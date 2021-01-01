« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.  (Read 15312 times)

Offline BER

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #720 on: Today at 07:27:19 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:06:14 pm
My only genuine cornern is what is wrong with Trent. Let's be frank- other than the Bournemouth game he has been bloody dreadful. Can't even seem to make simple passes. Looks knackered.

Blighted by ego.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #721 on: Today at 07:28:04 pm »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #722 on: Today at 07:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:25:45 pm
Its back in our hands.   :champ
This rollercoster is exhausring mate :D. All is well again lol.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #723 on: Today at 07:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:28:04 pm
Thems the Fax  ;D


It's FACTS you c*nt  ;D
Online lgvkarlos

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #724 on: Today at 07:30:16 pm »
Online Kop Kings

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #725 on: Today at 07:30:37 pm »
I think in isolation the result is fine, as many have already said, we rarely get anything at that dump anyway. It's more the performances that worry - a lot of our key players still look jaded and bereft of ideas, our midfield is still getting bypassed with ease, we still look like we're running through treacle etc etc. That's the worrying part for me.

Not really understanding these assertions that we're having a transitional season either...what about next season when we're probably going to have to integrate 2/3 midfielders and potentially another attacker if Bobby leaves? Then the season after that when we will probably have to start looking at our central defence..? It just highlights, for me, how much of a ball we've dropped the last couple of summers with our clear lack of succession planning. Just kicking the can down the road and assuming we will be fine isn't looking too smart right now.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #726 on: Today at 07:33:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:17:00 pm
By the way, i fucking love Jota.
Hes our best #9 at the moment. Its funny how easily hes forgotten at times.
Online John C

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #727 on: Today at 07:33:26 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:01:28 pm
All I have said is in isolation today's result isn't that bad.
Correct, particularly in context now to what Villa have just done.

I think we all have a right to be a bit frustrated without an entitlement narrative, I'm sure Jurgen and his staff will have appropriate discussions about this seasons performances.

I'm confident we'll improve in a couple of weeks when Arthur beds in and a couple of players are available.

Heads up Reds, keep the faith, there's things to win again this year.
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #728 on: Today at 07:33:58 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:33:16 pm
Hes our best #9 at the moment. Its funny how easily hes forgotten at times.

He got easily forgotten the last couple of months of last season. Dont know why, he is incredible.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #729 on: Today at 07:35:20 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:28:53 pm

It's FACTS you c*nt  ;D

 :lmao  and to think John C said you were constrained.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #730 on: Today at 07:35:27 pm »
Let's get our act together.
Online John C

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #731 on: Today at 07:35:45 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:28:53 pm

It's FACTS you c*nt  ;D
;D  did you see my post before?
Offline Raid

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #732 on: Today at 07:36:04 pm »
Good point in the end. Should have scored but they also had chances.

Villa just drawn with Abu Dhabi. As you were
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #733 on: Today at 07:36:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:33:58 pm
He got easily forgotten the last couple of months of last season. Dont know why, he is incredible.
I thought he would lose some consistency last season as he got more minutes, but his output didnt drop at all. One of our best pressers in the squad too.
Online Jm55

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #734 on: Today at 07:36:47 pm »
On the Pickford save at the end - watching it back Im not convinced its a particularly good save? Its at his near post, Salah is about half the distance of the penalty area away from goal and Pickford is within about a foot of the post? Its one of them that looks impressive as he gets a tiny touch on it to tip it onto the post but surely he shouldnt be getting beaten at his near post there anyway?
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #735 on: Today at 07:38:16 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:35:20 pm
:lmao  and to think John C said you were constrained.




Online oldman

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #736 on: Today at 07:39:32 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:03:35 pm
100%..We cannot let Arsenal and Spurs get to far ahead..never thought Id want City to beat Spurs next weekend, but I think thats needed.



No - after 38 games it will be us and city at the top
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #737 on: Today at 07:40:34 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:35:45 pm
;D  did you see my post before?

No,did you give me a bollocking ?
Online HardworkDedication

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #738 on: Today at 07:41:40 pm »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #739 on: Today at 07:42:40 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:03:35 pm
100%..We cannot let Arsenal and Spurs get to far ahead..never thought Id want City to beat Spurs next weekend, but I think thats needed.

We will have a big game against Chelsea in 2 weeks.we really cant be too many points behind top 4..catch-up is always difficult.issue is we are too open, Ive never seems us give away so many chancesspurs look solid and Arsenal have a decent lead and will be tough if that lead becomes double figures.
If we start performing to our potential, we are definitely finishing above the two North London clubs.
Online SvenJohansen

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #740 on: Today at 07:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:25:45 pm
Its back in our hands.   :champ

Or maybe we fight it out with City for top 4? Brighton will win the league.
Online beardsley4ever

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #741 on: Today at 07:45:02 pm »
We played 63 games of football last year and then had a shortened preseason because of the stupid world cup this year.  Why is anyone surprised that we look tired and have a few injuries?  It's the cost of what we tried to achieve last year and how hard we pushed ourselves, and if given the choice again, I'd want us to do the exact same thing.  We had a shot at history and we took it - we could have rested more players in the league last year and given up the ghost, but we didn't.  We took our shot and had amazing memories, even if we ultimately missed on the treble/quad by just a couple of goals on the last days.  That's how it is.  This year is going to be tough as a result; so be it.  Don't worry about City's results - they've won the league.  Let's just hope that we finish above two of Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and United.  Up the Reds.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #742 on: Today at 07:47:51 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 07:43:24 pm
Or maybe we fight it out with City for top 4? Brighton will win the league.

