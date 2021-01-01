« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.  (Read 20101 times)

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #800 on: Today at 07:33:38 am »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 09:41:08 pm
Big man Joseph Dave Gomez has returned to BEAST MODE now. It is slowly clicking..... Dems the positives.

Yes. To me, he's been the undoubted highlight of the individual performances so far. The guy's been great and looked absolutely back to his old self. There was a bizarre thing last year of everyone talking themselves into the idea of him going to Villa or somewhere shit like that - it became a weird, self-perpetuating discussion point on TAW especially. Very glad that's passed and that Joe is showing his class. If anyone deserves a run without injury, it's him. Think we'll see him at right back vs Napoli to give Trent a rest, but he's been greet there too in 2022.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #801 on: Today at 07:37:49 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:53:46 am
Thought Id watch it again recorded and got to say I feel so much better about the showing seeing it again without watching it live, blood pressure through the roof and just wanting the ball to be in the net and pretty much nothing else. The way I always watch this particular fixture now

We were by far the better team and Created decent chances, two things for a start I didnt think after the game.

Then I notice the reason for their chances and its not good reading for one person though I hate to single out

Milner was all over the place at RB

He goes into right back on the hour and the space just appear for them everywhere, their best two chances come from him diving in too far up the pitch when he was never getting there and he jumps too early for their disallowed goal and doesnt react for the cross/shot quick enough. Losing headers, misjudging flights out of position it was a nightmare it actually gave Everton a huge lift

Klopp finally acted on 80 mins and gets Matip on and puts gomez out there

Any footing Everton had in the game slowly evaporated from that point. Milner knew how to best cover ground in the middle and shut down space than elliot, and Matip is better at cb than gomez

Had he made that swap around the 70 mark im pretty sure wed have won it. Much like the United game we ended with a far better shape esp midfield

Extremely unlucky not to win but a wasted opportunity on the tactical side of it I feel overall

Pretty good sumary that I´d say. Everton had their chances, but we still had the best chances and were the better team. I think you´re right that a slightly earlier change in formation and we would have put it to bed. Pickford earned them the draw effectively, as punchable as his face is. Don´t know if its my red-tinted goggles, but listening to Jermaine Jenas gush about Everton and mention us only as an afterthought was really doing my tits in. Think he might be my least favourite commentator. Wanted to shout at the telly every time he opened his mouth.

All in all, despite ending goalless, it was a pretty exciting derby game.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #802 on: Today at 07:48:21 am »
Needed more bite in midfield but not blessed with many options. Carvalho and Elliott in midfield in an away derby is not ideal.

Solid enough at the back though barring a poor sub and unlucky up front not to get a couple. We always struggle at Goodison though bar last season where Rafa played into our hands. They appeal for absolutely everything for 90 minutes and scrap and turn it into a horrible game. I'd almost take 0-0 every season just to not have to play it
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #803 on: Today at 07:54:07 am »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 06:36:50 pm
Watched a different game to me, Tsimikas was way more threatening and quality of cross is so much better.

Fine your opinion is different to mine. But I'd ask you then what period of the game did we look most likely to score? It was obviously 80 minutes onwards, or more accurately when we had a solid midfield, a right back who wasn't defensively getting murdered, and - most importantly for this particular point - Robbo, not Kostas, on the field.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #804 on: Today at 08:18:08 am »
I really hope we dont have to bring in Milner in a red shirt for any of the meaningful matches in this season. he was all over the place, decision making was absolutely shambolic (diving into challenges from our corner and inviting the counter was crazy).
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #805 on: Today at 08:20:18 am »
Just watched the highlights and we had more chances than I thought when watching it live. If not for hitting the woodwork 3 times and Pickford having the best game of his career, we wouldve won that by 2 or 3 goals and things would look very different.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #806 on: Today at 08:21:23 am »
Btw, what the fuck has LFC done to upset Andy Townsend?...was only listening to him to escape BT and the bitter bollocks of Steve Macshithouse.....but had to mute the TV mid-match to block out his Mills'esque anti-Red agenda.....probably one for the pundit thread but why - apart from Ian Wright and the wonderful Ally McCoist - do we elicit such dislike from football's talking heads?....no matter who we play or what station is covering the game, the brazen impartiality is ridiculous...
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #807 on: Today at 08:31:24 am »
A lot of posters are saying key players look knackered and over worked in preseason. Could it be the opposite and that klopps team have adjusted for this season and they're have a slow start because of a huge last season, laying off the preseason intensity and getting them up to speed in our opening games?  Seems unlikely now I type it, but seems v unlikely we'd not have the squad where we want it fitness wise.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #808 on: Today at 08:32:52 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 08:21:23 am
Btw, what the fuck has LFC done to upset Andy Townsend?...was only listening to him to escape BT and the bitter bollocks of Steve Macshithouse.....but had to mute the TV mid-match to block out his Mills'esque anti-Red agenda.....probably one for the pundit thread but why - apart from Ian Wright and the wonderful Ally McCoist - do we elicit such dislike from football's talking heads?....no matter who we play or what station is covering the game, the brazen impartiality is ridiculous...
The way he overreacted to Virgil's late tackle on Onana versus his "Oh he might have a complaint" when I think Coady went studs up on Nunez. Beglin as an ex red is even worse, I mute the TV at times.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #809 on: Today at 08:33:00 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 08:21:23 am
Btw, what the fuck has LFC done to upset Andy Townsend?...was only listening to him to escape BT and the bitter bollocks of Steve Macshithouse.....but had to mute the TV mid-match to block out his Mills'esque anti-Red agenda.....probably one for the pundit thread but why - apart from Ian Wright and the wonderful Ally McCoist - do we elicit such dislike from football's talking heads?....no matter who we play or what station is covering the game, the brazen impartiality is ridiculous...

