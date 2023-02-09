Has he similar skillset to Thiago?.

Thiago should not have been asked to play as much as he has (pretty much our best CM..Stefan coming a admirable second)



Similar stature, both are comfortable in possession and prefer to progress the ball at their feet. Unfortunately, that is where the comparison ends. Thiago has been an absolutely elite-level midfield player for a decade. Arthur showed plenty of initial promise but has stagnated.Thiago's passing is far more progressive and he is far more combative.A fully fit Arthur would have been a passable alternative to Gini two or three years ago as a controller.