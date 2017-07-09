« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24] 25   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th  (Read 15738 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,840
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #920 on: September 4, 2022, 07:06:48 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on September  4, 2022, 06:59:18 pm
Why would you say that? You want to bet on this?

Cos you're talking out of your hoop
Logged
Poor.

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,503
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #921 on: September 4, 2022, 07:07:52 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on September  4, 2022, 06:54:10 pm
Because we haven't really played well for a while. The tail end of last season was a slog and we lost out on 2 major trophies and needed penalties to win other 2.

Salah has been out of form since AFCON. Trent and Virgil are not performing at top level and our top midfielders are injury prone.

So enough reasons to think we will finish behind MU and Arsenal.
How does not winning a CL final in which we dominated and created the most chances, mean we're suddenly a shit team? And we still finished on 92 points after playing the most number of games possible.

Your second sentence makes some fair points, but all those things are fixable. Form is temporary.

I don't think you understand how much we would have to drop off, and how much they would have to improve to actually finish ahead of us.
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,423
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #922 on: September 4, 2022, 07:07:52 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on September  4, 2022, 06:23:12 pm
I personally feel we will finish behind Arsenal and MU.

These teams just look better than us. Happy to be proven wrong but United had a good transfer window and Arsenal have good young players who are hungry.



Klopp
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,423
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #923 on: September 4, 2022, 07:08:13 pm »
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,798
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #924 on: September 4, 2022, 07:09:43 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on September  4, 2022, 07:07:52 pm
How does not winning a CL final in which we dominated and created the most chances, mean we're suddenly a shit team? And we still finished on 92 points after playing the most number of games possible.

Your second sentence makes some fair points, but all those things are fixable. Form is temporary.

I don't think you understand how much we would have to drop off, and how much they would have to improve to actually finish ahead of us.

Hes worried and is having a panic attack on rawk

I suppose its better than doing it on Twitter where he will be quoted around all of social media

Let him tire himself out. Hell be happy again soon ;D
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,738
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #925 on: September 4, 2022, 07:12:45 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on September  4, 2022, 07:07:52 pm
How does not winning a CL final in which we dominated and created the most chances, mean we're suddenly a shit team? And we still finished on 92 points after playing the most number of games possible.

Your second sentence makes some fair points, but all those things are fixable. Form is temporary.

I don't think you understand how much we would have to drop off, and how much they would have to improve to actually finish ahead of us.

I'd like to know where the idea that the end of last season was a slog has come from, when we won numerous matches, deservedly so for most of them, and in all competitions, including the FA Cup semi against Man City and the final where we just couldn't finish off our chances. It seems to have been built up by some to justify to themselves they foresaw our start to this season.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline MancEunuchian

  • Manc
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 225
  • On the piss with Georgie Best
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #926 on: September 4, 2022, 07:18:52 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on September  4, 2022, 06:59:18 pm
You want to bet on this?
Gladly. Win-win this 8)
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,836
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #927 on: September 4, 2022, 07:19:54 pm »
Hahaha. Look whose showed up. Cantona should be back off his skiing trip soon too.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,603
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #928 on: September 4, 2022, 07:19:54 pm »
Quote from: MancEunuchian on September  4, 2022, 07:18:52 pm
Gladly. Win-win this 8)

He is one of you anyway.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,798
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #929 on: September 4, 2022, 07:40:19 pm »
I see Roma go top tonight after 5 games if they win or draw

So they are effectively 90 mins away from winning the league for the first time in 21 years

Thats how it works isnt it?
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,411
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #930 on: September 4, 2022, 09:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September  4, 2022, 07:06:48 pm
Cos you're talking out of your hoop

Succinct as ever Andy.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,798
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #931 on: September 4, 2022, 09:27:22 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on September  4, 2022, 07:40:19 pm
I see Roma go top tonight after 5 games if they win or draw

So they are effectively 90 mins away from winning the league for the first time in 21 years

Thats how it works isnt it?

Quite the jinx 😂😂😂

Romas season over now obviously
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,150
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #932 on: September 6, 2022, 10:17:02 am »
Quote from: jillc on September  4, 2022, 07:05:39 pm
Come on, if that had been scored by United it wouldn't even have been checked.

You are correct Jillc.

A replica goal was scored by Rashford at OT against us when Origi was tackled from behind by Lindelof.
A clear foul as opposed to the coming together by two players on Sunday.

