PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
Not read the thread and avoided twitter. Thought we started the game quite brightly for 10-15 minutes, before we got a bit sloppy and Everton benefiting from the crowd getting involved after a couple of simple decisions they took offence to. Not quite gelling upfront yet; Carvalho struggled to get into the game. Better at times in the second half, without ever entirely convincing that a goal was coming.

Fabinho and Trent still looking a bit sluggish. Salah looks bright enough outside the box, but uncharacteristically ponderous inside it. Darwin still to settle; needs maybe a big performance in a more open game against one of the bigger sides to find his place. Diaz playing by himself at times? Gomez played well, Van Dijk looked a little sharper.

Onwards and upwards.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
Thought Gomez and Virgil were really good. Klopp really made a system that gave them a lot of work and they dealt with it easily. Think a striker like Maupay suited them and an on form Calvert-Lewin would have been tougher but they were good.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
I rarely post but Lads having a meltdown on here. We were not at our best.  We hit the woodwork 3 or 4 times and T Rex had his game of the season.. On another day at least  a couple of those go.in. On to the next and trust in Klopp.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
The team as we know it from last season (and prior) is dead now. The quicker some people realise that the better. I for one am really looking forward to what the future holds. Hold onto your cojones you bitch ass cry baby putos.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
Allison, VVD and Joe were also our three best players. On another day...
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
Itll come.
Im just still buzzing we arent being managed by Roy Hodgson to be honest. I still have bad energy from Souness for godsake.
This team and manger have earned a lifetime of patience.
Plenty to do this season. Im not over the shambles of Paris.
Just try to remember that football never ends. Well be properly shit again one day. And youll wish to god youd stopped being a spoilt brat in 2022.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
Yeah.. thats where I am too!
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
Big man Joseph Dave Gomez has returned to BEAST MODE now. It is slowly clicking..... Dems the positives.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
Its taken me 35 years to reach this conclusion.
That and a complete social media ban.
Ive got my life back.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
Reductionist ? Reactionary ? Here are some thing you might want to consider. You know, keeping things tangible rather than emotionally reactive, as you labeled.

1. We have conceded first in 8 of the last 10 games.
2. We are have been outrun in all of our league games this season.
3. We have the oldest squad in the league by average age.
4. We are 6 points behind the leaders.

Now taking these points in mind, look at our performances. Tell me one game except Bournemouth where we have looked like our usual self ? And yes, I will call our normally high standards our usual self because there are the standards Klopp has set. Which game did we say, right, this was a great performance, just that luck wasn't on our side, or one of those days etc. Out of form ? No. We are declining as a team. We don't win the second balls, we don't challenge the aerial duels (seriously, what is up with that) and not enough effort is there overall.

I would have agreed with you had we been describing a David vs Goliath situation. But we aren't ! A cursory look at our finances told us we spent a paltry 2% of our revenue on transfers. Why ? If winning the league is our priority, why aren't we investing into it ? We are generating money almost equal to City and United, yet our spend is less than Villa and Everton !

Also, one important thing. Please stop gatekeeping expectations. When you come second in the league, you're supposed to kick on and improve. That isn't entitlement. It's competition in sport. City being a cheating oil club does not explain why we did not improve our midfield once Tchouameni bid failed. Unless we are supposed to be like fine " we tried, but there's no use competing with City", we are the fans who drive the team and players to be better.


This is incredible. Where is the mentality monsters the club championed ? Have we accepted that Klopp just cannot compete with City at all ? A bad run of form or downward spiral, please don't tell others how to judge the expectations. Either we are a team that challenges for the league or not. If we aren't okay, the expectations shall be tempered and reactions based accordingly, but we are supposed to have improved from last season's losing the league by a point. I am not sure we have and I don't think it is unreasonable to think so.
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
I just don't understand why we're persisting with this slightly 'changed' way of playing.

Salah is our best attacking player, we should be playing to his strengths. We don't need him consistently wide on the wing all the time. Of that 'triangle' he should be the one most often in/around the box.

I don't think it's particularly reactionary to suggest there's a system issue here (and obviously personnel, it might've worked better with Thiago around).
