« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Everton v Liverpool  (Read 13631 times)

Online Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,814
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #680 on: Today at 06:36:36 pm »
I'm glad Gomez is back in the form that very nearly won the league for us. I love Joel, and Konate looked very strong before his injury, but I think we forget how great the Gomez/VVD partnership was in 18/19.

As for the game, I dunno. We just don't look right at the moment. I don't know whether we're still trying to work out how to play without Sadio, but I'm sure we'll sort it. This is going to be a bit of a transitory season, unfortunately. It's Diaz's first full season, we're still trying to figure out how to accommodate Nunez, and we have to gradually faze out Bobby. Plus there's rejigging the midfield, with Elliott and Carvalho looking strong. Jurgen will sort it out. But it'll need patience this season I'm afraid.
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,028
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #681 on: Today at 06:36:50 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 05:59:37 pm
No doubting Milner had a nightmare at RB, but Robertson? Really? - thought we looked way more dangerous with him driving at them down the left, especially in the closing stages. Tsimikas is a good lad and an adequate stand-in when everything else is working around him, but he provides nowhere near the threat of Robertson. Even this physically-fucked-after-five-games version of Robertson.

And no i dont think there's any message to Trent at all - along with half our team, he just looks like he's been flogged in preseason and is struggling massively. I don't even fully buy the mental fatigue line that's going around - these players just look physically trashed to me. Neither of the full backs being able to play 90 minutes less than one month into the season is just plain weird.
Watched a different game to me, Tsimikas was way more threatening and quality of cross is so much better.
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,972
  • Justice for the 97
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #682 on: Today at 06:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:28:22 pm
Not even just about dropping points either. It's 6 matches and suddenly rather than it being a poor run, it's that we are no longer the same, our rivals have catched us up, we can only scrap for top 4, some either saying just top 6, no chance of catching anyone above us up.

Not just a poor run hardened by injuries, no it's the end of Klopps great time, the twilight of this time.

4 to 5 years to turn us into believers, 6 games to turn us back into doubters
Good post mate - couldn't agree more. Our midfield has been decimated, yet there's no allowance made.
Logged

Online Igor Tripod Biscan

  • Got it, got off it, got on with it. Is rice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,648
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #683 on: Today at 06:40:04 pm »
One of their breaks saw I think Gordon sprint from their half and it was 2 on 2, Mo got on his bike to help out sprinting as fast as he could so the defence wasn't overwhelmed, he is not scoring at the moment and it feels he doesn't touch the ball for periods but always puts it in 100&
Logged
Liverpool is the pool of life.
Carl Jung, 1961.  Alan Partridge didn't ask for a second season you meff

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,975
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #684 on: Today at 06:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Igor Tripod Biscan on Today at 06:40:04 pm
One of their breaks saw I think Gordon sprint from their half and it was 2 on 2, Mo got on his bike to help out sprinting as fast as he could so the defence wasn't overwhelmed, he is not scoring at the moment and it feels he doesn't touch the ball for periods but always puts it in 100&

We were incredibly arrogant against Fulham but i dont think the commitment is in doubt.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,424
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #685 on: Today at 06:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:51:33 pm
I was going to respond to SoS but since your post is a bit more reasonable then I'll respond to this. I think rightly pointing out how ManC have unfair advantages because of their dodgy funding doesn't negate the fact that LFC as a club has still chosen to partake in the competition. Once you've made that choice then acknowledging the fact that you aren't favored because it's not fair doesn't absolve you doing whatever you can to win however slim that chance may be. None of us would take seriously Bournemouth or Burnley's complaints about how unfair it is to compete with LFC because that's just the way the world works and even the rightful point that we "earned" it doesn't mean it's still not fair.

I think the other point is that the club clearly thinks competing with them is realistic and pointing out that so far this season we aren't isn't a fanbase losing it's shit or going mad as I'm sure internally Klopp/Ward/Gordon and the rest at the club would agree with that assessment as well. I do think though that downward spiral is a bit extreme but at the same time this probably is at the "worst outcome" part of the spectrum so far this season. Just throwing up your hands saying it was impossible in the first place doesn't mean how things are going is ok.
Out of interest, where was I unreasonable?
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,456
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #686 on: Today at 06:42:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:28:07 pm
There were quite a few positives i thought though. I thought Virgil and Gomez were really, really good and played whilst exposed and won their battles.

They had a number of players running in and around them as well with pace but shut that down very well. Was vintage 18/19 stuff.

I thought that Gomez and VVD were great as was Matip when he came on.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,202
Re: PL: Everton v Liverpool
« Reply #687 on: Today at 06:42:38 pm »

People are disappointed because it now looks likely that were going for top 4 rather than a title fight.  Entirely natural and not entitled given our incredible standard over the past 4 years. Im sure Jurgen and the boys are disappointed with our start. However were all aware that this is still miles ahead of where we were for the best part of 30 years.

FWIW Im confident well finish 2nd and are capable of a decent CL run but well need to both improve and keep our midfield fit.

I decided to stop thinking about City after the United game and just try and enjoy our games for what they are. Had Salah scored at the end there wed all be on cloud nine until City inevitably hump Villa. Its a sh*t way to live so best ignore them.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 