Great pick Las, had thought's of picking it next.



Cheers. Surprised it went unpicked, it's pretty popular on these drafts.I remember seeing it with a mate in 2005-06. He was a big Steven Seagal fan, so obviously, he fell to sleep on the first 20 minutes. But he waked up right to the end and I could see his eyes getting wide open and was about to have a heart attack. When it ended, he asked me: "did you understand anything of it?" and I told him, "you fell asleep for most of it, and I understood as much as you". I absolutely loved it though. An incredible cinematic experience, one that I can recall clearly to this day.