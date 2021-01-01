We played 63 games of football last year and then had a shortened preseason because of the stupid world cup this year. Why is anyone surprised that we look tired and have a few injuries? It's the cost of what we tried to achieve last year and how hard we pushed ourselves, and if given the choice again, I'd want us to do the exact same thing. We had a shot at history and we took it - we could have rested more players in the league last year and given up the ghost, but we didn't. We took our shot and had amazing memories, even if we ultimately missed on the treble/quad by just a couple of goals on the last days. That's how it is. This year is going to be tough as a result; so be it. Don't worry about City's results - they've won the league. Let's just hope that we finish above two of Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and United. Up the Reds.