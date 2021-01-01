« previous next »
00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion

Online El Lobo

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 07:36:34 pm
Thought Gladiator would go first, cracking movie
Sheer Magnetism

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 07:50:40 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 06:43:34 pm
I love the books and I think these movies were so well received was they were not terrible and by and large stayed pretty faithful to the source material.

Looking back now, the best thing about the movies was the fantastic score.
Personal taste is personal taste but this is a hell of a take. Like saying Star Wars was well received because people in the 70's wanted a big budget movie that was fun rather than depressing for once. They're films with huge casts and a vast back story that never kept you wondering about who was who or why they were doing something, filled with amazing action set pieces and acting that's almost universally excellent. It would have been so easy for them to be silly it's practically a miracle they succeeded at all, let alone on the scale they did.

The LOTR trilogy was groundbreaking - the first films ever to be filmed as a trilogy and as blockbusters without a star, based on a property thought to be unfilmable and only for nerds. It changed the face of big-budget filmmaking, showing it was possible to produce a serious and large-scale adaptation of a fictional property without dumbing down for a mass audience. Without it you don't get the Nolan Batman films, the Marvel cinematic universe or Game of Thrones, just more along the lines of Batman Forever, the Burton Planet of the Apes and occasionally the Matrix sequels, forever and ever amen.

In a wider sense, it was arguably the biggest factor in the switch from the jock culture of the late 90's to the geek-friendly culture of the 2000's (along with the emergence of the Neptunes and NERD in the music world). The response to it was off the scale from practically everyone, not just fans of the book, who were relatively tiny in number anyway. I've barely ever seen anything in the cinema that's blown me away like this did.
Hazell

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 08:10:09 pm
Probably shouldn't say this but there's a film from this decade on BBC 2 tonight, it's excellent and definitely worth watching if you haven't seen it.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 08:52:15 pm
The Bourne Identity was made in 2002? Fuck my life.
Chakan

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 08:55:39 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 08:52:15 pm
The Bourne Identity was made in 2002? Fuck my life.

You want to feel old? The cast of friends are all older than the golden girls when it premiered...
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 09:02:41 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:55:39 pm
You want to feel old? The cast of friends are all older than the golden girls when it premiered...

Means nothing to me. I believe they are both comedies and totally passed me by.

It is weird that Bourne made me feel old but something like Ferris Bueller doesn't and that is a lot older.
Crosby Nick

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 09:06:54 pm
Realised I dont love that many movies from this era while searching. Especially some of the critically acclaimed ones, a couple of which have been picked already.
Samie

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 09:22:11 pm
Lobo picks the shit version of the same film.  ;D
Crosby Nick

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 09:23:08 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:22:11 pm
Lobo picks the shit version of the same film.  ;D

Yeah but no subtitles or dubbing. Solid pick. None of that foreign muck.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 09:25:23 pm
Another movie where the score is good though.

To be fair, I love The Departed as well. The cast is brilliant.
tubby

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 09:25:59 pm
Both versions of the film are really good.
Max_powers

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 09:28:48 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:25:23 pm
Another movie where the score is good though.

To be fair, I love The Departed as well. The cast is brilliant.

You may not agree with this but I prefer The Departed to Infernal Affairs just slightly, they are both great films of course.

I know it's almost a scene-by-scene remake but I think The Departed just has a better cast and is edited and paced slightly better. Jack Nicholson in particular is what makes Departed better.
Crosby Nick

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 09:32:24 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:25:23 pm
Another movie where the score is good though.

To be fair, I love The Departed as well. The cast is brilliant.

Yes, its one of my favourite musicals. Gimme Shelter popping up through it is really good.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 09:48:58 pm
Ah, Beatrix Kiddo. One of my favourite movie characters ever. But strangely, not one of my favourite movies. It just feels a bit disjointed and self indulgent.
red mongoose

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 09:49:49 pm
I haven't seen "Infernal Affairs" in ages - downloading that beauty right now. Great pick, Grip.

Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:48:58 pm
Ah, Beatrix Kiddo. One of my favourite movie characters ever. But strangely, not one of my favourite movies. It just feels a bit disjointed and self indulgent.

I changed my mind. You stink.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm
Sorry. The score is fantastic though.
Hazell

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 10:48:08 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:55:39 pm
You want to feel old? The cast of friends are all older than the golden girls when it premiered...

Who told you that, Wayne Rooney?
Chakan

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 11:03:04 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:48:08 pm
Who told you that, Wayne Rooney?

read it on twitter lol
tubby

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Today at 09:56:30 am
Battle Royale is brilliant, great pick.  Would've had that at some point myself.  The bit where the dude opens his bag and his weapon is a dustbin lid is great.
Crosby Nick

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Today at 10:05:44 am
Feels like theres a bit more criteria this time around in terms of checking budgets and takings. Going to be tricky!
vivabobbygraham

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Today at 11:22:43 am
jUst picking now guys. Sorry for delay am on the picket line
vivabobbygraham

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Today at 11:36:24 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:32:24 pm
Yes, its one of my favourite musicals. Gimme Shelter popping up through it is really good.

Can't remember but were their lots of jazz hands and a big, fuck off walkdown at the end?
vivabobbygraham

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Today at 11:44:28 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:05:44 am
Feels like theres a bit more criteria this time around in terms of checking budgets and takings. Going to be tricky!

Moan, moan, moan...
tubby

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Today at 11:54:15 am
Moon is a belter, love that pick.
vivabobbygraham

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Today at 12:01:36 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:54:15 am
Moon is a belter, love that pick.

Cheers tubs, great movie. Sam fucking Rockwell, man. Aced it. Low budget too. $5mil
Crosby Nick

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Today at 12:09:29 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 11:44:28 am
Moan, moan, moan...

Interestingly thats the screenplay from my next pick.

A racy little number.
vivabobbygraham

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Today at 12:44:00 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:09:29 pm
Interestingly thats the screenplay from my next pick.

A racy little number.

Are you in it old big dick Nick...or something of that ilk. Always thought it could be a minor porn stars name, someone just brought in for the close ups like
El Lobo

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Today at 12:45:28 pm
Shaun of the Deads fucking brilliant Betty, exactly like marmite. Just superb.
Betty Blue

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Today at 12:51:19 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:45:28 pm
Shaun of the Deads fucking brilliant Betty, exactly like marmite. Just superb.

You've just gone way up in my estimation  :D

Need to give it a re-watch actually. That 'no' kills me every time.
