Re: Arthur Melo
February 9, 2023, 11:33:25 pm
Quote from: Fromola on February  9, 2023, 04:00:02 pm
He was signed as a Thiago understudy (and while he was injured to cover for him). Thankfully Thiago has stayed fit since he came back at least but if he can do 15-20 minutes off the bench at least then he comes in useful. Especially when Jones can't stay fit either.

In reality the fact he's left out the CL squad (when we knew he'd be back for Madrid) says a lot about where he stands in the pecking order.

Keita and Ox were omitted from our CL squad for the group stages, and now they are back. If he stays fit, Arthur will get his playing time in the PL, especially when Thiago will need rest. Having him on the squad certainly won't hurt us ...
Re: Arthur Melo
February 10, 2023, 12:03:34 am
Quote from: Fromola on February  9, 2023, 01:20:37 pm
He wouldn't but he's not really the type of player we're crying out for. He's just another midfielder on our books who needs legs around them, rather than providing them himself.

Yeah I agree. We went and signed a Thiago backup when we needed a replacement for Henderson and Fabinho. Dont think we ever intended him to feature heavily to be honest.

The midfields we put out are depressing. Klopp always talks about fighting for the right to play your football first. We are the most easily outfought team in the league.
Re: Arthur Melo
February 10, 2023, 04:01:46 am
Arthur who? Oh yeah, the midfield solution our American over lords provided last summer 🙄
Re: Arthur Melo
Yesterday at 06:49:00 am
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on February 10, 2023, 12:03:34 am
Yeah I agree. We went and signed a Thiago backup when we needed a replacement for Henderson and Fabinho. Dont think we ever intended him to feature heavily to be honest.

The midfields we put out are depressing. Klopp always talks about fighting for the right to play your football first. We are the most easily outfought team in the league.
Has he similar skillset to Thiago?.
Thiago should not have been asked to play as much as he has (pretty much our best CM..Stefan coming a admirable second)
Re: Arthur Melo
Yesterday at 07:52:02 am
Quote from: smurfinaus on Yesterday at 06:49:00 am
Has he similar skillset to Thiago?.
Thiago should not have been asked to play as much as he has (pretty much our best CM..Stefan coming a admirable second)

Its not a high bar admittedly, but he's been fucking awful for weeks now. He needs a rest or at least some time away from this shambles of a team
Re: Arthur Melo
Yesterday at 09:01:11 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 07:52:02 am
Its not a high bar admittedly, but he's been fucking awful for weeks now. He needs a rest or at least some time away from this shambles of a team

Thiago speaks highly of you.
Re: Arthur Melo
Yesterday at 09:07:48 pm
Quote from: smurfinaus on Yesterday at 06:49:00 am
Has he similar skillset to Thiago?.
Thiago should not have been asked to play as much as he has (pretty much our best CM..Stefan coming a admirable second)

Similar stature, both are comfortable in possession and prefer to progress the ball at their feet. Unfortunately, that is where the comparison ends. Thiago has been an absolutely elite-level midfield player for a decade. Arthur showed plenty of initial promise but has stagnated.

Thiago's passing is far more progressive and he is far more combative.

A fully fit Arthur would have been a passable alternative to Gini two or three years ago as a controller.

Re: Arthur Melo
Yesterday at 09:19:56 pm
Start him tomorrow. Let's get some moneys worth.
Re: Arthur Melo
Yesterday at 09:23:19 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February  9, 2023, 11:33:25 pm
Keita and Ox were omitted from our CL squad for the group stages, and now they are back. If he stays fit, Arthur will get his playing time in the PL, especially when Thiago will need rest. Having him on the squad certainly won't hurt us ...

Klopp was quoted as saying they were omitted because he was told they wouldn't be back during the group stages. Arthur may well get game time in PL (particularly if Thiago misses games) but he's low down the pecking order.
Re: Arthur Melo
Yesterday at 09:27:25 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:19:56 pm
Start him tomorrow. Let's get some moneys worth.

He is probably the last player you would throw into a Derby.
Re: Arthur Melo
Yesterday at 09:49:50 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:27:25 pm
He is probably the last player you would throw into a Derby.

yes - I'm not serious in the least.
Re: Arthur Melo
Yesterday at 10:01:17 pm
We have to sacrifice someone at the Altar of Fewm, he seems the least costly option.
Re: Arthur Melo
Yesterday at 10:26:40 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:01:17 pm
We have to sacrifice someone at the Altar of Fewm, he seems the least costly option.
My thinking exactly.

If he gets a leg snapped (God forbid), he'd be the least costly loss. 
Re: Arthur Melo
Today at 01:58:15 am
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 10:26:40 pm
My thinking exactly.

If he gets a leg snapped (God forbid), he'd be the least costly loss.

Good point, also getting snapped in two might result in a ten men Everton thus less thuggery against the rest of our players.
