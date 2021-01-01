I'm glad Gomez is back in the form that very nearly won the league for us. I love Joel, and Konate looked very strong before his injury, but I think we forget how great the Gomez/VVD partnership was in 18/19.



As for the game, I dunno. We just don't look right at the moment. I don't know whether we're still trying to work out how to play without Sadio, but I'm sure we'll sort it. This is going to be a bit of a transitory season, unfortunately. It's Diaz's first full season, we're still trying to figure out how to accommodate Nunez, and we have to gradually faze out Bobby. Plus there's rejigging the midfield, with Elliott and Carvalho looking strong. Jurgen will sort it out. But it'll need patience this season I'm afraid.