This is a report on the incident.

It was a match where the nuances of VAR once again came under scrutiny and Klopp was bitterly unhappy that it did not rule out Rashfords goal. The flashpoint followed Victor Lindelöfs tackle from behind on Divock Origi which set a fast United counterattack in motion and, certainly, it looked like a foul  even if Solskjær disagreed. United still had some way to go but when Scott McTominay released James, there was pace and possibility. The Welshman crossed low and, after deceiving Joël Matip with a clever piece of movement inside the area, Rashford prodded past Alisson.

Klopps argument was that the referee Martin Atkinson had allowed the play to continue because he knew that VAR would help him after the event. But the problem was, in the Liverpool managers view, that the decision was not then clear and obviously wrong enough to merit an overrule.


The officials have always bent over backwards at OT in their favour. If ever it was obvious its shown by these 2 goals.
Atkinson was the ref who wasnt going to disallow it. Tierney went the other way.
Logged
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,491
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #933 on: Today at 09:58:19 am »
Meeting at 11 today re the weekend fixtures. Thought they'd have decided already to be honest.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,711
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #934 on: Today at 10:01:49 am »
So basically they will most likely rip out a full month of football and expect clubs to compensate somehow? In a season already ruined by FIFA Slave Fest 2022, this will further compress the schedule and make insane demands on clubs and players fitness. Everything and anything is considered BEFORE welfare of players and quality of football it seems. I understand it's a unique situation, but to not even take this into consideration is simnply incredible.

I'll fucking punch in the mouth the next person that says Klopp is 'moaning' when he rightly points out just how little fucks football organisations give to players health and long term form.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:08:10 am by Zlen »
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,252
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #935 on: Today at 10:04:10 am »
They'd have to find a gap in the schedule somewhere before they can postpone anything, and that's going to be a nightmare for clubs in Europe.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,518
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #936 on: Today at 10:04:41 am »
Null and void surely
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,491
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #937 on: Today at 10:05:23 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:04:10 am
They'd have to find a gap in the schedule somewhere before they can postpone anything, and that's going to be a nightmare for clubs in Europe.
If this weekend is cancelled next weekend will be which will cause all kinds of issues - that's not even if the alleged European games can be missed also.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #938 on: Today at 10:08:21 am »
Can't imagine the UCL or Europa League games will be cancelled, that'll just create chaos.

If they postpone premier league until the international break then imagine they can only realistically fit this within the schedule post Jan?

Would this go to a vote do we know? Or at the Premier League's discretion?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,645
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #939 on: Today at 10:08:31 am »
Its got to be voided surely
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,853
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #940 on: Today at 10:08:40 am »
I'm happy to you know, cancel the whole season and starting again  :D
Logged

Online Tommy_W

  • Jol-ly. Constipated.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,474
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #941 on: Today at 10:12:06 am »
Personally think they should crack on with the fixtures but I guess it depends on policing etc They might be a bit stretched if a lot more people are in the capital etc.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,518
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #942 on: Today at 10:13:26 am »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 10:12:06 am
Personally think they should crack on with the fixtures but I guess it depends on policing etc They might be a bit stretched if a lot more people are in the capital etc.

No way can the players concentrate on football with the recent events. They need time off, and the league should restart fresh in January as a new half a season league.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #943 on: Today at 10:15:07 am »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 10:12:06 am
Personally think they should crack on with the fixtures but I guess it depends on policing etc They might be a bit stretched if a lot more people are in the capital etc.

This is what determines it really. Policing will be stretched and public transport creaks at the best of times in Britain. Id be very surprised if any football is played in England for weeks.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #944 on: Today at 10:17:07 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:15:07 am
This is what determines it really. Policing will be stretched and public transport creaks at the best of times in Britain. Id be very surprised if any football is played in England for weeks.

There's 10 days of mourning, it's not going to be weeks without football, that's crazy talk.

I wouldn't be surprised if they played this weekend, although it'll depend on mood.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,135
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #945 on: Today at 10:18:58 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:15:07 am
This is what determines it really. Policing will be stretched and public transport creaks at the best of times in Britain. Id be very surprised if any football is played in England for weeks.

Would benefit us massively that. Get the players rested and get these tactics sorted out.

