Arthur Melo

newterp

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #760 on: Today at 07:26:22 pm
::)
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #761 on: Today at 07:28:39 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:19:06 pm
Thisll cheer everyone up

Devastating news for Arthur Melo. The Brazil midfielder needs surgery and is likely to be sidelined for three to four months.
:duh
DelTrotter

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #762 on: Today at 07:29:33 pm
Bloody hell, shit news. I know he was injury prone anyway but does seem injuries here are just absolutely relentless.

Can't imagine he'll ever play for us now as you would hope we don't let another window pass without signing a quality CM in January though knowing us....

El Lobo

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #763 on: Today at 07:30:40 pm
Christ :duh

I mean first and foremost.poor guy.
Big Dirk

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #764 on: Today at 07:31:43 pm
Why did we even sign him in the first place his injury record was there for all to seeJuventus must be laughing their balls off at us.
PatriotScouser

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #765 on: Today at 07:32:11 pm
I feel for him on a personal note. Must be gutting news for him and also for us.
lgvkarlos

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #766 on: Today at 07:32:12 pm
What the feck do  they get upto at Kirby, must be like gladiator training.
Wghennessy

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #767 on: Today at 07:35:04 pm
We signed an injury prone player who's now injured.

What did we expect? Absolutely ridiculous signing.
Wool

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #768 on: Today at 07:36:14 pm
Wow. Genuinely feels like were cursed at times.

Feel for the poor lad as well, must be devastating.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #769 on: Today at 07:37:27 pm
Just laughable. Someone needs to be sacked over this.
Nick110581

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #770 on: Today at 07:39:02 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 07:37:27 pm
Just laughable. Someone needs to be sacked over this.

He pulled a muscle in training.

Who do we sack?
Crosby Nick

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #771 on: Today at 07:39:32 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:30:40 pm
Christ :duh

I mean first and foremost.poor guy.

Yeah, that first.

Then laugh or cry depending on your mood. There was no sign of him playing anytime soon anyway really. Lets hope we just get someone we need in January and go from there.
Johnnyboy1973

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #772 on: Today at 07:46:09 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 07:37:27 pm
Just laughable. Someone needs to be sacked over this.

Can it be Melo?
Machae

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #773 on: Today at 07:47:12 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:39:32 pm
Yeah, that first.

Then laugh or cry depending on your mood. There was no sign of him playing anytime soon anyway really. Lets hope we just get someone we need in January and go from there.

3/4 months out...i guess he would then need to get match fit and based on how Klopp operates, that's potentially another month on top. Unless the 3/4 months are inclusive of that

Hard luck on the kid, but the recruitment team (Including Klopp) haven't played the last window well and trying to skimp, or waiting for that 'perfect player' has already affected the league
HeartAndSoul

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #774 on: Today at 07:48:18 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:39:02 pm
He pulled a muscle in training.

Who do we sack?

Hes injury prone and we already have enough of those in keita chamberlain Jones and Thiago. Whoever thought it was a great idea to sign someone whos missed large chunks of the previous 2 season need to be questioned why such an injury prone player was put forward as a signing. He was an absolute and utter panic signing when weve constantly heard we dont do panic signings. Were paying £5 million loan for him to play a 20 mins cameo against Napoli.
disgraced cake

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #775 on: Today at 07:49:12 pm
He's got the Liverpool DNA!

That's seriously shite for him but my feeling all along has been that he'd not get given many minutes anyway even if fit. He was only brought in at the very end of the window and therefore would obviously have been shoehorned into Klopp's plans.

Should be another wake up call ahead of the next windows. Two midfielders in January would be nice, even if one's on loan until the end of the season. Then in the summer I'd like to see at least two further ones join permanently. Sigh, what a mess. It was about 4 million to bring him in wasn't it, then wages. Thank christ it wasn't one of those obligation to pay next summer deals.

As I say though rough for Arthur. Looks like it's been hard for him since coming to Europe, seemingly starting well at Barca before quickly being moved on, completely not happening for him at Juve then he gets a once in a lifetime opportunity to play for Liverpool and this happens.
PatriotScouser

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #776 on: Today at 07:51:26 pm
I think we'll be terminating the loan in January.

Have to feel for him and we need to look at the recruitment team again.
lukeb1981

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #777 on: Today at 07:52:46 pm
This is fucking insane- training methods need to be overhauled.
Beninger

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #778 on: Today at 07:54:53 pm
The fuck
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #779 on: Today at 07:55:16 pm
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 07:52:46 pm
This is fucking insane- training methods need to be overhauled.
🤣
lionel_messias

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #780 on: Today at 07:59:39 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:30:40 pm
Christ :duh

I mean first and foremost.poor guy.

Brilliant signing. Like you were saying, if he plays for us in March/April that is fine.
El Lobo

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #781 on: Today at 08:09:42 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:59:39 pm
Brilliant signing. Like you were saying, if he plays for us in March/April that is fine.

If I were you Id be the last person gloating over a Liverpool player getting injured, and yet here you are.

Congrats :)
Al 666

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #782 on: Today at 08:11:06 pm
The warning sign was the op for bone calcification in January 2021. Since then Juve have been desperate to offload him.

Feel for him looked as if he had undergone a change of attitude and was starting to nuckle down.
Father Ted

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #783 on: Today at 08:12:24 pm
lionel_messias

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #784 on: Today at 08:18:22 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:09:42 pm
If I were you Id be the last person gloating over a Liverpool player getting injured, and yet here you are.

Congrats :)

Vaguely sinister, not sure why? :)

I am not gloating over a player being injured, wish him a speedy recovery, especially as he
seems to have had bad luck in his career.

The decision to sign him cannot be defended, for a serious club at the top level of the game.

As for your tone, probably best to wind your neck in, you'll get yourself an ulcer.

El Lobo

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #785 on: Today at 08:20:26 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:18:22 pm
Vaguely sinister, not sure why? :)

I am not gloating over a player being injured, wish him a speedy recovery, especially as he
seems to have had bad luck in his career.

The decision to sign him cannot be defended, for a serious club at the top level of the game.

As for your tone, probably best to wind your neck in, you'll get yourself an ulcer.

It sounds like youre truly disappointed for the guy :D
Asam

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #786 on: Today at 08:21:45 pm

if it is really that bad an injury then you cant blame the player and to be honest theres very little point regurgitating the same arguments again

lets see what the club does in January, great opportunity for Jones to properly establish himself
NativityinBlack

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #787 on: Today at 08:25:28 pm
You can feel absolutely crushed for Arthur, while still maintaining what a gigantic risk we took by signing him which has completely backfired.

Bad planning and rotten luck. Describes our season.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #788 on: Today at 08:25:57 pm
Send him back
Wghennessy

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #789 on: Today at 08:29:04 pm
World cup takes up a large chunk of that 3 months so it isnt that bad really. I mean he probably wasnt going to play anyway.
rocco

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #790 on: Today at 08:31:38 pm
Ive got shot down before but Jaysus Christ signing players with a bad injury records .



Its a joke now
Al 666

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #791 on: Today at 08:31:58 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:25:57 pm
Send him back

Depends on the terms of the loan though.
JRed

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #792 on: Today at 08:33:13 pm
Well that worked out as expected.
Well played FSG 👏
Crosby Nick

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #793 on: Today at 08:36:29 pm
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Arthur Melo
Reply #794 on: Today at 08:41:39 pm
