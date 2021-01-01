I think in isolation the result is fine, as many have already said, we rarely get anything at that dump anyway. It's more the performances that worry - a lot of our key players still look jaded and bereft of ideas, our midfield is still getting bypassed with ease, we still look like we're running through treacle etc etc. That's the worrying part for me.
Not really understanding these assertions that we're having a transitional season either...what about next season when we're probably going to have to integrate 2/3 midfielders and potentially another attacker if Bobby leaves? Then the season after that when we will probably have to start looking at our central defence..? It just highlights, for me, how much of a ball we've dropped the last couple of summers with our clear lack of succession planning. Just kicking the can down the road and assuming we will be fine isn't looking too smart right now.