People who don't support Liverpool tend to hate them. It's annoying that a lot of ex reds are a nightmare as well. All City's ex player pundits are basically cheerleaders and pundits who aren't City fans don't give a fuck about them
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #810 on: Today at 08:38:07 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:31:24 am
A lot of posters are saying key players look knackered and over worked in preseason. Could it be the opposite and that klopps team have adjusted for this season and they're have a slow start because of a huge last season, laying off the preseason intensity and getting them up to speed in our opening games?  Seems unlikely now I type it, but seems v unlikely we'd not have the squad where we want it fitness wise.

It's not a normal season and like in 20/21 we're struggling to adapt to that. I think a lot of it is down to just not having the options in midfield to control the game the way we'd like.

We just need to get to the World Cup and take it from there.

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #811 on: Today at 08:44:24 am »
Yep, stay within touching distance and get to the World Cup. But if we can do better than that, then that would be great.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #812 on: Today at 08:47:54 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:31:24 am
A lot of posters are saying key players look knackered and over worked in preseason. Could it be the opposite and that klopps team have adjusted for this season and they're have a slow start because of a huge last season, laying off the preseason intensity and getting them up to speed in our opening games?  Seems unlikely now I type it, but seems v unlikely we'd not have the squad where we want it fitness wise.

It's fair enough to bring up the theory I think, but I'd be pretty certain that they're overcooked rather than undercooked. The fullbacks being unable to complete more than 70 minutes of a game so early in the season is the biggest tell with that. If they hadn't had enough intensity in preseason, then I'd expect they'd need minutes in their legs, not having their minutes heavily managed after only a few weeks.

I would've thought it unlikely we'd mess up with the squad's fitness too, but with the shorter-than-normal summer break and World Cup stoppage in mid-season, it's not a normal situation for our staff to plan for either. They're the best in the business, but it doesn't mean they can't get things wrong, especially in a strange set of circumstances.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #813 on: Today at 08:56:58 am »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 08:47:39 pm
Not read the thread and avoided twitter. Thought we started the game quite brightly for 10-15 minutes, before we got a bit sloppy and Everton benefiting from the crowd getting involved after a couple of simple decisions they took offence to. Not quite gelling upfront yet; Carvalho struggled to get into the game. Better at times in the second half, without ever entirely convincing that a goal was coming.

Fabinho and Trent still looking a bit sluggish. Salah looks bright enough outside the box, but uncharacteristically ponderous inside it. Darwin still to settle; needs maybe a big performance in a more open game against one of the bigger sides to find his place. Diaz playing by himself at times? Gomez played well, Van Dijk looked a little sharper.

Onwards and upwards.


Think that sums it up though I thought Fabinho got better as the game went on and was having to do a lot of work. Thought our attack does look like individuals at the moment though there were some good early moments with Harvey and Salah, but diaz, carvalho wasn't very productive. It all looked a bit better when Bobby came on attack wise and thought Jota had a good cameo.

