Come on, if that had been scored by United it wouldn't even have been checked.



You are correct Jillc.A replica goal was scored by Rashford at OT against us when Origi was tackled from behind by Lindelof.A clear foul as opposed to the coming together by two players on Sunday.This is a report on the incident.It was a match where the nuances of VAR once again came under scrutiny and Klopp was bitterly unhappy that it did not rule out Rashfords goal. The flashpoint followed Victor Lindelöfs tackle from behind on Divock Origi which set a fast United counterattack in motion and, certainly, it looked like a foul  even if Solskjær disagreed. United still had some way to go but when Scott McTominay released James, there was pace and possibility. The Welshman crossed low and, after deceiving Joël Matip with a clever piece of movement inside the area, Rashford prodded past Alisson.Klopps argument was that the referee Martin Atkinson had allowed the play to continue because he knew that VAR would help him after the event. But the problem was, in the Liverpool managers view, that the decision was not then clear and obviously wrong enough to merit an overrule.The officials have always bent over backwards at OT in their favour. If ever it was obvious its shown by these 2 goals.Atkinson was the ref who wasnt going to disallow it. Tierney went the other way.