00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion

Lastrador

00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 04:50:41 pm

Welcome to the third instalment of this fun and highly successful (to keep our minds out of football) series of movie drafts. We now do the 00s, also called the noughties, which is a really fun way to call a decade. This decade was, for me personally, the most formative decade in shaping my movie sensibilities, and I know many will feel the same. So it's going to be a fun one, with lots of greats movie to pick from. Like that Romano Twitter prick says, here we go!

The draft

- Snake format draft.

- Every movie released from 2000 to 2009 is eligible. We will use letterboxd.com to corroborate the year of the release.

- 2 hours per pick for the first round. 1 hour per pick after the first round.

- Every drafter will have to pick 8 fleems (hi cap) and state into which one of these categories it falls:

Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy
Cat 4. Drama/Romance
Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical
Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi
Cat 7. Animation/Family
Cat 8. Wildcard (pick whatever you like)

- I know it's pretty obvious but, only one pick per category and all eight of them have to be completed.

- The genre chosen for the film, must be present on its letterbox.com or IMDB page to be valid.

Example: The Godfather: https://letterboxd.com/film/the-godfather/genres/

In this example, you can choose either drama or crime, but you can't put it on thriller as it's not one of the genres covered.

- Besides the different categories, the drafters will also have to fulfil the following quotas and regulations:

* 1 Foreign language film.
* 5 different years must be represented.
* 1 blockbuster. Budget over $100m. Grossed over $200m. in the box office worldwide. Wiki
* 1 small indie film (budget under $10m.) Wiki
* Only 1 movie per director.
* No repeated lead actors.

I recommend using letterboxd.com to do your research. Its an incredibly comprehensive and user-friendly movie database/social media. You can search movies by filtering by decade, year, genre, rating, etc. There are some great lists too, that you can also filter by decade. Ill paste some of them at the bottom of the post.

That's all I can think of, as of now. Happy to discuss and change any of the different categories and regulations.

https://letterboxd.com/films/decade/2000s/
https://letterboxd.com/peterstanley/list/1001-movies-you-must-see-before-you-die/
https://letterboxd.com/top10ner/list/2020-edition-top10ners-1001-greatest-movies/
https://letterboxd.com/momsaysitsok/list/r-truefilm-canon-1000-films/

SIGN UPs:
   
1. Samie
2. red mongoose
3. Hazell
4. Lastrador
5. AndyMuller
6. vivabobbygraham
7. tubby
8. Max_Powers
9. Musketeer Gripweed
10. El Lobo
11. Betty Blue
12. NICHOLLS1986
Last Edit: Today at 12:08:17 am by Lastrador
Samie

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:59:28 pm
Go on then.
tubby

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:07:50 pm
In
Max_powers

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:08:37 pm
In!
Samie

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:16:20 pm
Musketeer is in.  :wave
El Lobo

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:14:30 pm
Aye
Betty Blue

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:56:23 pm
I'm amazingly busy this week...

So of course I'm in
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:30:12 pm
Thanks for letting me in, and thanks Samie for letting me know.

My 97 year old dad broke his hip yesterday, so please be patient with me if I'm a bit late as I will be spending time visiting and stuff. I'll try and pass on my picks if I am incapacitated.
NICHOLLS1986

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:01:53 pm
In, lets do this  8)
Lastrador

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #9 on: Today at 12:09:29 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 08:30:12 pm
Thanks for letting me in, and thanks Samie for letting me know.

My 97 year old dad broke his hip yesterday, so please be patient with me if I'm a bit late as I will be spending time visiting and stuff. I'll try and pass on my picks if I am incapacitated.
Don't sweat it mate, real life comes first. Hope your grandpa will be ok.
dis_1

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #10 on: Today at 01:39:50 am
in please