The positive is that we didn't concede. For the last few seasons we have always given up chances with our high line and style of play but either Allison would make the save or the opposing team would fluff their big chance. It seems at the moment teams bar Everton have been taking their chances when they come (I think it was davies who hit the post early on yesterday). Normally against the run of play but generally they are scoring in that moment to take the lead. Maybe we are not closing down quick enough - not sure why to be honest but opposing teams seem to have got a bit more clinical.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #814 on: Today at 09:02:56 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 08:21:23 am
Btw, what the fuck has LFC done to upset Andy Townsend?...was only listening to him to escape BT and the bitter bollocks of Steve Macshithouse.....but had to mute the TV mid-match to block out his Mills'esque anti-Red agenda.....probably one for the pundit thread but why - apart from Ian Wright and the wonderful Ally McCoist - do we elicit such dislike from football's talking heads?....no matter who we play or what station is covering the game, the brazen impartiality is ridiculous...

I watched the game with my sons, daughter and wife. My daughter said who's this fella talking, he sounds like he hates us..
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #815 on: Today at 09:16:14 am »
Went to the game.

Pickford did really well and some super saves, but he's a horrible little inbred rat

Referee was poor - ignored most of the fouls on our players - it's almost like he's a fan of one of our bitterest rivals or something, but obviously the Premier League would never allow such a conflict of interests in a game of this magnitude

VAR. Fuck me. Thanks la!

Everton fans. Were great. Had a few problems getting in/out of the ground in the past, but they were well organised and the Everton fans were boss. Mind you, we got there 45 minutes earlier and missed all the queing - here's a tip lads and lasses - if there is a ground where you've had problems getting in - get in early and it's Saul Goodman


Enjoyed the game - been a while since I did an away - years ago used to go to all the home and aways and then life got in the way.

Hope Everton do well this season and I hope we pick the pace up.


YNWA.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #816 on: Today at 09:40:14 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:54:07 am
Fine your opinion is different to mine. But I'd ask you then what period of the game did we look most likely to score? It was obviously 80 minutes onwards, or more accurately when we had a solid midfield, a right back who wasn't defensively getting murdered, and - most importantly for this particular point - Robbo, not Kostas, on the field.

Yes, but Everton were fucked by then. Personally would love to see Kostas get a decent run and that's not to have a pop at Robbo, I just think he's earned it.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #817 on: Today at 09:42:24 am »
City have a player who cost 100m and a player from Leeds who cost 50m and others who can't even get a game, we have done wonders to even keep tabs with them in recent years. As signings go we have made some brilliant buys and because of it we haven't spent as much as others who are struggling.
I would of gone out and bought someone special in midfield two years ago and have said many times on here, easy for me to say but it could of over come those two one point near misses to win the league again..
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #818 on: Today at 09:56:06 am »
Quote from: God's Left Peg on Today at 09:40:14 am
Yes, but Everton were fucked by then. Personally would love to see Kostas get a decent run and that's not to have a pop at Robbo, I just think he's earned it.

Fair enough - we'll have to agree to disagree. I personally think Tsimikas is a good lad and a capable stand-in, who's been overrated by a lot of the fanbase purely because he doesn't let the side down and is better than the likes of Moreno. He's a decent defender, and sometimes a good, but erratic, crosser.

However, I think that the idea that he deserves to start ahead of Robertson, even the current goosed version of Robertson, is a bit mad. But understand people see it differently.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #819 on: Today at 09:58:38 am »
I actually agree Id be starting Tsimikas. I love Robbo but even his most ardent supporter would say hes had one good game at best this season and that was collectively everyones good game.

He looks like he needs a damn good rest. The World Cup break will do him good.
« Reply #820 on: Today at 10:04:18 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:58:38 am
I actually agree Id be starting Tsimikas. I love Robbo but even his most ardent supporter would say hes had one good game at best this season and that was collectively everyones good game.

He looks like he needs a damn good rest. The World Cup break will do him good.

I like Tsimikas and have always wanted to see the left back role rotated even when Robertson is at his best but I preferred Robertson yesterday especially when he drove forward with his runs.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #821 on: Today at 10:05:10 am »
I thought we looked better when Robertson came on, better crosses and better corners imo. Think Robbos first corner found VVD in the six yard box right in front of goal.

Looked at some early stats and Tmiskas had 2 key passes and 2 successful crosses while Robbo had 3 key passes and 4 successful crosses.

But I also felt Robbo gave more energy and drive down that side, kinda opposite to the Milner/Trent change 😀
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #822 on: Today at 10:09:18 am »
Quote from: M4tt on Yesterday at 08:19:01 pm
Agreed. Arsenal remind me of us a few years ago, Coutinho's last full season where him.and Bobby were on fire. We had a great run up until Christmas then our lack of squad depth cost us and we tailed off to finish 4th.

