27 pm
Great pick Las, had thought's of picking it next.
Cheers. Surprised it went unpicked, it's pretty popular on these drafts.

I remember seeing it with a mate in 2005-06. He was a big Steven Seagal fan, so obviously, he fell to sleep on the first 20 minutes. But he waked up right to the end and I could see his eyes getting wide open and was about to have a heart attack. When it ended, he asked me: "did you understand anything of it?" and I told him, "you fell asleep for most of it, and I understood as much as you". I absolutely loved it though. An incredible cinematic experience, one that I can recall clearly to this day.
Max_powers

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #83 on: Today at 04:16:32 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:10:18 pm
Cheers. Surprised it went unpicked, it's pretty popular on these drafts.

I remember seeing it with a mate in 2005-06. He was a big Steven Seagal fan, so obviously, he fell to sleep on the first 20 minutes. But he waked up right to the end and I could see his eyes getting wide open and was about to have a heart attack. When it ended, he asked me: "did you understand anything of it?" and I told him, "you fell asleep for most of it, and I understood as much as you". I absolutely loved it though. An incredible cinematic experience, one that I can recall clearly to this day.

It gets really weird after the Silencio scene. Love it though. Best Lynch film imo.
Lastrador

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #84 on: Today at 04:45:57 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:16:32 pm
It gets really weird after the Silencio scene. Love it though. Best Lynch film imo.
I think I might slightly prefer Blue Velvet to be honest, but this one is pretty high up on my all time movie watching experiences. It was really like nothing I've had ever seen at the time. It completely altered how I saw movies.
Crosby Nick

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #85 on: Today at 05:30:52 pm
Damn you Samie. Picked one of the only foreign language films of the decade I can think of!
Samie

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #86 on: Today at 05:35:01 pm
 :D

I will let you have the shit sequel they did if we do the 10's Draft.
vivabobbygraham

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #87 on: Today at 05:46:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:35:01 pm
:D

I will let you have the shit sequel they did if we do the 10's Draft.

Who remebers the 10's?
Chakan

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #88 on: Today at 05:48:52 pm
Musk wins with his Pans Labyrinth pick
Samie

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #89 on: Today at 05:51:06 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 05:46:00 pm
Who remebers the 10's?

it was the previous decade old man.  ;D
Hazell

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #90 on: Today at 05:55:05 pm
I can't believe In The Loop has gone already, that was my go to comedy pick. dis, you F * * c*nt.
Max_powers

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #91 on: Today at 05:56:18 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:51:06 pm
it was the previous decade old man.  ;D

He is thinking 1910s.
vivabobbygraham

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #92 on: Today at 05:57:38 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 05:56:18 pm
He is thinking 1910s.

Damn it that was good, max
Max_powers

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #93 on: Today at 05:57:44 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:55:05 pm
I can't believe In The Loop has gone already, that was my go to comedy pick. dis, you F * * c*nt.

I was counting on Four Lions was shocked to find out that it came out in 2010. For sure thought it was in 08.
Hazell

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #94 on: Today at 06:03:07 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 05:57:44 pm
I was counting on Four Lions was shocked to find out that it came out in 2010. For sure thought it was in 08.

I thought In the Loop and Four Lions came out around the same time so I was kid of the same, was definitely going to pick one of the two (or possibly both) until I realised Four Lions came out in 2010.

Am genuinely gutted In The Loop has gone, it's one of my favourites (with the The Thick of It being the same).
vivabobbygraham

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #95 on: Today at 06:10:32 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:03:07 pm
I thought In the Loop and Four Lions came out around the same time so I was kid of the same, was definitely going to pick one of the two (or possibly both) until I realised Four Lions came out in 2010.

Am genuinely gutted In The Loop has gone, it's one of my favourites (with the The Thick of It being the same).

With you 100%.
Lastrador

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #96 on: Today at 06:20:01 pm
Four Lions is one of the funniest movies I have ever seen, and so is In the Loop. I recently saw The Death of Stalin from Iannucci, which was amazing. Incredible funny but really powerful too.
Hazell

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #97 on: Today at 06:26:41 pm
Yeah, Death of Stalin is brilliant as well. Like Four Lions and In The Loop dead funny but bloody scary as well.
dis_1

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #98 on: Today at 06:28:21 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:55:05 pm
I can't believe In The Loop has gone already, that was my go to comedy pick. dis, you F * * c*nt.

haha, soz. you are right about me though
Max_powers

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #99 on: Today at 06:39:20 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 06:20:01 pm
Four Lions is one of the funniest movies I have ever seen, and so is In the Loop. I recently saw The Death of Stalin from Iannucci, which was amazing. Incredible funny but really powerful too.

Iannucci is comedic genius. Anything he does sure gets the laughs out of me.  About half the RAWK jokes and humour is derived from one of his shows. 

Chris Morris is like the edgier and darker version of Iannucci.

Max_powers

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #100 on: Today at 06:41:37 pm
Losing the Andy@A vote with this one. If I am drawn against sheer, I am gonna DM him.

Great pick though.
Hazell

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #101 on: Today at 06:41:51 pm
I'm gonna be unavailable tomorrow up until around this time, can I leave my picks with someone?
El Lobo

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #102 on: Today at 06:56:13 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:41:51 pm
I'm gonna be unavailable tomorrow up until around this time, can I leave my picks with someone?

:thumbup
Hazell

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #103 on: Today at 06:57:25 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:56:13 pm
:thumbup

Thanks, I'll figure out my picks and will PM you after our game.
vivabobbygraham

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #104 on: Today at 06:59:57 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 06:39:20 pm
Iannucci is comedic genius. Anything he does sure gets the laughs out of me.  About half the RAWK jokes and humour is derived from one of his shows. 

Chris Morris is like the edgier and darker version of Iannucci.

Veep is pretty good too. Chris Morris is on another planet, max
