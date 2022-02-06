« previous next »
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 01:19:42 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 08:56:58 am
Think that sums it up though I thought Fabinho got better as the game went on and was having to do a lot of work. Thought our attack does look like individuals at the moment though there were some good early moments with Harvey and Salah, but diaz, carvalho wasn't very productive. It all looked a bit better when Bobby came on attack wise and thought Jota had a good cameo.

The positive is that we didn't concede. For the last few seasons we have always given up chances with our high line and style of play but either Allison would make the save or the opposing team would fluff their big chance. It seems at the moment teams bar Everton have been taking their chances when they come (I think it was davies who hit the post early on yesterday). Normally against the run of play but generally they are scoring in that moment to take the lead. Maybe we are not closing down quick enough - not sure why to be honest but opposing teams seem to have got a bit more clinical.

True, not conceding is perhaps a positive step and hope we can start building from the back again.

We desperately need Salah to step up and bring that bit of spark back to our front line. It looked so blunt at the moment that none of our opponents looked worried when we attacked.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 01:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 12:44:08 pm
He's such a dick isn't he. But hey, give him his moment. He's given us one (some) of our best. Just rewatched the second half, sound muted. We should really have won that. A lot of chances. Some really good saves in fairness.
So be it. Move on.

1 win against us in about 14 derbies or something and that was when there were no fans there. A 0-0 is something he'll be telling his grandkids about.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 01:49:56 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 01:28:53 pm
1 win against us in about 14 derbies or something and that was when there were no fans there. A 0-0 is something he'll be telling his grandkids about.
I remember back in the 1970s they were cock-a-hoop getting a 0-0 at Anfield and declaring it a 'moral victory'.  :lmao

They never change.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 02:26:15 pm »
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 06:32:08 pm »
Quote from: sushared on Yesterday at 08:18:08 am
I really hope we dont have to bring in Milner in a red shirt for any of the meaningful matches in this season. he was all over the place, decision making was absolutely shambolic (diving into challenges from our corner and inviting the counter was crazy).

bang on about Milner, Derby County and bit part last 10 minutes or so as cover.
we had enough chances to win the game, the finishing wasnt clinical, the movement off the ball for throw ins was shocking,, luckily Fabinho was on the park, relying on Harvey and Fabio is a poor indictment of our current midfield availability atm,, plus side imo, Diaz looked very lively the connection with Nunez wasnt good, we looked better when Bobby came on, Jota also looked sharp
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 07:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:49:56 pm
I remember back in the 1970s they were cock-a-hoop getting a 0-0 at Anfield and declaring it a 'moral victory'.  :lmao

They never change.
When we fought back at home against the Mancs to earn a 3-3 draw (Ruddock header!) the Blue noses i worked with were criticising us as 'pathetic celebrating a draw at home'  ::)
But i noticed they had the flares out before the match and the plastic flags (probably anticipating a cup run ending in a semi final appearance at Wem-ber-ley!) for their annual Merseyside Cup Final  ;D
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 11:16:42 pm »
Don't know how to eloquently put this but every game it seems like Fabinho has a LOT of work to do all by himself.

Joe Gomez other than a bad clearance which led to Davies' chance had a really good game.

Still don't think the team looks to be in optimal fitness levels.

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 11:26:06 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 10:42:12 am

Does anyone know what his goalscoring stats are in all competitors since the African Nations (minus penalties) feels like he must be averaging one in every 4 which is a huge drop off.


Since the final of AFCON on 6/2/22, we've had 35 games, Salah has played in 32 of them for a total of 2275 minutes & scored 11 goals in that period.

That gives him a goal per minute ratio of a goal every 206 minutes, or a goal every 2.3 games.  His average since joining Liverpool is a goal every 1.64 games.  So quite a dip in his stats recently.  We need to see the old Salah return sooner than later.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #848 on: Today at 05:23:06 am »
+ Outrage as Liverpool murals defaced, with racial slur painted on Salah's ahead of derby.
-  Mural of Trent Alexander-Arnold was also defaced with the letters 'EFC' and other graphic imagery

It's Merseyside derby day, but the match has been marred by the defacing of several murals dedicated to Liverpool players.

Everton welcome their arch rivals to Goodison Park in Saturday's early kick-off in the Premier League, but the vile vandalism has caused outrage ahead of the game - with one of the murals used to promote a foodbanks in the city.

Photos on social media show how graffiti was sprayed across several tributes to Anfield greats across the city, including a sickening racial slur that was painted on the mural of Mohamed Salah.

Another three-storey tall mural of Trent Alexander-Arnold was also defaced with the letters 'EFC' and other graphic imagery, made worse by the fact that it has been used to to raise awareness for the charity Fans Supporting Foodbanks since it was painted on the Anfield Road in 2019.

The initiative is run by supporters from Everton and Liverpool to support local families, and a post on the Fans Supporting Foodbanks Twitter account responded with a classy message.

'Hungers not Red, Blue or Green, it doesn't have a Race, Religion or a Gender it doesn't discriminate. Hunger doesn't discriminate, it can impact on us all,' the post read.

- https://extra.ie/2022/09/03/sport/soccernews/liverpool-murals-defaced-salah



- Murals, including one designed to promote foodbanks - are defaced with blue paint and racist slurs ahead of Merseyside derby clash with Everton.