Usually after a loss we are asking for a game straight away but the last thing this Liverpool team needs is games. By the time we return Konate and Henderson could be back and we could get more fitness into Thiago and Jota.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,135
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #946 on: Today at 10:19:50 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:17:07 am
There's 10 days of mourning, it's not going to be weeks without football, that's crazy talk.

I wouldn't be surprised if they played this weekend, although it'll depend on mood.

At least this weekends games will be cancelled. Doesnt our game next week clash with the funeral? Then we have a international break.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,645
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #947 on: Today at 10:19:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:18:58 am
Would benefit us massively that. Get the players rested and get these tactics sorted out.

Usually after a loss we are asking for a game straight away but the last thing this Liverpool team needs is games. By the time we return Konate and Henderson could be back and we could get more fitness into Thiago and Jota.

I wouldnt count on it, we'll probably arrange a behind closed doors friendly and lose half the team
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #948 on: Today at 10:20:03 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:17:07 am
There's 10 days of mourning, it's not going to be weeks without football, that's crazy talk.

I wouldn't be surprised if they played this weekend, although it'll depend on mood.

Maybe you should check the calendar? This weekend wont happen, her funeral is next weekend so no chance and then its an international break.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #949 on: Today at 10:20:36 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:18:58 am
Would benefit us massively that. Get the players rested and get these tactics sorted out.

Usually after a loss we are asking for a game straight away but the last thing this Liverpool team needs is games. By the time we return Konate and Henderson could be back and we could get more fitness into Thiago and Jota.

Nah, just fucks the schedule even more and when Thiago is fit he's on a ticking clock till the next injury so we are just wasting weeks of his fitness with no games, we just had a decent summer of rest as well and look shit.
Logged

Online Tommy_W

  • Jol-ly. Constipated.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,474
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #950 on: Today at 10:24:47 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:20:03 am
Maybe you should check the calendar? This weekend wont happen, her funeral is next weekend so no chance and then its an international break.

I think the suggestion is the funeral will be on the Monday 19th rather than on the weekend
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,261
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #951 on: Today at 10:25:42 am »
Surely if they were cancelled it would've been announced already? There must have been a Dead Queen protocol on standby for years.

Or maybe not, just checked Guardian:

Quote
Several sports will also hold urgent talks in the [Friday] morning to decide whether play should resume at the weekend, with most hoping to do so depending on the public mood over the next 24 hours. Many are also encouraged by indications from the government that the palace is not keen to have a lengthy period without fixtures or events.

However, football may yet be an exception, with the Premier League and English Football League set to meet at 9am to agree a final position.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,491
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #952 on: Today at 10:25:44 am »
Charles has asked for royal mourning from now until 7 days after funeral which would mean no domestic football & make European football for those clubs more difficult?
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,491
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #953 on: Today at 10:26:44 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 10:25:42 am
Surely if they were cancelled it would've been announced already? There must have been a Dead Queen protocol on standby for years.

Or maybe not, just checked Guardian:

Does look like the Premier League want it to continue?
Logged

Online lfcred1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #954 on: Today at 10:28:06 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:13:26 am
No way can the players concentrate on football with the recent events. They need time off, and the league should restart fresh in January as a new half a season league.

Think you missed the fishing rod emoji at the end of that post.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #955 on: Today at 10:29:04 am »
Surely no one is in the mood for football right now, I think out of respect we should cancel the whole season, and whoever is top now should be declared champions. Its not ideal, and I havent looked at the table, but thats secondary now, I just feel thats the best option going forward, in this hard time we are trying to navigate.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:30:43 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 425
  • JFT 97
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #956 on: Today at 10:30:00 am »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 10:24:47 am
I think the suggestion is the funeral will be on the Monday 19th rather than on the weekend
If true can't see the police wanting fixtures in London that weekend at all with the amount of people from around the world who will be arriving including political leaders etc.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #957 on: Today at 10:34:48 am »
There's no announcement on the club site.  This is really poor, people have lives.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,037
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #958 on: Today at 10:35:18 am »
Don't think I'm mentally in the right place to illegally stream our match tomorrow and for that reason, I'm out.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,491
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #959 on: Today at 10:35:34 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:29:04 am
Surely no one is in the mood for football right now, I think out of respect we should cancel the whole season, and whoever is top now should be declared champions. Its not ideal, and I havent looked at the table, but thats secondary now, I just feel thats the best option going forward, in this hard time we are trying to navigate.
Only way Arteta will win anything.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24] 25   Go Up
« previous next »
 