Brighton, who are they?



Offline Son of Spion

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #743 on: Today at 07:49:06 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 07:30:37 pm
I think in isolation the result is fine, as many have already said, we rarely get anything at that dump anyway. It's more the performances that worry - a lot of our key players still look jaded and bereft of ideas, our midfield is still getting bypassed with ease, we still look like we're running through treacle etc etc. That's the worrying part for me.

Not really understanding these assertions that we're having a transitional season either...what about next season when we're probably going to have to integrate 2/3 midfielders and potentially another attacker if Bobby leaves? Then the season after that when we will probably have to start looking at our central defence..? It just highlights, for me, how much of a ball we've dropped the last couple of summers with our clear lack of succession planning. Just kicking the can down the road and assuming we will be fine isn't looking too smart right now.
Quite what that means will probably differ from person to person.

For me it is as much of a mental transition than anything else. We've gone all out for a number of seasons now. That's both physically and mentally exhausting. We played every game possible last season too. Winning two trophies and narrowly missing out on another two.

I think picking up the pieces both mentally and physically after the last few seasons takes some doing. To go again so soon feels like a tall order, but one I'm sure we'll rise to. We're also bedding in a few newcomers. That can take time. So, we are in a transitional period of sorts. Maybe a period of adjusting if people prefer that term instead.

I don't think anyone suggesting it's a total rebuild kind of transition. Just that it's a time of change rather than a time where everything is settled and well oiled.
Online Ghost Town

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #744 on: Today at 07:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 07:30:37 pm
Not really understanding these assertions that we're having a transitional season either...Think most peple
Think when most people say 'transitional season' they just mean 'a bit shit' ;)
Online Ghost Town

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #745 on: Today at 07:54:52 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:24:37 pm
They've dropped points in 2 out of their last 3 games, and went 2 goals down in the other. Problem is we're not in any shape to take advantage.
Maybe not at the moment...lots of time left
Online thaddeus

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #746 on: Today at 07:55:03 pm »
Today wasn't really all that bad all things considered and we certainly created enough that we should have scored at least one.  We're not exactly carving teams open but I think we rarely will as teams stay very compact against us.

A clean sheet is welcome even if it was aided by some (predictably) poor finishing from Everton.

Hopefully Darwin will become more clinical as he gets into some great positions so getting chances won't be a problem.  Mo 'only' has two goals from six games but his shot numbers are up amongst the highest in the league (Haaland aside) so he's another that is getting into good positions.
Online Studgotelli

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #747 on: Today at 07:55:54 pm »
For fuck sake if we were half decent in two more of our games wed be pretty much level with City at the very least
Online M4tt

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #748 on: Today at 07:56:38 pm »
City dropped points too today, so we lost no ground on them. We've just got to make sure we do better next time out and I'm sure we will

We are more than capable of a winning run and turning things around. I still fancy our chances this season
Online RedBec1993

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #749 on: Today at 08:06:24 pm »
No team has been perfect apart from Arsenal. And to be honest they have a few injuries now and I think theyll find it tough once europa league starts. We do need to get back to our best though.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #750 on: Today at 08:08:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:17:00 pm
By the way, i fucking love Jota.

He was so close to getting on the end of the rebound when Salah hit the post.
Online Bergersleftpeg

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #751 on: Today at 08:09:11 pm »
Quote from: beardsley4ever on Today at 07:45:02 pm
We played 63 games of football last year and then had a shortened preseason because of the stupid world cup this year.  Why is anyone surprised that we look tired and have a few injuries?  It's the cost of what we tried to achieve last year and how hard we pushed ourselves, and if given the choice again, I'd want us to do the exact same thing.  We had a shot at history and we took it - we could have rested more players in the league last year and given up the ghost, but we didn't.  We took our shot and had amazing memories, even if we ultimately missed on the treble/quad by just a couple of goals on the last days.  That's how it is.  This year is going to be tough as a result; so be it.  Don't worry about City's results - they've won the league.  Let's just hope that we finish above two of Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and United.  Up the Reds.

Fair enough but we didnt play that many more games than Man City. One more game in the CL. One more game in the league cup and, I think 4 more in the FA Cup.

I suppose our extra games were at the end of the season mostly. I think its more the accumulation of several seasons at full throttle and an ageing squad. Man City have refreshed in the middle which is where most of the miles are run and we havent.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool. We're all disappointed, dems the fax.
« Reply #752 on: Today at 08:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 08:09:11 pm
Fair enough but we didnt play that many more games than Man City. One more game in the CL. One more game in the league cup and, I think 4 more in the FA Cup.

I suppose our extra games were at the end of the season mostly. I think its more the accumulation of several seasons at full throttle and an ageing squad. Man City have refreshed in the middle which is where most of the miles are run and we havent.
The way last season ended would have definitely had an effect on us. Had we won 1 out of the big 2, we'd have been flying.
