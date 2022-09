Thought Id watch it again recorded and got to say I feel so much better about the showing seeing it again without watching it live, blood pressure through the roof and just wanting the ball to be in the net and pretty much nothing else. The way I always watch this particular fixture now



We were by far the better team and Created decent chances, two things for a start I didnt think after the game.



Then I notice the reason for their chances and its not good reading for one person though I hate to single out



Milner was all over the place at RB



He goes into right back on the hour and the space just appear for them everywhere, their best two chances come from him diving in too far up the pitch when he was never getting there and he jumps too early for their disallowed goal and doesnt react for the cross/shot quick enough. Losing headers, misjudging flights out of position it was a nightmare it actually gave Everton a huge lift



Klopp finally acted on 80 mins and gets Matip on and puts gomez out there



Any footing Everton had in the game slowly evaporated from that point. Milner knew how to best cover ground in the middle and shut down space than elliot, and Matip is better at cb than gomez



Had he made that swap around the 70 mark im pretty sure wed have won it. Much like the United game we ended with a far better shape esp midfield



Extremely unlucky not to win but a wasted opportunity on the tactical side of it I feel overall



Pretty good sumary that Id say. Everton had their chances, but we still had the best chances and were the better team. I think youre right that a slightly earlier change in formation and we would have put it to bed. Pickford earned them the draw effectively, as punchable as his face is. Dont know if its my red-tinted goggles, but listening to Jermaine Jenas gush about Everton and mention us only as an afterthought was really doing my tits in. Think he might be my least favourite commentator. Wanted to shout at the telly every time he opened his mouth.All in all, despite ending goalless, it was a pretty exciting derby game.