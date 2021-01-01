Went to the game.
Pickford did really well and some super saves, but he's a horrible little inbred rat
Referee was poor - ignored most of the fouls on our players - it's almost like he's a fan of one of our bitterest rivals or something, but obviously the Premier League would never allow such a conflict of interests in a game of this magnitude
VAR. Fuck me. Thanks la!
Everton fans. Were great. Had a few problems getting in/out of the ground in the past, but they were well organised and the Everton fans were boss. Mind you, we got there 45 minutes earlier and missed all the queing - here's a tip lads and lasses - if there is a ground where you've had problems getting in - get in early and it's Saul Goodman
Enjoyed the game - been a while since I did an away - years ago used to go to all the home and aways and then life got in the way.
Hope Everton do well this season and I hope we pick the pace up.
YNWA.