I really hope we dont have to bring in Milner in a red shirt for any of the meaningful matches in this season. he was all over the place, decision making was absolutely shambolic (diving into challenges from our corner and inviting the counter was crazy).
bang on about Milner, Derby County and bit part last 10 minutes or so as cover.
we had enough chances to win the game, the finishing wasnt clinical, the movement off the ball for throw ins was shocking,, luckily Fabinho was on the park, relying on Harvey and Fabio is a poor indictment of our current midfield availability atm,, plus side imo, Diaz looked very lively the connection with Nunez wasnt good, we looked better when Bobby came on, Jota also looked sharp