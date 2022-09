There is no open mid-week slot for the UEFA matches before the WC and the knockouts start immediately after. The English teams would probably either have to forfeit or play a league game 24 hours later or something crazy to make it up if they skip this week. My guess and what is being noted on twitter by most journalists is the Ajax game will go ahead as will all the others English/UEFA games and then next weekend will be called off as well due to the funeral. These games probably won't be made up until April in full so it's going to again call into question fairness for certain teams vs. others in that there will probably be times it's not possible to field a normal team and make for a sporting result that wouldn't typically happen. Not a UK citizen so not going to wade into the right or wrongs of this, just do find it odd they couldn't play this weekend while properly honoring the Queen.