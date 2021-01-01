« previous next »
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
Think that sums it up though I thought Fabinho got better as the game went on and was having to do a lot of work. Thought our attack does look like individuals at the moment though there were some good early moments with Harvey and Salah, but diaz, carvalho wasn't very productive. It all looked a bit better when Bobby came on attack wise and thought Jota had a good cameo.

The positive is that we didn't concede. For the last few seasons we have always given up chances with our high line and style of play but either Allison would make the save or the opposing team would fluff their big chance. It seems at the moment teams bar Everton have been taking their chances when they come (I think it was davies who hit the post early on yesterday). Normally against the run of play but generally they are scoring in that moment to take the lead. Maybe we are not closing down quick enough - not sure why to be honest but opposing teams seem to have got a bit more clinical.

True, not conceding is perhaps a positive step and hope we can start building from the back again.

We desperately need Salah to step up and bring that bit of spark back to our front line. It looked so blunt at the moment that none of our opponents looked worried when we attacked.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
He's such a dick isn't he. But hey, give him his moment. He's given us one (some) of our best. Just rewatched the second half, sound muted. We should really have won that. A lot of chances. Some really good saves in fairness.
So be it. Move on.

1 win against us in about 14 derbies or something and that was when there were no fans there. A 0-0 is something he'll be telling his grandkids about.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
1 win against us in about 14 derbies or something and that was when there were no fans there. A 0-0 is something he'll be telling his grandkids about.
I remember back in the 1970s they were cock-a-hoop getting a 0-0 at Anfield and declaring it a 'moral victory'.  :lmao

They never change.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
I really hope we dont have to bring in Milner in a red shirt for any of the meaningful matches in this season. he was all over the place, decision making was absolutely shambolic (diving into challenges from our corner and inviting the counter was crazy).

bang on about Milner, Derby County and bit part last 10 minutes or so as cover.
we had enough chances to win the game, the finishing wasnt clinical, the movement off the ball for throw ins was shocking,, luckily Fabinho was on the park, relying on Harvey and Fabio is a poor indictment of our current midfield availability atm,, plus side imo, Diaz looked very lively the connection with Nunez wasnt good, we looked better when Bobby came on, Jota also looked sharp
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
I remember back in the 1970s they were cock-a-hoop getting a 0-0 at Anfield and declaring it a 'moral victory'.  :lmao

They never change.
When we fought back at home against the Mancs to earn a 3-3 draw (Ruddock header!) the Blue noses i worked with were criticising us as 'pathetic celebrating a draw at home'  ::)
But i noticed they had the flares out before the match and the plastic flags (probably anticipating a cup run ending in a semi final appearance at Wem-ber-ley!) for their annual Merseyside Cup Final  ;D
