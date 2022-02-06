- Mural of Trent Alexander-Arnold was also defaced with the letters 'EFC' and other graphic imageryIt's Merseyside derby day, but the match has been marred by the defacing of several murals dedicated to Liverpool players.Everton welcome their arch rivals to Goodison Park in Saturday's early kick-off in the Premier League, but the vile vandalism has caused outrage ahead of the game - with one of the murals used to promote a foodbanks in the city.Photos on social media show how graffiti was sprayed across several tributes to Anfield greats across the city, including a sickening racial slur that was painted on the mural of Mohamed Salah.Another three-storey tall mural of Trent Alexander-Arnold was also defaced with the letters 'EFC' and other graphic imagery, made worse by the fact that it has been used to to raise awareness for the charity Fans Supporting Foodbanks since it was painted on the Anfield Road in 2019.The initiative is run by supporters from Everton and Liverpool to support local families, and a post on the Fans Supporting Foodbanks Twitter account responded with a classy message.'Hungers not Red, Blue or Green, it doesn't have a Race, Religion or a Gender it doesn't discriminate. Hunger doesn't discriminate, it can impact on us all,' the post read.- Murals, including one designed to promote foodbanks - are defaced with blue paint and racist slurs ahead of Merseyside derby clash with Everton.