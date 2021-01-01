Not read the thread and avoided twitter. Thought we started the game quite brightly for 10-15 minutes, before we got a bit sloppy and Everton benefiting from the crowd getting involved after a couple of simple decisions they took offence to. Not quite gelling upfront yet; Carvalho struggled to get into the game. Better at times in the second half, without ever entirely convincing that a goal was coming.



Fabinho and Trent still looking a bit sluggish. Salah looks bright enough outside the box, but uncharacteristically ponderous inside it. Darwin still to settle; needs maybe a big performance in a more open game against one of the bigger sides to find his place. Diaz playing by himself at times? Gomez played well, Van Dijk looked a little sharper.



Onwards and upwards.





Think that sums it up though I thought Fabinho got better as the game went on and was having to do a lot of work. Thought our attack does look like individuals at the moment though there were some good early moments with Harvey and Salah, but diaz, carvalho wasn't very productive. It all looked a bit better when Bobby came on attack wise and thought Jota had a good cameo.The positive is that we didn't concede. For the last few seasons we have always given up chances with our high line and style of play but either Allison would make the save or the opposing team would fluff their big chance. It seems at the moment teams bar Everton have been taking their chances when they come (I think it was davies who hit the post early on yesterday). Normally against the run of play but generally they are scoring in that moment to take the lead. Maybe we are not closing down quick enough - not sure why to be honest but opposing teams seem to have got a bit more clinical.