Arsenal don't have the squad depth and quality to challenge us and City for the title imo. Maybe next season if they have another good transfer window or 2

Let's also not forget who Arsenal have played during their perfect start:

Palace A
Leicester H
Bournemouth A
Fulham H
Villa H

The only difficult game there (on paper) is Palace away .. and anything can happen on the first weekend of the season.

Arsenal will drop away and battle for Top 4. Same with Spurs, Chelsea and possibly United.

We will easily get first or second, irrespective of our perceived issues. We WILL start firing sooner then later and we have shown in the last few seasons that we are one of two teams in this league capable of going on a long winning (or at very least, not losing) run.

Yes, we haven't started off playing sparkling stuff .. but, and for me this is the major point: When you compare our squad to the other pretenders, we are pretty much better then them all man-for-man in most positions.

And yes, I did mean 'easily' when stating we will make first or second.

A bit of faith in what Klopp and our players / club have achieved in the last 5 or so seasons should not be too hard to have, irrespective of the less then desirable start we have had.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #823 on: Today at 10:31:23 am »
With the amount of injuries we have, its not a bad point all things considered. City didn't extend their points advantage either.

In the scheme of things, its not a significant setback by any means. Its a stumble, but we are not that far off.

These injuries are killing us though. Hoping for our medical staff to work winders.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #824 on: Today at 10:38:10 am »
I have to say I think its hilarious how the media and our own fanzines are joining in, in this theres something missing from Liverpool this season and the big players are not turning up
What a load of shit, the big players have been missing because theyve been out injured since the first week of the season! Pretty much all areas of the team - central defence, mainly midfield but attack also.

Look at the contrast - we played the charity shield (which was definitely not played out like an exhibition match) and were brilliant - we were however pretty much almost at full strength at that point.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #825 on: Today at 10:42:12 am »
I know people don't want to here it and many are now in denial too it but we miss Mane badly, such a big game and important moments mentality giant.

Obviously midfield is a problem, keita-Henderson-Thiago would be our best midfield imo and all 3 out is too much.

In defense, I think Gomez is playing well but I think we lose a lot of attacking prowess from set pieces in both boxes when either Matip or Konate don't start.

Up front it's really good to have Nunez and Jota back to give us those options but Salah for me seems to have lost a yard of pace since the African Nations, it's very rare you see him out run anyone anymore, he doesn't seem to get in behind like he used too. Does anyone know what his goalscoring stats are in all competitors since the African Nations (minus penalties) feels like he must be averaging one in every 4 which is a huge drop off.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #826 on: Today at 10:54:06 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 08:21:23 am
Btw, what the fuck has LFC done to upset Andy Townsend?...was only listening to him to escape BT and the bitter bollocks of Steve Macshithouse.....but had to mute the TV mid-match to block out his Mills'esque anti-Red agenda.....probably one for the pundit thread but why - apart from Ian Wright and the wonderful Ally McCoist - do we elicit such dislike from football's talking heads?....no matter who we play or what station is covering the game, the brazen impartiality is ridiculous...
Yeah, noticed that too. Funny thing is he's not usually that negative towards us - secretly a bitter?
It was really weird.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #827 on: Today at 10:55:48 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 10:42:12 am
I know people don't want to here it and many are now in denial too it but we miss Mane badly, such a big game and important moments mentality giant.


It's more that it's just tedious hearing it because 1. he's gone and that's not changing and 2. We had many a turgid draw at Goodison with Sadio in the team.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #828 on: Today at 11:09:13 am »
Come on... Nobody here rates Anthony Gordon? Kind of good player I think.

p/s: Please don't misunderstand me, still a prick though.  ;D But I do rate him.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #829 on: Today at 11:09:33 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:55:48 am
It's more that it's just tedious hearing it because 1. he's gone and that's not changing and 2. We had many a turgid draw at Goodison with Sadio in the team.
He was quite poor for 18 months but that gets glossed over.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #830 on: Today at 11:10:23 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:09:13 am
Come on... Nobody here rates Anthony Gordon? Kind of good player I think.

p/s: Please don't misunderstand me, still a prick though.  ;D But I do rate him.
He's world class...














at diving.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #831 on: Today at 11:13:21 am »
Think Gordon is a middle of the road player and his level is Everton. If hed have gone to Chelsea hed be out of his depth and wouldnt get off their bench much.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #832 on: Today at 11:23:21 am »
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #833 on: Today at 11:28:05 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:13:21 am
Think Gordon is a middle of the road player and his level is Everton. If hed have gone to Chelsea hed be out of his depth and wouldnt get off their bench much.

Like when there other young world beater Ross Barkley joined Chelsea.
