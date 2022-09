People are disappointed because it now looks likely that were going for top 4 rather than a title fight. Entirely natural and not entitled given our incredible standard over the past 4 years. Im sure Jurgen and the boys are disappointed with our start. However were all aware that this is still miles ahead of where we were for the best part of 30 years.



FWIW Im confident well finish 2nd and are capable of a decent CL run but well need to both improve and keep our midfield fit.



I decided to stop thinking about City after the United game and just try and enjoy our games for what they are. Had Salah scored at the end there wed all be on cloud nine until City inevitably hump Villa. Its a sh*t way to live so best ignore them.