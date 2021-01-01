When we fought back at home against the Mancs to earn a 3-3 draw (Ruddock header!) the Blue noses i worked with were criticising us as 'pathetic celebrating a draw at home'But i noticed they had the flares out before the match and the plastic flags (probably anticipating a cup run ending in a semi final appearance at Wem-ber-ley!) for their annual Merseyside Cup Final

"The socialism I believe in is not really politics; it is humanity, a way of living and sharing the rewards."

"Red is my colour. I'll play for Liverpool as long as they will have me. I don't want to play for anybody else and when I pull off the red shirt for the last time I expect I will finish with football, at any rate as a player."McKinlay 1923